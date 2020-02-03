She heard her son drop to the floor, she said, but couldn’t reach him because the door was locked.

Ponce called for restaurant employees for help to unlock the door, she told ABC 30. They found him lying on the tile. Her daughter called 911 and police were the first on the scene.

But instead of helping the seizing teen, they tried to arrest him. It is unclear what police were attempting to arrest him for.

Ponce’s son panicked and started vomiting, she told the station in an interview that aired Saturday. The responding officers seemingly didn’t acknowledge her when she insisted that her son was autistic with epilepsy, according to a video of the incident obtained by ABC 30 and reviewed by The Washington Post.

Ponce didn’t respond to The Washington Post for requests for comment.

“They saw that my son was throwing up and instead of helping him, so that he wouldn’t choke on his vomit, they had him on the ground in handcuffs,” she told an ABC reporter.

Police tried to force the teary-eyed teen into their vehicle, but he slipped to the ground amid screams in the background. Ponce ran to her car to find papers that could prove her son’s epileptic history to the officers. The papers allowed medical responders to take over the boy’s care before transporting him to Valley Children’s Hospital.

Ponce’s son is recovering from his epileptic bouts in addition to a fracture on one of his hands and bruises from his encounter with police, ABC News reported. He’s expected to make a full recovery, but his release date is unknown.

Police delivered a certificate of release form to the hospital Friday, which stated that he wouldn’t be arrested after he leaves the hospital.

The trauma of the episode has made it difficult for Ponce’s son to receive medical treatment, she told ABC News.

The Fresno Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but told ABC 30 in a statement that the case is under administrative review.

“The review will include the examination of all the information pertaining to the officer’s contact including body-worn cameras,” the department said.

Ponce told ABC that while she is upset about the incident, she hopes it is a teachable moment for police in responding to medical emergencies.