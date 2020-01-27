Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus confirmed deaths, but he hasn’t provided the exact number, local news outlets reported.
Breaking. Deadly fire in Scottsboro at Lake Guntersville in Jackson Co. 35 boats destroyed— Pat Simon WAAY 31 News (@PatSimonWAAY31) January 27, 2020
A lot are house boats
7 people sent to hospital - they jumped off boats and the dock
7 people unaccounted for
17* agencies involved. Photo courtesy of viewer. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/32ctyKonCS
UPDATE: Scottsboro Fire & Rescue has confirmed multiple fatalities. 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for. Waiting to get an exact number of lives lost. 35 boats were destroyed.— Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020
Necklaus told reporters that seven people have been hospitalized and seven others are still missing, according to the Associated Press. At least 35 vessels were ravaged in the flames, and most of them were houseboats, Necklaus said.
The Jackson County Alabama Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to avoid areas around the Jackson County Park as fire and rescue missions continue.
Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified.— Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020
