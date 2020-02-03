Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.— A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020
A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus.
UPD is currently working an active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. All students, faculty, and staff should shelter in place until further notice. All classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.— @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020
Additional sheltering space is
The University canceled all remaining classes for the day and placed police officers around school grounds.
Commerce, Tex., is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas. Texas A&M University-Commerce has about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students, according to the school.