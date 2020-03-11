Tuesday marked yet another huge day at the polls for Biden, who continued his dominating performance from last week’s primaries by securing wins in several more states and widening his delegate lead over his opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

But as Biden prepared to give an address Tuesday night, the scene looked nothing like his raucous victory rally in Los Angeles just seven days ago.

This time around, with the coronavirus outbreak prompting both Biden and Sanders to scale back their campaign events, there were no crowds of screaming supporters or vegan protesters storming the stage. Instead, a notably calm Biden delivered a measured speech calling for unity while also appealing directly to Sanders’s supporters.

“Replacing a president who demeans and demonizes people with a president who believes in empathy, compassion and respect for everyone, it is my hope that today’s divisiveness will soon be over,” Biden said. “We’re a decent, brave, resilient people. We are better than this moment we’re in. We just need to remember who we are. This is the United States of America, there is not a single thing we cannot do if we do it together.”

What it looks like to deliver a victory speech in the age of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/e9UzXgTrFP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 11, 2020

As Biden’s words circulated Tuesday night, many called them presidential, a sign of leadership and a contrast to Trump’s bluster. The moment came conveniently hours after Biden was widely criticized for swearing at a voter during a campaign stop in Detroit after the pair got into an argument over gun rights.

“Joe Biden’s speech tonight was inclusive, soft-spoken, empathetic, and positive,” tweeted journalist Dan Rather. “It was about decency, dignity, and honor. … It suited him well and may bode for a heck of a showdown of style and substance in November.”

Biden giving a sober, magnanimous speech right now, rather than spiking the football, which is the right tone given the background of the coronavirus and the foreground of needing to unify the party and reach out to Sanders voters. Worth watching: https://t.co/dbYVpQ8gSL — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 11, 2020

Late Tuesday, Trump appeared to diminish Biden’s wins in a tweet, claiming that Biden would have lost to Sanders had it not been for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) staying in the race as long as she did.

Pocahontas, working in conjunction with the Democrat Party, totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders. If she would have quit 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden in a route, it wouldn’t even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Biden began his speech — the latest attempt at brevity — shortly before 11 p.m. local time. By then, Biden had already beaten Sanders in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan. He would later go on to also take Idaho, increasing his delegate total to 785 as of early Wednesday.

“To all those who have been knocked down, to all those who have been counted out, left behind, this is your campaign,” the 77-year-old said Tuesday night. “Just over a week ago, many of the pundits declared that this candidacy was dead. Now, we’re very much alive.”

Even with Biden maintaining his momentum toward clinching the Democratic nomination, some expressed concern about the former vice president’s ability to rally support from Sanders’s passionate base. Biden is still some distance from reaching the 1,991 delegates needed for a first-ballot victory at the national convention in Milwaukee this summer, but his recent performance is a strong indicator that he will likely continue to build his lead, The Washington Post’s Dan Balz reported.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Van Jones described the situation as “a very dangerous moment for the Democratic Party.”

“You have now an insurgency that’s about to be defeated. What do you do with the people that you defeat?” Jones asked. “Last time Bernie Sanders got beaten, there was an assumption that all his people were just going to fall in line and vote against Trump and there was not enough care for the concern and the pain of his base.”

This is a very dangerous moment for the Democratic party. You have an insurgency about to be defeated. What do you do with the people you defeat? A lot of young people are going to be crushed. We need to turn to them and say, "We want to be your champion." #CNN #SuperTuesday2 pic.twitter.com/Hg4dJBPOaA — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 11, 2020

During Tuesday night’s speech, Biden made an effort to address those concerns by reaching out to Sanders and his backers in a way that some viewers found to be “respectful and welcoming."

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion,” Biden said. “We share a common goal and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump. … We’re going to bring this nation together.”

Biden went on to provide a glimpse of what the country could look like with him as president, noting that the “ultimate goal” of the Democratic Party is “restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House."

“At this moment when there is so much fear in the country, and there’s so much fear across the world, we need American leadership. We need presidential leadership that’s honest, trusted, truthful and steady,” he said. “If I’m given the honor of becoming your president, I promise you I’ll strive to give the nation that leadership every day.”

To conclude, Biden turned to Irish poet Seamus Heaney for inspiration.

“I truly believe it’s in our power, for the first time in a long time because of what’s happened in the past three years, to make hope and history rhyme,” Biden said, referencing one of Heaney’s verses. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

Many observers highlighted the tone of Biden’s address, which Boston Globe columnist Michael Cohen described as “measured and magnanimous.”

Joe Biden struck the exact right tone and manner tonight. Respectful and welcoming of Bernie Sanders and turning the race toward the character and honor of our country in a calm and strong way. Best speech of the cycle Joe Biden has given. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 11, 2020

Some used the speech to hit back at Biden’s critics who have argued that the longtime politician is unlikely to beat Trump. Several people opined that they preferred the “Quiet, deliberate, calm Joe Biden” to the “loud, herky-jerky, yelling Joe Biden” that appeared at the Los Angeles rally on Super Tuesday.

“Quiet, measured Joe Biden is a very effective Joe Biden,” tweeted former Obama adviser David Axelrod.