Trejo had been ruminating for a week about killing Rouhselang, a multisport athlete who also played softball and managed the football team, the affidavit stated.

Rouhselang was a lifelong athlete and wanted to study athletic training when she graduated high school, according to her obituary.

She had waited too long to tell him about the pregnancy, and neither of them wanted the baby, Trejo told authorities. She was six months pregnant when she died, according to her obituary. The baby was a girl.

The state of Indiana doesn’t allow abortions after 22 weeks, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Trejo used a knife he brought from home — an item he thought would kill her faster, he admitted to homicide investigator Gery Mullins only hours after Rouhselang had been reported missing.

Rouhselang’s mother, Melissa Wallace, knew that her daughter had gone to an alley behind the house to speak with Trejo, the father of her unborn child, around 11 p.m. on a Saturday, according to court documents.

Rouhselang’s mother, and father Dave Rouhselang, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Wallace told police she woke up about two hours later, and her daughter was missing. The concerned mother rushed to Trejo’s house, where he told her that Rouhselang never showed up to their scheduled meeting. He also told Wallace that he had lost his phone, so she wouldn’t be able to reach him.

Wallace persisted, searching for her daughter and calling her friends before she alerted police.

In the place the teens were supposed to meet, police found glasses, a stocking cap and a bloody hat — items that matched what Rouhselang was last reported wearing, according to court records. More blood was sighted before Rouhselang’s body was discovered with a black plastic garbage bag covering her head and upper torso, according to the affidavit.

Trejo and his parents were taken to a homicide unit where Trejo recounted the same story he had given to Rouhselang’s mother and police. He ultimately admitted the truth under Mullins’s questioning.

“I took action. . . . I took her life,” he told the detective, before confessing that he threw his knife and Rouhselang’s phone into a river.

An autopsy revealed that Rouhselang died of multiple stab wounds and suffered from strangulation before her death, according to the affidavit.

Trejo entered a not-guilty plea days after he was booked. He changed his plea to guilty in October, court records show.

The St. Joseph County superior court judge who sentenced Trejo on Tuesday ordered a DNA sample from him but didn’t specify why.

Trejo’s attorney and his sister didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear if Trejo and Rouhselang, who had known each other since elementary school, had an ongoing romantic relationship or a history of violence.

The outcome of their relationship conforms to an April 2019 Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics study that found adolescent girls were 90 percent of victims killed by current or former intimate partners. The average age of the victim was around 17 years old.