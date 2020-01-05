Twenty-five of the injured survivors taken to Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant ranged in age from 7 to 52, WTAE in Pittsburgh reports. Nine of the Frick patients were younger than 18. A hospital in neighboring Somerset County received 18 victims; it was unclear to which hospital the remaining victims were taken.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. DeFebo said it was unclear if weather in the area played a part, but described the crash location, near mile marker 86 of the turnpike, as generally weather-prone.

“This is the kind of the eastern slope of the Allegheny Mountains. The area around Donegal is kind of a mountainous stretch,” DeFebo said. “You’re less than 10 miles away from the steepest part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. ”

DeFebo said the despite the lengthy closures, fewer motorists than average will be affected.

“Sunday morning is our lightest travel time of the week,” he said. “This is a quasi-holiday travel time, but we’re not expecting a lot of traffic in the area. Locally, we’re encouraging motorists to avoid the area. ”

