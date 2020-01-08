Graham punctuated his remarks with a threat, telling Iran that if they continue to escalate the situation, they are “going to wake up one day out of the oil business.”

The senator’s fiery comments, which were echoed by other prominent conservatives Tuesday, clashed with the urgent calls from Democrats, who implored President Trump to favor de-escalation over military action amid rising tensions between the two countries. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeted that “America & world cannot afford war,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stressed at a campaign rally in Brooklyn, “The American people do not want a war with Iran.” Trump did not address Americans immediately after Tuesday’s attack and instead tweeted “All is well!,” adding that he would speak on the matter Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile on Fox News, Graham and Hannity, vocal Trump allies who have also been known influence him, appeared to be busy making a case for retaliation against the strike, which U.S. officials say targeted the al-Asad air base in western Iraq and a base in Irbil in the Kurdistan region. The attack followed Iran’s promise to take revenge for the death of Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad last week by an American drone strike. In a statement shared to Twitter Tuesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the country “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding, “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Kicking off his show with an impassioned monologue, Hannity called Iranian leaders “stupid” and repeatedly touted U.S. military might, warning that Iran’s oil refineries “could soon go up in flames” and their “illicit nuclear sites may finally be annihilated.”

“There is a massive price to pay,” he said. “Their hostility will now be met with the full force of the greatest, most advanced, most sophisticated military this world has ever seen.”

The host continued: “Without boots on the ground whatsoever, the United States will be ready to decimate Iran’s rogue leaders with our superior weaponry.”

Later, when Graham joined Hannity, the senator was equally critical of Iran and urged Trump to think about how to “restore deterrence to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Describing the Iranian regime as “a cancer in the Mideast,” Graham said Trump should focus on dealing with Iran’s ballistic missile program, its support of terrorist organizations and striking a deal that does not allow the country to develop a nuclear weapon.

“He doesn’t want regime change,” Graham said of Trump. “He wants the behavior of the regime to change.”

Graham went on to praise Trump and his administration for their handling of the escalating conflict. Trump, Graham said, is “very methodical in his thinking,” and noted that the president has “one of the best national security teams I’ve seen since I’ve been up here.” But the senator cautioned against underestimating Iran.

“Never lose sight that we’re dealing with religious Nazis,” he said, later adding, “They’re never going to change until you make them change. For the last 40 years, they’ve been wreaking havoc on the world, and you got a new sheriff in town.”

The senator’s comments came just hours after he told reporters that if the U.S. has to hit back, "it will be a massive retaliation,” according to the Hill.

“I think the president’s very intent on making it harmful and hurtful to the Iranians if they keep coming after us,” Graham said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "If we have to retaliate because they continue to come after us, it will be a massive retaliation." pic.twitter.com/RLS6WDsyPz — The Hill (@thehill) January 8, 2020

Graham wasn’t the only Republican on Tuesday to voice support for action against Iran. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted, “The Iranian regime has made a grave miscalculation by launching these attacks.”

“I stand with President Trump, who has been clear that the United States will not tolerate such action against our forces,” Cheney wrote.

Other GOP leaders had more measured reactions, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who joined Democrats in urging de-escalation.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, “I am very confident [Trump] will pursue an appropriate response & act at a time of our choosing,” while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for unity “in the fight against terrorism and those who would do our country harm.”

“America’s full support is with our courageous service men and women standing the watch,” McCarthy tweeted.

But on Fox News, Graham appeared to go a step further than his colleagues.

“Let me say tonight, if you’re watching television in Iran, I just got off the phone with the president,” he said. “Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability. You continue this crap, you’re going to wake up one day out of the oil business."

