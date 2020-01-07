“Preliminary investigation indicates both victims were with a group of juveniles throwing snowballs at cars passing by,” the police department wrote in a series of tweets Monday. “One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims.”

AD

AD

Officers at the scene provided first aid to the children, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are now recovering at a Milwaukee hospital. A search is underway for the driver, and as of Monday night, no arrests had been made yet, ABC News reported. Investigators, who are asking for any information related to the case, are looking for home-surveillance video that may have captured the shooting, WISN reported.

The Milwaukee Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding this incident. Any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) January 6, 2020

In a city where gun violence was the leading cause of homicides last year, the circumstances of Saturday’s shooting left residents and local leaders unsettled, sparking outrage and renewed concerns over safety.

“Over a snowball you’re going to kill somebody?” Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shots while cooking dinner, told WDJT. “It’s ridiculous.”

AD

Alderman Cavalier Johnson, whose district includes the scene of the shooting, was equally miffed by the driver’s alleged action.

AD

“They could have let down the window and told the kids not to do that,” Johnson said. “They could’ve yelled at the kids. They could’ve chased the kids home, told their parents.”

Though several people were shocked that a snowball could prompt such violence, there have been a handful of similar cases nationwide.

A Philadelphia teen was fatally shot in the head in 2008 after he threw a snowball that hit a passing adult in the face. In 2009, a D.C. police detective pulled out his gun during a confrontation with a group of people who pelted his squad car with snowballs. More recently, a woman in Seattle was arrested last February for allegedly trying to run over people having a snowball fight when one of the icy projectiles smacked her Jeep.

AD

Milwaukee police didn’t specify how many shots were fired from the white Toyota Saturday night, but one person told WISN she counted up to five.

AD

The gunfire sent Ravell Davis and his family scrambling for cover inside their home nearby, fearing that they could be struck by an errant bullet.

“I just heard the shots, and it was so close,” Davis, a father of six, told WISN. “We in the kitchen and all of a sudden we hear all these loud booms and so I actually tell everybody to get down.”

Davis later added: “It’s getting bad. You know it’s ridiculous when you look outside and the front and the side of your house is taped off. It’s getting real crazy now.”

AD

Since 2014, Milwaukee has seen higher rates of homicides and nonfatal shootings, according to the Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. Data gathered by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found that there were nearly 100 homicides in the city last year and more than 80 percent of the cases were shootings.

Saturday’s incident should serve as yet another example of the necessity of gun legislation, Johnson told WDJT.

“Gun laws in this state are decided in Madison,” he said, referencing the state capitol. “Once again, I’m asking for the people who control the legislature, to do something about this so we don’t have situations like this in this city or anywhere in Wisconsin.”

AD