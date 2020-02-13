Faye was last seen by her family at 3:45 p.m. Monday, when she was playing in the yard outside their home, police said. Relatives reported her missing around 5 p.m.

Law enforcement soon began the search, which has involved helicopters, K-9 teams and assistance from state police and the FBI.

The family’s Churchill Heights neighborhood has been locked down by police since the disappearance was reported, with investigators going door to door speaking to residents. They are reviewing video captured by security cameras and combing through tips that have come into a phone line dedicated to the case.

“In a case of this nature, we are leaving no stone unturned,” Sgt. Evan Antley said during a Thursday morning news conference. “We are looking for even the smallest piece of evidence that could point us in the direction of bringing Faye home.”

Antley said the missing girl’s relatives, who have attended news conferences without speaking publicly, have cooperated with investigators since she first disappeared.

Faye’s grandmother Ruth Collins told WLTX Channel 19 after a Tuesday vigil that the family appreciates the community’s support and hopeful that she will be returned home.

“I want my baby back,” she said. “We’ve got to find her.”

The search has expanded beyond the one-mile radius of the Churchill Heights neighborhood. On Wednesday, police were seeking to identify and interview the occupants of a silver sedan and a silver SUV spotted in the area around the time Faye disappeared. By Thursday, they had spoken to the people in the SUV but were still looking for those in the sedan.

They wrote in a Facebook post that speaking with everyone who was around at the time Faye vanished was “an important part of our work to bring her home.”

Tips continue to come about the vehicles that were in the Churchill Heights neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen.



Thanks to your tips, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has been identified but investigators are still seeking information about the silver sedan. pic.twitter.com/M4VFAiVBCn — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 13, 2020

Vehicles have been towed from the Churchill Heights neighborhood, Antley said Thursday, adding that he could not “share details of anything that may or may not have been found in those vehicles.” Investigators have also searched a landfill, though Antley stressed that the investigation is still considered a search rather than a recovery mission. No potential suspects or people of interest have been named.

Police urged the public to avoid spreading unspecified rumors circulating on social media, warning that they could divert important resources. They are asking to be contacted with any information about Faye, who has strawberry blond, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and stands 3 feet 10. She has a speech impediment and is lactose- intolerant, according to police.

Antley said the investigation is continuing with the tip line “ringing nonstop” and authorities following up on the leads that have come in. The neighborhood will remain closed as long as is necessary, he added.

“At this point we have a missing 6-year-old little girl,” Antley said. “And we are going to do everything in our power to bring her home.”