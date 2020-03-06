After the driver tumbled down a hill in the dark, he dashed across four lanes and leaped over the divider of the 5 Freeway. With the spotlight from the police helicopter shining down on him, he hesitated as he tried to dodge the waves of cars speeding past him.

Seconds later, the man, holding his arms in the air to get drivers’ attention, appeared to be clipped by an oncoming car and went airborne.

“He got hit! He got clipped,” said a KABC anchor late Thursday. “This guy’s gonna possibly get killed here.”

Limping around the freeway, the man narrowly avoided getting hit by a pickup truck. Then he tried to carjack another vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

At that point, police officers darted over the barricade and appeared to use a Taser on him before tackling and punching the man as hundreds of cars come to a screeching halt.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two men, the fleeing driver and a passenger, were arrested late Thursday at the end of an hour-long chase. The men, who have not been identified by police, are likely to face charges that include felony evading and discharging a firearm on a police officer, Deputy Marvin Crowder told The Washington Post.

The chase, which was broadcast live on Los Angeles news stations late Thursday, soon went viral, with some wondering how the dangerous, late-night chase was going to end.

“Absolutely one of the most insane moments of live TV I’ve ever seen,” tweeted media consultant Timothy Burke.

KTLA found it disturbingly... amusing? This is extremely weird. pic.twitter.com/PiX82dKpx1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 6, 2020

The chase started around 9:30 p.m. local time when the driver, who police suspected of a possible reckless DUI, did not pull over as he was being chased.

The car hit a fence, which caused the driver’s hood to flip up and block the windshield of the sedan, according to NBC Los Angeles.

While pursuing the man on the 14 Freeway near Palmdale, Calif., about 60 miles outside Los Angeles, the driver began shooting at both the police car on the road and the sheriff’s helicopter monitoring the vehicle from above, Crowder said. He added that police returned fire during the pursuit.

At one point, police deployed spike strips on the freeway in hope of slowing him down. He ended up losing both tires on the driver’s side, with the bare rims sending sparks into the night. He couldn’t drive anymore and had to pull over, leading to his sprint across the freeway.

The driver has been hospitalized for his injuries, NBC Los Angeles reported.

On social media, area residents were left baffled by the car chase playing out on television.

“This here man hurled himself down a hill, ran into traffic, jumped a divider and literally almost got killed 87 times,” observed podcast host Kirbie Johnson. “AND HE’S STILL ALIVE!”