Officials said Friday that 21 of the 46 people tested on the ship came back positive for the new coronavirus, indicating that the illness could be spreading on the ship. Nineteen of those who tested positive were part of the crew.

At the port, buses and ambulances were pulling into the staging area Monday morning. Meanwhile, the captain of the ship made an announcement to passengers that the process could take several days, starting with those who were sick.

“We expect a phased disembarkation process to take place over the next few days,” John Harry Smith, the ship’s captain, said in an announcement Monday morning to passengers, a recording of which was shared with The Washington Post by a passenger. “Priority disembarkation today will be given to guests with more urgent medical needs."

Smith also said the cruise ship was going to receive additional prescription medication and would distribute that accordingly.

California authorities have stressed that the ship will leave Oakland quickly and go somewhere else for the period during which crew members are quarantined on board.

Smith, in his announcement Monday morning, urged passengers to pack carefully, noting that the cruise line might not be able to return things left behind “in a timely manner, if at all.”

At the port of Oakland, police officers and port employees turned reporters away from the staging area where crew awaited sick passengers from the Grand Princess cruise. A half a dozen charter buses could be seen parked in a row. A port worker wearing a yellow vest said the buses were meant to transport cruise passengers when they get off the ship. A truck for an event rental company could be seen entering the port. A police officer washed his hands at a portable sink that had been set up near portable bathrooms.

Two men who work in the office near the cruise ship staging area wondered whether they should be worried about exposure to the virus. Workers said the area is normally quiet.

MGM Transportation, a Sacramento area-based limousine service, sent six of the buses to bring passengers to Travis Air Force Base. Owner Andreas Andreasyan said one of the buses was waiting at the lot but nobody had been spotted yet to assist the driver -- with protective gear to support the operations.

“Our driver hasn’t seen anybody,” he said. "They’re gonna provide all the supplies—all the supplies before we do anything. Masks and anything like gloves — they have to provide everything. Andreasyan said he was contacted over the weekend by a broker requesting help with the service, presumably on behalf of the California and federal governments, which are in charge of transporting the passengers.

Officials said this weekend that Oakland was chosen because there was a limited selection of docks that could handle a ship of the size, and the Port of Oakland was the easiest location to carry out operations including sealing off the location, securely transporting passengers and ensuring public safety.

“These passengers will not be released into the general public,” a statement from the California governor’s Office of Emergency services said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) said in statement that the choice of her city reflected Oakland’s status as “a safe harbor for all.”

Even so, some questioned the decision to dock the ship in Oakland rather than the site of its terminal in San Francisco.

Over the weekend, a longtime Oakland City council member, Larry Reid, expressed dismay with the decision, believing it reflected long-harbored political feelings toward Oakland.

“I just don’t understand why if it’s safe enough for them to offload the passengers into Oakland, why isn’t it safe enough for them to offload the passengers in San Francisco,” he said in an interview with The Post, "where they have the facilities for the cruise line that’s docked in San Francisco on a daily basis?”

Port of Oakland spokesman Robert Bernardo confirmed that the ship was scheduled to arrive at noon and said it was expected to pull into the former Ports America site, now known as Outer Harbor, in the West Oakland area.