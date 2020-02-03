Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting incident at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday afternoon, the school said.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital after an incident at a residence hall on campus.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available.

Before confirming the deaths, the school said the University police department was “actively investigating” three gunshot victims and asked students and faculty to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place request was later lifted, but areas surrounding Pride Rock Residence Hall — a three-story facility for first-year students according to the Dallas Morning News — are still blocked off. No further details about the incident have been released.