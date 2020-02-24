The shot was fired around 7 p.m. Sunday at the SabaDomingo flea market in northern Houston, which on weekends turns into a dance hall popular with families, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters Sunday.

A witness reported seeing someone with a gun at the same time a shot rang out, Gonzalez said. One man was shot in the leg with a pass-though wound; his age and identity have not been disclosed. Six others were injured from what police think was the bullet passing through the first victim and ricocheting off the concrete floor, after which it struck others or caused shrapnel injuries.

How or why the gun was fired isn’t clear, but Gonzalez said the alleged shooter had been drinking.

“We don’t know if he was fumbling around with the pistol, being irresponsible about it, or if he was actually intending to shoot somebody,” Gonzalez said. He said the man initially claimed to have his hand in his pocket when the gun fired, but said the early accounts haven’t matched up with the evidence.

“Guns and alcohol aren’t a good mix, especially when he’s not supposed to have a gun in this establishment,” Gonzalez said.

There’s no connection between the suspect and the man who was shot in the leg, police said.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, six of whom were injured from the apparent ricochet and treated for what Gonzalez described as nonfatal, “minor, superficial-type wounds.” The seventh, the man who was shot in the leg, did not suffer a life-threatening injury, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said children were among the attendees and called it a “miracle” that more people weren’t injured. He praised the officers who helped to apply tourniquets to stabilized those injured, but lamented that “we’re getting too much practice, to be quite honest.”

Gonzalez questioned why someone would bring a gun to the market to begin with: There are signs clearly posted prohibiting guns, and the area had a strong police presence of 10 officers from different agencies and 15 security guards, Gonzalez said.

The suspect could face penalties related to bringing a weapon into a place where they’re prohibited, or criminal charges if police determine he was reckless with the weapon or intended to shoot someone. Gonzalez would not comment on what potential charges police may pursue.

Unintentional shootings account for about 18 percent of all gun-related injuries, according to data analyzed by Giffords, a nonprofit anti-gun violence group.