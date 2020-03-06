While politics has become riddled with such behavior, she said it was a particular problem with Sanders’s supporters. “It is. It just is,” she told Maddow.

AD

She made specific reference to what she described as online harassment of union leaders in Nevada ahead of last month’s caucuses because they took issue with Sanders’s Medicare-for-all proposal.

AD

“They didn’t just disagree,” she said. “They actually published the phone numbers and home addresses of the two women, immigrant women. and really put them in fear for their families … These are tough women who run labor organizing campaigns … and yet said for the first time because of this onslaught of online threats that they felt really under attack and that wasn’t the first time it happened.”

Elizabeth Warren calls out Sanders' supporters for online bullying and "organized nastiness" in her first interview since exiting the presidential race. #ctl #p2 #maddow pic.twitter.com/4xKMY0vYjI — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 6, 2020

She described how his supporters referred to her using a snake emoji and calling her a “traitor.”

AD

Sanders has denounced the attacks on Warren and her campaign by those claiming to support him, saying he was “aghast” and “disgusted” by them.

That apparently did not satisfy Warren, who said that Sanders and all candidates “are responsible for the people who claim to be” supporters “and do really threatening and dangerous things,”

AD

She said she had a conversation with Sanders about it. “It was short,” she said, “but yeah, we talked about it. I think it’s a real problem.”

“We need to reckon with this in our political discourse,” said Warren, adding that what’s needed is “an understanding that nobody puts somebody’s family at risk or puts you at risk.”

AD

She said that Democrats cannot “follow that same kind of politics of division that Donald Trump follows.”

“He draws strength from tearing people apart, from demonizing people,” Warren added. " … It’s not who I want to be as a Democrat. It’s not who I want to be as an American.”

Some Sanders’s supporters were criticized throughout the Nevada campaign for what union leaders described as harassing tactics. Responding to that criticism, Sanders implied that Russian actors were again manipulating social media to incite Democratic divisions.

AD

“We have over 10.6 million people on Twitter, and 99 percent of them are decent human beings, are working people, are people who believe in justice, compassion and love,” Sanders said, as The Washington Post reported. “And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks … I disown those people.”