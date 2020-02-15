What happened next, as recounted in a lawsuit, was a blur of flashing police lights and screaming officers who seemed to materialize from thin air before Butler could return to the bus door. They ordered Butler to lie on the ground and tapped his forehead with a cold gun barrel.

“If you keep moving, I’m going to blow your f---ing head off,” an officer warned Butler, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month, which alleges officers from three agencies violated the student’s civil rights when they mistakenly detained him while looking for someone else.

Butler, now 20, did not resist that night on a northern Illinois highway in East Moline, according to the suit. He had internalized his father’s lessons from “the talk” — the anguishing family heirloom of advice that many black parents pass onto their children on how to navigate police stops, the suit says.

As soon as he saw the officers pull up, he put his hands in the air, let go of his cellphone and dropped to his knees, said Rachel Murphy, one of his attorneys at the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which filed the suit.

“I imagine it was confusing and frightening,” Murphy told The Washington Post on Saturday. “He was just trying to get out alive.”

As many as six officers took part in the arrest, which was protested by the coach and bus driver. At least one officer jammed a knee into Butler’s neck, and at least one pressed onto his neck while he lay face down in the snow, Murphy said.

They detained him for a prolonged period of time, searched his person and placed him in the back of a squad car and threatened a charge of resisting arrest, then let him go without explanation after reviewing his ID, she said.

Why the officers targeted Butler in the first place remains unclear. There were reports of a man shooting at a vehicle and a child waving a gun in the area, according to the Rock Island Dispatch Argus, but officers on the scene offered little explanation of how they confused any suspect with Butler, who was dressed in university gear outside a university-branded bus.

Todd Slingerland, the bus driver, told the Dispatch Argus that officers suspected the bus was being held hostage. “I have all the respect in the world for police officers, but I wanted to body-slam that guy who said what he said about shooting Jaylan,” he told the paper.

One officer each from the East Moline and Hampton Police Departments were sued, along with two deputies from the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office and two unidentified John Doe officers. The sheriff, Gerry Bustos, said his deputies were hunting for a fugitive and had a “brief interaction” with Butler. He said they arrived after Butler was detained and denied his allegations.

Slingerland pushed back against those assertions. “I can read, and the door that flew open had the word ‘sheriff’ on it,” he told The Post.

Few details are known because the officers refused to provide information at the scene, Murphy said. The officers did not give their names, specify the reason for the stop or hand Butler a receipt detailing the search, the suit alleges, which is required under two laws that collect statistics used to study potential bias in traffic stops.

Data yielded from the statistics shows black drivers have been stopped at numbers disproportionate for their population in Illinois, the ACLU found.

Freedom of Information Act requests revealed the names of Rock Island sheriff’s deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, East Moline officer Travis Staes and Hampton officer Ethan Bush as involved in the incident, Murphy said.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle referred questions to his legal counsel, who did not return a request for comment. East Moline Police Chief Jeffrey Ramsey said Saturday he would issue a statement later. Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal did not return a request for comment.

Butler is seeking unspecified damages in the suit, which is aiming at accountability of the officers involved, Murphy said.

The consequences have has lingered for him, Murphy said. The incident made it difficult for him to focus on his business management studies, and he has sought counseling to help deal with the effects.

“Hes a really strong person,” she said. “He’s learning how to handle something traumatizing like this. It’s something he’s definitely going to be dealing with for a while.”