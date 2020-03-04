Instead, two people target the person in the middle, swiftly kicking their legs out from under them and sending them crashing painfully into the ground.

Known as the “skull-breaker challenge,” a reference to the victims’ heads hitting the ground as they tumble backward, the dangerous routine has gone viral in recent months. And parents, school administrators, doctors and law enforcement officials who are seeing young people nationwide land in hospitals with serious injuries, are horrified.

On Tuesday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey did something about it. Prosecutors announced that two minors had been charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering an injured victim following a January incident related to the challenge.

According to a news release from the office, the prank caused another minor to suffer a seizure as well as a head injury and concussion.

While the names and ages of those involved were not released by prosecutors because they are juveniles, Stacy Shenker of Cherry Hill, N.J., told NBC News her 13-year-old son had been injured at school on Jan. 24.

After arriving at the school, Shenker said she was told by first responders that her son, who was nonresponsive at the time, had a seizure.

“Initially, we didn’t know what happened,” she said, noting that her son ended up spending more than a day in the hospital. “At that point, we had never heard of the prank.”

Have you seen this challenge going around? It's called the Skull Breaker Challenge and it started on TikTok. I've got details on how this challenge has sent several teens to the hospital on GMM on @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/R73XZlrNQf — Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) February 27, 2020

The Shenkers, however, aren’t alone in their experience. Over the past several weeks, a slew of reports have emerged detailing similar cases in which unwitting participants of the “skull-breaker challenge” were hospitalized.

Last month, an Alabama mother posted on Facebook that her son broke two bones in his wrist and needed surgery after he was “unknowingly tiktok pranked.”

In most instances, the person being targeted is tricked by two others into jumping for a video. Then, when the person is in midair, their feet get taken out and they go tumbling to the ground.

Prayers needed... Parker was unknowingly tiktok pranked which caused him to fall. We are sure broken arm but not sure... Posted by Teri Wimmer Smith on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The challenge has since caused injuries in a number of states including Pennsylvania, Oregon and Arkansas.

One sixth-grader reported that she “went numb” after hitting the floor and struggled to get up on her own. A 14-year-old remembered “blacking out for a second” before getting “an instant pressure headache.”

Amid rising concerns about safety, TikTok issued a bulletin on Feb. 27, encouraging its millions of users “to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

“The safety of users is our top priority at TikTok, and we do not allow content that encourages or replicates dangerous challenges that might lead to injury,” the post said. “In fact, it’s a violation of our Community Guidelines and we will continue to remove this type of content from our platform.”

A spokesperson for TikTok reiterated the platform’s policy on potentially harmful content in an interview with The Washington Post early Wednesday, stressing that people who attempt stunts like the “skull-breaker challenge” won’t be rewarded with viral fame.

“It’s not going to make you TikTok-famous, so don’t do it,” the spokesperson said, later adding, “It’s not fun. It’s not funny.”

Several TikTok users have also started posting videos on the app aimed at deterring more people from trying the challenge.

“People don’t see how serious this is,” one verified user said in her video. “I want to spread awareness for this to stop.”

Shenker told Patch.com in a recent interview that her son has yet to fully recover.

“He’s doing better, but he feels like he’s being punished because he can’t do the things he likes to do,” she said. Shenker added that the long-term effects of the boy’s injuries are unknown.