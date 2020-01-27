Bolton’s reported claim would undercut the core of Trump’s defense in the impeachment trial underway in the Senate: that there was no quid-pro-quo and that no one so far can claim to have actually heard Trump link the aid or a visit to the White House by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the investigation.
The report about the manuscript is fueling renewed demands by Democrats that witnesses, including Bolton, be subpoenaed to testify in the trial. Trump’s defense team, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), are seeking to avoid the appearance of witnesses.
I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020
