The man had run over a woman on his way out of his apartment complex, authorities say.

The person he hit was 47-year-old Trecell R. Stinson, a woman who was homeless at the time she was struck, according to police. Stinson had fallen asleep in front of the apartment complex garage door.

The driver instantly called authorities for help.

When first responders arrived, Stinson was conscious and able to explain to authorities why she was there, according to Kevin Allen, a spokesman for the police department, in a statement to The Washington Post.

Medics drove Stinson to a hospital for what they believed were injuries that were not life-threatening, Allen said. Officers later learned that Stinson’s condition had worsened. She died later Friday morning at Oregon Health and Science University, Allen said.

The identity of the driver has not been released because no charges have been filed. However, the case hasn’t been closed and will still have to be reviewed by the state’s traffic investigation office, according to Allen.

“But the facts gathered so far do not suggest impairment, recklessness or any other criminal culpability,” he said.

It is unknown how long Stinson might have been on the streets because it’s not an area of concern the police department wold typically investigate, according to Allen.

Oregon has had an increase in homelessness, along with California and other states, as the nation overall saw its homeless population decline, according to HUD. The state saw a 9.7 percent increase in its homeless population from 2018 to 2019, according to the agency.

Multnomah County, where Portland is located, had more people sleeping on its streets in 2019 than the previous decade, the Oregonian reported.