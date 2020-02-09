The second shooting occurred about 12 hours later at the headquarters of the 41st precinct, an NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press.

Both officers, who have not been named, were treated at Lincoln Hospital and are in stable condition.

It is unclear whether the shootings are connected. Police officials said a male suspect in the Sunday morning shooting is in custody. Surveillance footage from inside the precinct posted on social media shows an officer ducking for covering. Seconds later, a man walks near the door and falls to the ground. A handgun slides across the floor, then uniformed officers swarm him.

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male depicted in these photos for questioning in regard to the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer in the area of Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning that he was “horrified” by the two attacks.

“NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous," Cuomo (D) said on Twitter. “Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

New York police and elected officials have not released public statements since the second shooting this morning, but they held a press conference Saturday night after the police van ambush.

WATCH LIVE as @NYPDShea and @nycmayor provide an update about tonight’s incident where an NYPD police officer was shot in the Bronx. https://t.co/bvQgIAr4bl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2020

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the attack an “assassination attempt” and said it was a grim reminder of other shootings where officers did not survive.

Shea said that the officer injured Saturday night was sitting in the driver’s seat of a marked patrol van with its turret lights on when a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s approached and asked for directions.

“Without provocation, the man pulls out a gun,” Shea said at the news conference.

The man fired off several shots. The injured officer’s partner of eight years and friend since middle school was not hit, Shea said. The men had been assigned to the area after a recent shooting and reports of drug activity.

At the news conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is “too much hatred out there right now.”

“Out in the open, an individual walked up to a police van with the intention of killing police officers," de Blasio (D) said. “This is absolutely unacceptable in this city or any place in this county.”