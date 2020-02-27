Authorities have yet to discuss a possible motive and said Wednesday night that the victims’ names would not be released for at least 24 hours, as they work to contact family. No one is wounded, they said.

AD

“This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

AD

While much remains unknown, both local officials and Democratic presidential candidates are already calling for changes to stop deadly mass shootings.

“We know that our country needs to do more to prevent senseless gun violence,” wrote Rep. Gwen Moore (D), who serves Wisconsin’s 4th District, late Wednesday evening. “It’s a cruel irony that tomorrow marks the anniversary of the House passing legislation to expand background checks on guns, which is languishing in the Senate.”

The rampage is the first shooting to kill four or more people in 2020, according to a Washington Post database. The mass shooting adds to a list of victims that continues to grow as gunmen attack schools, houses of worship and workplaces.

AD

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) said it was Wisconsin’s 11th mass shooting since 2004. He urged residents to “never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies.”

AD

“Another senseless American tragedy,” Barnes told reporters. “One that shouldn’t have to happen, and unfortunately it’s in our backyard.”

Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, said in a company-wide email that the Milwaukee brewery would shut down until further notice “to ensure our people have time to cope with today’s events.”

“There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now,” Hattersley wrote.

The shooting drew a massive police response, from local officers and SWAT teams to agents with the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Milwaukee police arrived on the campus at 2:08 p.m., Chief Alfonso Morales said.

AD

Minutes later, the company sent a bulletin to its workforce, warning employees of an “active shooter” in one of the complex’s buildings, employees said. When officers arrived, they found the five victims and the shooter, Morales said, adding that no one else was wounded.

AD

“Milwaukee is grieving today,” the chief said.

Authorities warned that the scale of the Molson Coors campus — home to both corporate offices and brewing facilities — and the number of employees on duty would make clearing the scene a difficult task likely to last into the night. But all staff at the brewery had been allowed to leave by 9:30 p.m., Morales said.

The violence unfolded in a community that takes pride in the rich beer brewing tradition, one that inspired the name of the city’s Major League Baseball team. The brewery was founded as Miller Brewing in 1855.

AD

The mayor nodded to that history Wednesday night, mourning “the saddest day” in the institution’s long existence.

Experts have found that mass attacks in public spaces, including violence at workplaces, often follow warning signs. An FBI study released in 2018 examined dozens of shooters between 2000 and 2013 and found that these attackers had often concerned the people around them before attacking familiar places.

AD

Most of the shooters studied, like other mass killers, had a sense of grievance or victimization, including anger stemming from things including losing a job.

In some cases, companies fearing workplace violence have hired security experts to help train employees in possible warning signs. Some deadly mass attacks in recent years have also come quickly after attackers lost their jobs. A gunman in Aurora, Ill., killed five people last year at a warehouse shortly after being told he was losing his job.

AD

In other cases, though, investigators said the motive was a mystery. Authorities said the city engineer who opened fire in Virginia Beach had no record of dangerous encounters with co-workers and had sent a resignation letter to his bosses hours before he began shooting, killing 12.

Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the brewing complex’s district, told reporters he knows many people who work at Molson Coors.

AD

“It’s super sad. It’s a horrible situation,” he said. “I’m hurt. This is not a good day right now.”

Stamper said in a statement that the “cold disregard for human lives and the lack of value for human life that was shown must be categorically denounced across Milwaukee, across Wisconsin and throughout our nation," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

AD

Speaking at a White House event, President Trump said a “wicked murderer opened fire” at the facility.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” he said.

A local church plans to hold a vigil Thursday night, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Nicole Bryant, 35, who lives near the building, said she heard “lots of sirens” at about 2 p.m. “They told us to take cover in our homes, but we couldn’t do that.”

On Bryant’s block, a man and a woman dressed in the yellow neon work shirts worn on the brewery’s factory floor were arriving to start their shift but stopped when they saw texts and emails about the shooter.

AD

The two workers remained in their blue SUV two hours later, unable to go to work or leave because they were stuck inside the perimeter.

AD

The woman, a machine operator who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive situation, said they had heard the shooting happened inside the factory and that there were people killed and injured.

“I’m feeling horrible,” she said. “These are people we’ve worked with for years. They’re like family. We spend more time with them than we do at home.”