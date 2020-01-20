“As the investigation unfolded, at least 15 other victims arrived at area hospitals,” police said in a tweet about 6 a.m. Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition, he added.

Police said an armed security guard engaged the assailant outside the bar, but few other details were immediately available Monday morning. The department said it thinks the gunman was the deceased adult man.

AD

AD

“A preliminary investigation shows that there was a line of people to get into the establishment and that the suspect approached the line and started shooting into the line,” Jackson said. “We don’t know if he was targeting a specific person or if there was a relationship or anything that led up to that.”

Citing local media, the Associated Press identified the bar as the 9ine Ultra Lounge. Before the shooting, a Facebook page associated with the lounge advertised an event that appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs, who advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday after beating the Tennessee Titans.

Our greatest challenges remain even this morning in our community. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives were lost or impacted by last night’s mass shooting. Thankful security appears to have kept the situation from being even worse. https://t.co/vF4C2W4dCl — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 20, 2020

No additional police briefings were planned Sunday, police said.

AD

Jene Peters Barker, the prosecutor for Jackson County, Mo., told reporters that the shooting marked a “tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City.”

AD

“It’s hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time,” she added.