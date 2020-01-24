In a statement Thursday night, a State Department spokesman confirmed that it has declined the U.K.'s extradition request “of a U.S. citizen involved in a tragic vehicle accident,” while expressing condolences to Dunn’s family. The spokesman said that extraditing Sacoolas to face the charges would “set an extraordinarily troubling precedent,” but did not elaborate when asked.

“At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the U.S. citizen driver in this case had immunity from criminal jurisdiction,” his statement to The Washington Post said. “If the United States were to grant the UK’s extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.”

Sacoolas, 42, stands charged with “causing death by dangerous driving.” The U.K. Home Office said it was “disappointed” in the decision, saying it “appears to be a denial of justice,” Sky News reported. “We are urgently considering our options,” the statement said.

At the time of the head-on collision, Sacoolas was living with her husband near the Royal Air Force Croughton station, which is operated by the U.S. Air Force. She has acknowledged that she was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck Dunn’s motorcycle.

Soon afterward, Sacoolas fled to the United States, claiming diplomatic immunity,

Her refusal to return, enabled by the U.S. government, caused an uproar in Britain and deeply upset Dunn’s parents, who mounted a vigorous campaign to seek justice for their son.

They tried appealing to President Trump to waive Sacoolas’s immunity. They traveled to the White House to meet the president last October. In a surprise move, Trump told Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, that Sacoolas was in the building and ready to meet with them, throwing them off guard. He would not say whether he would waive immunity, but reportedly wanted everyone to “hug and make up,” a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Post at the time.

Dunn’s parents declined to meet with Sacoolas, saying that any conversation needed to be done the right way with therapists and mediators present, and described the trip to the White House as an “ambush.” But they vowed afterward to continue fighting for their son.