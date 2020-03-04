He wasn’t the only candidate on the ballot to lose big — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also had a poor showing — but it’s one thing to come up short in the Super Tuesday contests, and quite another to pay about $500 million for the privilege.

“Bloomberg came in with the bold strategy of completely ignoring the first four primaries, and instead betting his entire campaign on making a big splash on Super Tuesday,” late-night host Trevor Noah said on a live episode of “The Daily Show” Tuesday. “And to make that happen, he’s been spending money harder than a dad at Chuck E. Cheese trying to keep custody of his kids.”

But Bloomberg wasn’t that persuasive, despite his flashy spending, which became increasingly apparent Tuesday as votes were counted throughout the evening and into Wednesday morning. Instead, the billionaire candidate endured failure at the ballot box and mockery on television and social media as one of the most important days in the Democratic primary race passed him by.

The morning of the first major test of his campaign kicked off with a viral video of the candidate, as he was eating pizza, putting the crusts back in the box and licking his fingers. The bizarre moment, which came just days after a three-minute ad aired during prime time in which Bloomberg posed in an Oval Office-like set to “address the nation” on the novel coronavirus, inspired dozens of covid-19-themed jokes on Twitter. President Trump also joined the chorus of grossed-out tweeters fretting over the Snapchat video originally posted by Bloomberg.

As polls closed, the candidate’s day got worse. Votes were counted and delegates allocated, but few went to Bloomberg. The striking contrast between the massive sum Bloomberg spent and the tiny slice of delegates he earned on Tuesday caught the attention of journalists, politicians, comedians and voters.

“I actually feel bad for this guy,” Noah said. “Think about it, he came into this race with $60 billion and now he has, what? $59-and-a-half billion? I would not want to be him right now.”

For some people, the price tag attached to Bloomberg’s campaign has been off-putting. The candidate has not engaged in fundraising, opting instead to self-finance his run for president. But in putting his immense wealth on display with spendy ad campaigns, Bloomberg strengthened criticisms from Democrats who support candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who believes billionaires should not exist, and Warren, who supports a wealth tax.

On Twitter, the Super Tuesday results inspired countless jokes about Samoas, the Girl Scout cookies, and Bloomberg’s net worth. American Samoa trended into the early morning.

I'm envisioning a bar trivia question about how American Samoa's GDP is about a hundred times less than Bloomberg's net worth. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) March 4, 2020

Here's my question: Did Michael Bloomberg end up spending more than the GDP of American Samoa to win American Samoa? pic.twitter.com/cQVnRXJ0RW — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 4, 2020

I do think it is kind of cool that Bloomberg single-handedly disproved the idea that a billionaire willing to spend infinite money can just buy the presidency. He carpet bombed the airwaves and he'll have nothing whatsoever to show for this. — Jason "David Wong" Pargin (@JohnDiesattheEn) March 4, 2020

half a billion dollars and bloomberg only has 10 more delegates than me — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: MIKE BLOOMBERG HAS WON AMERICAN SAMOA!! pic.twitter.com/bpsSd0pxmE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 4, 2020

By early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press, NBC News and Politico had reported that the candidate was reassessing his campaign.

A spokeswoman for the Bloomberg campaign told The Washington Post in an email that the results reflected former vice president Joe Biden’s momentum after his South Carolina win and endorsements from former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who both dropped out of the Democratic primary before Super Tuesday. Indeed, Bloomberg performed better in states where some early voters cast ballots by mail before the South Carolina primary, like Colorado and Utah, where he came in second place behind Sanders.

Still, the extent of Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday losses were obvious.

“It is fair to say,” MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said on-air Tuesday as the primary results rolled in, “[Bloomberg’s] not having the night he thought he paid for.”

On Fox News, Chris Wallace dinged the candidate as it became clear he would not have the striking Super Tuesday needed to jump-start his campaign.

“Michael Bloomberg is having a terrible night, for all the millions [he spent]," Wallace said on a panel discussing the Super Tuesday races. “He’s not having a good night.”

By the time polls closed in California, Bloomberg walked away with little to show for the cash he spent on ads and staffers.