Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist and MSNBC analyst, urged Sanders on Tuesday night to drop out of the race and allow former vice president Joe Biden to focus on a general election matchup with President Trump. Biden seized control of the Democratic presidential contest with four more decisive wins, including Michigan, the night’s biggest prize.

“Let’s shut this puppy down, and let’s move on and worry about November,” he said. “This thing is decided. There’s no reason to keep it going, not even a day longer.”

James Carville reacts to Joe Biden's projected victories in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi pic.twitter.com/BAAvy7HSLI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 11, 2020

Carville’s comments echoed similar sentiments earlier in the day from Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who the political strategist said “literally saved the Democratic Party.”

Clyburn, whose endorsement ahead of last month’s South Carolina primary was considered instrumental in helping to resuscitate Biden’s campaign, told NPR that the Democratic National Committee should step in and end the primaries and additional debates if Sanders failed to win any of the six contests. (The two are scheduled to debate Sunday in Phoenix.)

Biden captured wins in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday. Two other states — North Dakota and Washington — continued to count ballots into early Wednesday.

“I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down,” Clyburn said to NPR on Tuesday. “It is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates — because you don’t do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it’s obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you.”

NEW: House Majority Whip James Clyburn tells NPR if Bernie Sanders doesn't win any states tonight, the Democratic National Committee should "shut this primary down" and "cancel the rest of these debates." https://t.co/qdk7LADWXk pic.twitter.com/ZxbEOb6hPl — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 11, 2020

The suggestion that Sanders immediately step aside was rejected by many on social media. Among those critics was Nina Turner, co-chair of Sanders’s national campaign, who described Carville’s perspective as arrogant.

“So glad to be informed that James Carville gets to make the decision for the people in the remaining states who have not cast a ballot yet,” Turner tweeted.

Speaking with Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams of MSNBC, Carville, grinning from ear-to-ear in a green “Veteran” hat and gold LSU sweater, commended Sanders’ influence, but reiterated his point that “voters want to shut this thing down.”

“We gotta acknowledge that he created a movement, he did some truly remarkable things in American politics,” he said of Sanders. “We also can’t diss these Democratic voters who are just coming out in every corner of this country and saying, let’s get on with this thing.”

As noted by Carville, FiveThirtyEight has put Biden’s odds of winning the Democratic nomination at higher than 99 percent. While Biden remains well short of the 1,991 pledged delegates needed to secure a first-ballot victory at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee this summer, his early success enhances his prospects of growing his lead after the upcoming primaries, The Washington Post’s Dan Balz reported.

In the MSNBC segment, Maddow questioned Carville on whether it was better to end the primaries and have the Biden campaign court Sanders’s supporters instead of fighting them. That process seemed underway in Biden’s victory speech on Tuesday night, with the former vice president thanking Sanders and his backers “for their tireless energy and their passion.”

“Vice President Biden is not trying to force him out,” Carville replied. He added, “You have to have respect for democracy.”

But Sanders’s supporters, such as the collective People for Bernie, seemingly brushed off the advice of both the pundit and the South Carolina congressman late Tuesday.