Amtrak said it also is suspending change fees to accommodate concerned travelers, even though there are no coronavirus-related travel restrictions on the carrier.

“We understand you may have concerns, and as a valued customer we will waive change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020,” Amtrak said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and adjust this policy as necessary.”

U.S. airlines have for weeks been reducing service and offering fee waivers to travelers headed to Asia and other parts of the world affected by the coronavirus outbreak. But the covid-19, once centered in China, has spread worldwide despite travel restrictions, and the global death toll Monday passed 3,000. In the United States, the virus death toll has reached 6.

JetBlue said last week it was suspending change and cancellation fees to give customers “peace of mind” during what it called an “uncertain time.”

“While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer at JetBlue. “Given our mission is to inspire humanity, we felt this suspension was an important way to live up to our crew member and customer expectations during this uncertain time. We are committed to the health and safety of both our crew members and customers, and we are working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders for updates and best practices.”

Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Saturday reiterated that the risk of coronavirus in the U.S. remains low even as news spread over the weekend of the first deaths in the country and more cases on the West Coast.

In response to the growing concerns, some airlines say they are enhancing cleaning between flights and taking other steps to reduce spread of germs onboard. Alaska Airlines said that starting Monday, flight attendants may wear gloves during beverage service, will stop refilling single use beverage cups, including in First Class. They also will suspend warm towel service in First Class and discontinue onboard recycling for two weeks.

“We’re encouraging guests to travel with hand sanitizer or anti-bacterial wipes out of an abundance of caution,” Alaska Airlines said in a news release updated Monday. “Wipes can be used to clean armrests and tray tables.”

Delta announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending daily flights between New York and Milan as a result of the rapid spread of the virus in Italy. Passengers affected by this change will be able to rebook their travel on flights after April 30. The company is already offering change fee waivers for travel between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.

Delta’s summer seasonal service between New York and Venice, previously scheduled to begin April 1, will now begin May 1, the company said. The airline’s daily flights between Rome and both JFK and Atlanta continue to operate as scheduled.

Some airlines are offering to waive fees to change an itinerary or cancel a flight. If there is a fare difference to book a new flight, passengers should expect to pay that difference. Here are the details:

JetBlue is waiving change and cancellation fees on all new bookings made between Feb. 27 and March 11 for travel through June 1.

American Airlines said it will waive change fees for travelers who purchase tickets between March 1 (4:30 p.m. central) and March 16 (11:59 p.m. Central time) as the changes are made up to 14 days before the flight. American is also offering travel waivers to cities in China, South Korea and Italy.

Alaska Airlines is also offering a “peace of mind” waiver for tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 12 for travel through June 1. Passengers can make a change to travel by the end of the year or they can also cancel the ticket and deposit the money into a company account to be used on a future t flight.

Delta Air Lines is offering to waive change fees on flights to China, South Korea and Italy through April 30.

United Airlines is offering refunds or waiving of change fees for flights to areas affected by the coronavirus including cities in China, South Korea and Italy.

Amtrak The carrier is waiving fees on all existing and new reservations for tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.