“If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people,” Bloomberg said in the video, which was first reported on Tuesday by BuzzFeed News.

Bloomberg, who is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination, drew swift backlash Tuesday from members of the LGBT community and at least one prominent advocacy organization — marking the second time this month the 78-year-old has come under fire for his past comments about transgender people. Detractors called Bloomberg’s words in the 2019 video as “transphobic” and “appalling,” and demanded that he apologize.

Queer supporters of Mike Bloomberg, how do you explain this to our transgender family and friends? Because they deserve a Democratic nominee that doesn’t refer to them as “it.” pic.twitter.com/HNwuxDZzhf — H. Alan Scott / Sadie Pines (@HAlanScott) February 19, 2020

The billionaire is slated to make his first appearance in a Democratic presidential debate Wednesday where he is expected to face tough questions about a past that includes stop-and-frisk policing, allegations of inappropriate comments toward women and his statements about transgender people.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Tuesday, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the candidate has a well-documented record of championing transgender rights.

In January, Bloomberg rolled out an LGBT policy plan aimed at addressing workplace equality, disparities in health care, protecting youth and families, and ending violence.

“Mike understands that the transgender community has been under attack for decades and the advance of rights has not been equal,” the spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “In April 2002, during his first year as mayor, Mike signed a sweeping transgender civil rights bill into law. His company provides comprehensive health care coverage for his transgender employees.

“Mike is running to defeat Donald Trump and reverse the many policies he has implemented that attack the rights of the transgender community,” the statement continued.

Thank you, @IsaacMizrahi.



It was an honor to be your mayor, and it will be an even greater honor to be your president. I will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/zGtRkl5t0W — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

But Bloomberg’s actions have recently clashed with his words, critics say, pointing to Tuesday’s video and another from 2016 that came to light a few weeks ago.

Bloomberg’s views on transgender people started attracting widespread scrutiny earlier this month when a clip of him speaking during an event at the University of Oxford in December 2016 was shared on Twitter and went viral. The video showed Bloomberg saying that “the concept that some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter” would be difficult for people in the Midwest to grasp.

“If you think about it, we the intelligentsia, the people who could make it into this room, we believe in a lot of things in terms of equality and protecting individual rights that make no sense to the vast bulk of people,” he said.

Here's @MikeBloomberg in December 2016 at Oxford explaining how trans rights simply won't fly in the midwest because only the "intelligentsia" can understand why "some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter." pic.twitter.com/g6aa8aB1jq — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 6, 2020

About three years later at a forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency in March 2019, Bloomberg, who made a point of saying he would not be running for president at the time, used the same example of “a guy in a dress” as he discussed how focusing on transgender issues could harm rather than help a presidential campaign.

Most people, he said, “care about health care, they care about education, they care about safety and all of those kinds of things.”

“We are focusing on a lot of things that have little relevance to people who are trying to live in a world that is changing because of technology and communications and things like that, and so you can understand where somebody like [President Trump] comes from,” Bloomberg said, noting that “today virtually all the candidates for president of the Democratic Party have been so progressive.”

“I don’t know what progressive means,” Bloomberg added, “but they are in a place where some of the American public is and it remains to be seen whether a majority of the electorate is.”

While Bloomberg did not appear to speak with malice during the event, his comments prompted instant outcry Tuesday when the video began circulating.

Calling a trans person "it," in public or private, is dehumanizing and completely unacceptable. https://t.co/eKPTt9LHl2 — Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) February 19, 2020

In a statement shared on Twitter, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, called for Bloomberg to apologize.

“We expect all pro-equality candidates, including Mayor Bloomberg, to create policy solutions to end the epidemic of violence our community faces, not use the same talking points our opponents use to dehumanize transgender people and justify their own hateful beliefs,” David said. “Transgender people aren’t ‘he-she or it,’ they are women. LGBTQ people are human and deserve to be treated with respect.”