“New Rochelle, at this point, is probably the largest cluster of these cases in the United States,” Cuomo said.

Schools, places of worship and other large gathering spots will close their doors for 14 days beginning Thursday, Cuomo said, and National Guard troops will help deliver food and disinfect common areas inside the zone.

The radius emanates from the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, which has been ground zero for infections in the area.

AD

AD

People living and working inside the zone can go about their day and visit businesses such as grocery stores, and movement won’t be restricted, the governor said, but large gatherings will be discouraged. “You are not containing people,” he said. “You are containing facilities.”

New Rochelle schools superintendent Laura Feijóo said the order will affect three schools — an elementary school, a middle school and a high school. She reiterated that the district did not want to close but was doing so in response to the governor’s office directive.

“We believe students are safest in schools and are eager to reopen as soon as possible,” she told parents in an email Tuesday. “It is inevitable that one of our students or staff will contract the virus. What is in our control is to be ready, calm, decisive, and responsive to any and all circumstances which may arise.”

AD

AD

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a steady stream of high school students walked home from school for what would be the final time in the upcoming two weeks.

After the students passed, the foot traffic vanished from the sidewalks along North Ave. in downtown New Rochelle.

Meantime, Vincent Arminio, 38, a construction superintendent, lives within the 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle. He coincidentally says he also works in the Manhattan office building where the New Rochelle “patient zero” has his law office.

Arminio’s son’s elementary school closed today for the next two weeks. “That’s going to be a challenge.” He was worried about child care — he had to work, as did his wife, a schoolteacher in a neighboring district that remains open. “I’m not going to be quarantined from my bills,” he said. His next-door neighbor attends the Young Israel temple and has self-quarantined.

AD

AD

Arminio's mother-in-law, who has respiratory problems, lives with his family. She's been staying inside. Restaurants have closed and customers vanished from the Acme supermarket where his wife shops. “We're stocked up."

The news was met with confusion and concern for those within the zone, who have said the transmissions had taken a toll even before the new order.

Michael Weissman, the owner of Mikey Dubb’s Frozen Custard, just down the street from the synagogue, said that most restaurant owners in the area have experienced about a 30 percent decrease in customers since the synagogue was shut down.

He said that Tuesday, he was dropping off bags of frozen custard for the Jewish holiday of Purim, ringing the doorbell and leaving them on people’s doorsteps.

AD

“People acted quickly and responsibly and seem to be staying in quarantine,” he said. “You have to live your life and be cautious.”

AD

Weissman said that store employees are scrubbing the store with Clorox and using gloves, and he expects Uber Eats orders through the meal delivery service to increase but foot traffic could be down.

“I get the occasional customer who’s very anxious,” he said. “Right now, a lot of people are trying to stay positive and continue as normally as they can.”

Cuomo urged calm after declaring the containment zone by stressing the reality of those most affected — older people with health problems. Washington state and New York have a near-identical number of confirmed infections, he noted, but no deaths in New York have been reported. The deaths in Washington state have centered on a nursing home.

Only 14 people in 173 confirmed cases are hospitalized in New York, Cuomo said.