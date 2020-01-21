On Tuesday, health officials reported the first U.S. case of the virus. A man in his 30s in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, where he was visiting relatives. When he arrived back in Seattle, he reported feeling ill and was later hospitalized. Officials are monitoring him, but said he is not considered seriously ill.

The virus has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds more. In China, close to 300 people have fallen ill and cases have been identified in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

Based on current information, officials from the Centers for Disease Control, said they believe that the coronavirus presents a low risk to the American public. Even so, health officials characterized the enhanced screenings as “proactive preparedness precautions.”

In a statement, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency, in coordination with the CDC, already has measures in place to identify travelers entering the United States who may show signs of illness and pose a risk to other members of the public.

However, the enhanced screening at the five airports will focus specifically on symptoms related to 2019-nCoV, also known as the coronavirus. CDC officials will screen passengers upon their arrival, Customs and Border Protection said. That screening will include taking travelers’ temperatures; those with high temperatures could be set aside for additional tests. While screening for a common virus usually only takes hours, health authorities said that people suspected of having the coronavirus could be delayed for up to a day for if additional testing is needed.

As part of the enhanced screenings, travelers arriving from Wuhan on either direct or connecting flights to the United States will be rerouted to one of the five designated airports. That means a passenger traveling from Wuhan who caught a connecting flight Shanghai that would have landed in Boston, would likely be rerouted to JFK for screening, CDC officials said. If that person is cleared, he or she would continue on to Boston.

The CDC, Department of Homeland Security and transportation agencies are working out details about how travelers arriving in the United States will be redirected to the five airports. The rerouting is likely to create logistical challenges for airlines.

U.S. officials want to make sure that every time someone books a flight from Wuhan to the United States, their first point of entry is one of those airports, said Martin Cetron, director of CDC’s division of global migration and quarantine. Only JFK and San Francisco airports have direct flights from Wuhan. The process is complex and will involve “reissuing tickets and redirecting passengers all over the globe,” Cetron said.

U.S. carriers may not offer direct service between the U.S. and Wuhan, but some have partnerships with carriers that serve Wuhan. For example, United Airlines does not offer service to the affected area, but its Star Alliance partners do.

“We remain in close contact with authorities in the United States and Asia, as well as the CDC, to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” the airline said in a statement. “Currently, there is no impact to United’s operations. Customers traveling via Star Alliance partners to affected areas will be notified at the airport of any necessary precautions and implications. We encourage all travelers to follow the latest CDC guidance.”

Coronaviruses are part of a large family of viruses that range from the common cold to more serious respiratory diseases. The strain identified in China is related to two other coronaviruses that cause major outbreaks in recent years, Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome of SARS.

Chinese officials first detected this new strain of the virus on Dec. 31 in Wuhan. They initially linked it to a dirty food market where seafood and mammals were sold for human consumption. Scientist said people who were sickened likely ate something infected with the virus.