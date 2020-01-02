Now, fire department officials are investigating, with Commissioner Eric Jones telling the Detroit News that the picture was “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“Ninety-nine percent of the men and women who go to a scene like that ... know what to do,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner.”

Kodak moment leads to controversy! A Detroit fire crew is now in hot water after taking this photo for a fireman’s retirement. The vacant home eventually burned to the ground. I’ll have reaction from people nearby in about 30 mins on @Local4News pic.twitter.com/C2ObyVy6s4 — VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) January 1, 2020

The photo was taken outside of a vacant home on the city’s west side, according to the Detroit News. A fire was reported at the address on the 600 block of Green Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but the property was deemed too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

They took the photo in recognition of a retiring fire battalion chief, the newspaper reported, citing Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. Fire department officials did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment on Thursday.

A Detroit firefighter asked for the image to be posted on the Detroit Fire Incidents page, an administrator said in a Wednesday Facebook post. The page shares reports of fires in the Detroit area, which has long faced a high number of fires. Though the numbers have declined, Detroit’s fire totals outpace other large Midwestern cities, the Detroit News reported last year.

The Detroit Fire Incidents Facebook page has more than 19,500 followers and shares multiple posts each day, including photos and videos. The New Year’s Eve photo drew a mix of praise and criticism, the Detroit News reported. Some wished the group a happy new year, while others decried the image as inappropriate.

On Wednesday, the page’s administrators wrote that they had removed it at the request of firefighters who were concerned about their jobs.

In regards to the photo that was removed we would like to clear a few things up, First of us no one at this page took... Posted by Detroit Fire Incidents Page on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

That post, too, provoked a range of reactions, with some commenters calling for the firefighters to be disciplined and others saying the reaction to the image was overblown.

