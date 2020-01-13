“A [Maple Leaf Foods] colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran,” tweeted Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain. “U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes.”

McCain did not name Trump, but blamed the downed airplane on “a narcissist in Washington” who had escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran to a “feverish pitch” in the days after the president ordered the drone strike in Baghdad. McCain said he was “very angry” after one of his employees lost his wife and 11-year-old son in the crash.

“The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior?” McCain tweeted. “63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid.” (The number of Canadian citizens killed in the crash was revised from 63 to 57 last week.)

The collision killed all 176 people on board, most of them heading to Toronto, including 57 Canadian citizens. After denying responsibility for the crash for days, Iranian officials admitted Saturday that a missile operator had 10 seconds to decide whether to shoot the plane, confusing it for a U.S. military craft in what Iranian officials called a “human error.”

McCain declined an interview request late Sunday and Maple Leaf Foods did not provide additional information about the employee who lost his wife and child in the crash. A spokeswoman for the company told The Washington Post in an email the CEO wanted to let the tweets “speak for themselves” and added that McCain “felt the tragedy warranted his response.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Sunday.

The Trump administration has struggled to fully explain the intelligence reports behind the drone strike that killed Soleimani, as Democrats and some Republicans argue that military leaders did not have evidence of an “eminent attack” that would have justified the strike.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Sunday he “didn’t see” intelligence suggesting four U.S. embassies had been targeted by militants supported by Soleimani, as Trump claimed last week. Despite that statement, Esper insisted he shared the “president’s view” regarding the threat of an attack on Americans in the region.

McCain is not the only person to blame aggressive tactics by American leaders for the plane crash. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed the finger at escalated tensions with the U.S.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster,” he tweeted Friday. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

But many Iranian citizens have blamed the nation’s leaders for the civilian deaths. Anti-government protests erupted in Iran on Saturday. Frustrated with the country’s top officials for not immediately taking responsibility for the crash, Iranian demonstrators called for the resignation of key political figures, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protesters shouted, “Our shame … our stupid Supreme Leader!” in videos of demonstrations shared on social media on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed to investigate the error and compensate those killed in the crash, which he called an “unforgivable mistake.” He said Iran must “address the weaknesses of the nation’s defense systems to make sure such a disaster is never repeated.”

The Maple Leaf Foods tweets spread widely in just a few hours, racking up nearly 10,000 retweets and 33,000 likes by early Monday.

McCain’s decision to use his position to criticize the top U.S. officials surprised many. One common sentiment repeated by those sharing the CEO’s thread noted how rare it is for senior executives to weigh in on thorny political issues. As noted by business magazine Fast Company, even under pressure from activists American companies only rarely weigh in on domestic politics — usually when it impacts their business.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Iran’s admission an “important step” on Saturday.