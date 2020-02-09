Two New York police officers stationed in the Bronx were shot and injured overnight in separate incidents that officials are calling targeted attacks.

The first shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man shot into a marked police van in the 41st precinct, striking an officer in the chin and neck with bullets that narrowly missed his carotid artery, authorities said.

The second shooting occurred about 12 hours later at the headquarters of the 41st precinct, an NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press.

Both officers, who have not been named, were treated at Lincoln Hospital and are in stable condition.

It is unclear whether the shootings are connected. Police officials said a male suspect in the Sunday morning shooting is in custody. Surveillance footage from inside the precinct posted on social media shows an officer ducking for covering. Seconds later, a man walks near the door and falls to the ground. A handgun slides across the floor, then uniformed officers swarm him.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning that he was “horrified” by the two attacks.

“NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous," Cuomo (D) said on Twitter. “Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

New York police and elected officials have not released public statements since the second shooting this morning, but they held a press conference Saturday night after the police van ambush.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the attack an “assassination attempt” and said it was a grim reminder of other shootings where officers did not survive.

Shea said that the officer injured Saturday night was sitting in the driver’s seat of a marked patrol van with its turret lights on when a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s approached and asked for directions.

“Without provocation, the man pulls out a gun,” Shea said at the news conference.

The man fired off several shots. The injured officer’s partner of eight years and friend since middle school was not hit, Shea said. The men had been assigned to the area after a recent shooting and reports of drug activity.

At the news conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is “too much hatred out there right now.”

“Out in the open, an individual walked up to a police van with the intention of killing police officers," de Blasio (D) said. “This is absolutely unacceptable in this city or any place in this county.”

