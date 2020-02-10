“Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying you need to go in,” Richardson would tell NBC Los Angeles.

And there it was, he said: a white car like the one police were looking for, its front side badly dented. Richardson snapped a picture of the Lexus and posted it to Facebook.

“I think I found the car that killed my wife,” he wrote Friday.

Police in Corona, Calif., arrived and arrested the alleged driver, 85-year-old Tashiro Isa, on felony charges of committing a hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. An officer confirmed to the Riverside Press-Enterprise that they found Isa and the vehicle thanks to Richardson’s tip.

AD

AD

The Washington Post could not immediately reach Isa, and it was not clear whether the suspect has a lawyer.

Family members are still reeling from 48-year-old Brenda Richardson’s death, her husband told local news stations. Brenda was Navy veteran and mother of eight who worked for the Veteran’s Administration in Long Beach and “touched people all over the country,” he said.

“When you have your older kids falling on the ground crying because they have no control, your younger kids waking you up in the middle of the night saying they missed her, it’s a lot,” he told NBC Los Angeles.

His wife, a resident of nearby Eastvale, was hit Wednesday evening when a driver turned left into her path, according to police. She died the following day from her injuries.

AD

Richardson told local news outlet KTLA 5 that Brenda “flew 30 feet” over the car, described to police as a white or cream-colored sedan that would have noticeable damage to its passenger side.

AD

Police say they arrested Isa about a minute’s walk from the Corona intersection where the crash occurred.

A family GoFundMe page that had raised nearly $13,000 as of Monday morning remembers a woman known as “Pinky” — both for her favorite color and for the way she waved her pinkie at passing motorcycles.

“She is gone too soon and our lives are forever changed,” the GoFundMe page says.

On Sunday, Rod Richardson made another Facebook post with close-ups of his wife smiling on a video call. “She always made my heart melt,” he wrote.