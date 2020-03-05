The legislation is among several efforts to pressure America’s passenger railroad to restore the legal rights of Amtrak passengers and their families to bring any disputes against the company before a judge or jury. The nonprofit Public Citizen filed a lawsuit in January calling the arbitration clause “unconstitutional” and seeking it be removed from the company’s ticketing terms and conditions.

The policy states that it is “intended to be as broad as legally permissible,” and applies not only to individuals who buy tickets but also family members and other passengers, including minors, for whom tickets are purchased. Lawmakers and consumer advocates say the clause means all sorts of disputes, from discrimination cases to wrongful death claims are subjected to close-door arbitration processes that generally favor the company.

“Amtrak’s current forced arbitration and class-action ban policy is simply unfair," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who filed the “Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act" Thursday, saying that the legislation would “ensure the traveling public is legally protected.”

Amtrak did not immediately have a response to the legislation.

The Senate bill is co-sponsored by 11 other Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is also running for president.

"Riders unwittingly sign away vital legal rights with the purchase of a ticket. If the worst happens, they are left without legal recourse. This is unacceptable. We must restore consumers’ access to justice and public accountability,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

Reps. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.) and Denny Heck (D-Wash.) co-introduced the House version.

Heck, who represents the area where a train derailed onto a busy Interstate 5, south of Tacoma, Wash. on December 2017, said victims of such crashes deserve a right to court after enduring so much pain and suffering. Three passengers were ejected from Train 501 and killed, and 57 more aboard the train were injured in that incident.

“Amtrak should be running toward its responsibility to ensure safe rail travel, instead of hiding behind an arbitration clause," Heck said. "Victims deserve their day in court, and this bill will ensure they get it.”

Amtrak has said it implemented the arbitration agreement in January 2019, after determining that resolving passenger claims through arbitration would improve customers’ experience and reduce the cost of litigation. In a court document filed last week requesting dismissal of the Public Citizen lawsuit, Amtrak defended its policy saying that it’s within its authority to mandate arbitration for ticket buyers and that “arbitration provides much faster resolution of claims, and much faster compensation to injured parties, than does the civil litigation system.”

Because Congress has provided that Amtrak should operate as a for-profit corporation, the company makes its case in the court filing that by statutory mandate Amtrak “must seek ways to reduce inefficiencies—such as spending on outside counsel to represent Amtrak with respect to passenger claims.”

The company said that Congress has authorized Amtrak to “make and carry out appropriate agreements,” in order to operate like a for-profit company, a provision that Amtrak says allows the railroad to create ticketing agreements and to include arbitration provisions.

The news last fall that Amtrak had quietly implemented the forced arbitration policy prompted objections from various industry and consumer advocacy groups, including the Rail Passengers Association, the American Association for Justice and Public Citizen. Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Amtrak in November urging the company reverse the measure.

Critics argue that the policy not only denies passengers the right to go to court, but the closed door-nature of forced arbitration lacks transparency and may dissuade passengers and relatives from filing claims.

“This is particularly troubling in instances of major injury and fatality – removing the public’s ability to stay informed of issues that impact their health and safety,” a November letter signed by a dozen Senators to Amtrak said. “As our national railroad, Amtrak has a responsibility to ensure the traveling public – including victims of crashes – have their day in court. We demand that Amtrak immediately eliminate this anti-consumer arbitration and class action policy.”

Forced arbitration is prohibited in the airline industry and it is not as common in public transportation. But it is common practice in the private sector. As many as 60 million non-union workers are bounded by forced arbitration clauses, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

In a news conference Thursday, Charles Gildersleeve, whose brother brother of Bob Gildersleeve was killed in the 2015 derailment outside of Philadelphia said the legislation would ensure other families have the option sue in future tragedies.

“It is my sincere hope that this bill will show Amtrak that the American public demands accountability for any and all wrongdoing,” Gildersleeve said, whose family sued Amtrak after the crash.

“Amtrak should not be able to hide behind the secrecy of forced arbitration when their actions have harmed or worse, killed someone,” Gildersleeve said. “We were at least able to hold Amtrak publicly accountable for this terrible atrocity. I believe all Americans should have that constitutional right.”

Passengers and survivors of the 2015 derailment outside of Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured hundreds, won a $265 million court settlement.

Julia Duncan, senior director of government affairs at the American Association for Justice, said Amtrak’s policy is one of the broadest forced arbitration and anti-consumer passenger clauses she has seen. Given that company receives nearly $2 billion annually in government subsidies, it should have customer-friendly policies, she said.