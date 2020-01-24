Nearby homes were shaken and damaged, causing windows to clatter and structures to crumble in its wake, KTRK reported.

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” Mark Brady told KPRC 2. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here.”

Another resident captured the blast of orange flame on camera.

Debris shot through the air, traveling a distance for about a half mile, Houston Police Department’s Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

Until further notice avoid inhalation exposure out of

over abundance of of caution. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

The quality of the air is unknown, but first responders are being asked to wear masks as a safety measure, KHOU-11 reported.

The explosion came from a tank that contained propylene, a very flammable gas, the owner of the plant told KTRK.

A plant employee is missing, but police haven’t started searching for the person until all valves emitting potentially dangerous compounds are closed off, KPRC2 reported.