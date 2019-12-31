The image tore across social media, prompting a “sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture” on Monday from Chief Lawrence Battiste, who placed responsibility on two unnamed officers.

“Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state,” Battiste wrote on Facebook. “Rather, our position has always been to partner with community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life.”

The department did not return a request for comment, and it is unclear if the officers have or will face disciplinary measures over the incident. A spokesperson told NBC News the officers are recent academy graduates.

It was the second incident this week of a police department grabbing national headlines for a self-inflicted social media firestorm.

In Kansas, an officer claimed a McDonald’s employee wrote “f---ing pig” on his coffee cup. His chief amplified the story on Facebook, which turned the story into a viral sensation over the weekend. The chief later learned the officer had fabricated the entire ordeal, prompting the officer’s resignation.

