The president’s tweet, just after midnight Monday, was his first reaction to an explosive report about the manuscript of his former national security adviser’s forthcoming book. The New York Times reported late Sunday that, in the manuscript, Bolton writes of Trump telling him in August that “he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped him with investigations” into Democrats including former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had been employed by a Ukrainian energy company.