A houseboat fire in northeast Alabama has caused multiple fatalities, hospitalizations and damage to nearly three dozen vessels, authorities say.

First responders were on the scene shortly after midnight local time at Guntersville Lake, which is about 70 miles southwest of Chattanooga, Tenn., WHNT reported. The entire B-Dock was destroyed, according to the station.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus confirmed deaths, but he hasn’t provided the exact number, local news outlets reported.

Necklaus told reporters that seven people have been hospitalized and seven others are still missing, according to the Associated Press. At least 35 vessels were ravaged in the flames, and most of them were houseboats, Necklaus said.

The Jackson County Alabama Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to avoid areas around the Jackson County Park as fire and rescue missions continue.

