Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting incident at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday afternoon, the school said.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital after an incident at a residence hall on campus.

Before confirming the deaths, the school said the University police department was “actively investigating” three gunshot victims and asked students and faculty to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place request was later lifted, but areas surrounding Pride Rock Residence Hall — a three-story facility for first-year students according to the Dallas Morning News — are still blocked off. No further details about the incident have been released.

The University canceled all remaining classes for the day and placed police officers around school grounds.

Commerce, Tex., is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas. Texas A&M University-Commerce has about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students, according to the school.