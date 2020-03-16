So on late Saturday night, a small army of police cruisers paraded down the strip, using a megaphone to deliver the memo they might have missed.

“By order of the governor and the mayor, large crowds of people are prohibited from congregating together,” New Orleans officers informed the large crowd, according to video footage. “Your actions are jeopardizing public health. And we are directing you to clear the streets and to go home or back to your hotel.”

AD

AD

🚔 “Your actions are jeopardizing public health.” – New Orleans Police as they clear crowds from Bourbon Street. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Q2T0M5WrcC — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 16, 2020

The police enforcement in New Orleans was just one example of how authorities sought to send the message to people in party hotspots over the weekend who appeared unconcerned about “social distancing” — the practice of minimizing contact with others to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The amount of infected people is expected to spike as the government ramps up testing. Still, hundreds swarmed the dance floors in Nashville honky-tonks. Masses wearing green drank their way through St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood. And in Miami Beach, scores of fervent spring breakers took over the coastline.

By the end of the weekend, state and local officials said it was time to take more drastic measures — in some cases closing bars and restaurants altogether. As Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber (D) put it on Sunday: “The party is over.”

“We cannot become a petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” he said during a news conference announcing beach closures, the Sun Sentinel reported. “Spring break is over.”

AD

AD

Footage and photos of people crammed into bars or in other outdoor public spaces drew swift backlash on social media over the weekend.

In downtown Nashville, one widely circulated video on Twitter showed dozens swaying to country music in close quarters in a dark venue, with the caption, “Downtown Nashville is undefeated.”

Few were thrilled.

“My 75-year-old mother with respiratory issue lives in Nashville,” tweeted historian Kevin M. Kruse, “so if you all could take a loss this weekend by somehow managing to stay out of Tootsie’s for one … night, I’d really appreciate it.”

People partying like this in downtown Nashville during the coronavirus pandemic is not only dumb but also extremely selfish. These people will go on to infect many others who are elderly, immunocompromised, or have pre-existing medical conditions. pic.twitter.com/7dVqF7qPVX — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 15, 2020

On Sunday, the mayor of Nashville and Davidson County, John Cooper (D) announced the closure of all bars and nightclubs throughout Davidson County and Lower Broadway, the city’s strip of historic honky-tonks.

AD

“As a community we must come together and take care of one another, and that includes practicing social distancing that inhibits the spread of the virus,” Cooper said in a statement.

AD

Cooper, however, was met with defiance from the owner of several of Lower Broadway’s most popular joints, including Tootsies Orchid Lounge and Honky Tonk Central. Owner Steve Smith signaled that he would fight the mandate.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses,” Smith wrote in the statement, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

AD

Cooper’s decision follows moves by the states of Illinois, Ohio and Washington to shutter all bars, nightclubs and restaurants for dining in, as the cities of New York and Los Angeles entered similar lockdowns. California shuttered all bars while Massachusetts closed restaurants.

AD

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) didn’t hide his annoyance with the hoards of young people in Chicago who ignored his pleas to practice social distancing. On Saturday, hundreds of people on St. Patrick’s Day weekend bar crawls could be seen waiting in lines outside popular bars in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. The organizer of several bar crawls explained to the Chicago Tribune he didn’t cancel them for financial reasons, echoing the concerns of many small business owners concerned about economic stability during the pandemic.

Just drove through Wrigleyville. Every bar on Clark Street has a long line of people ingreen regalia waiting to get drunk and spread a virus. pic.twitter.com/m28q5SnF3J — Unlike web sites of the past. (@spiderstumbled) March 14, 2020

The Wrigleyville bars were not allowing more than 250 people inside, per Pritzker’s orders — but that left plenty of them crammed along the sidewalks.

AD

“I tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment, to stay home from bars, not to congregate in crowds,” Pritzker said Saturday, the Tribune reported. “It’s unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously. The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this. And you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

AD

Much like in New Orleans, police in Miami Beach moved on Saturday to clamp down on the rampant spring break beach parties on South Beach — before Gelber shuttered the beach entirely on Sunday.

His decision also followed an officer-involved shooting near the beach on Saturday night that left one man injured, causing an enormous stampede of fleeing spring breakers, according to WSVN. The stampede broke out just hours after police’s crowd control efforts.

AD

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (D) also closed Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday, thwarting the disappointed spring breakers from flocking there next.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) later praised the mayors for their decisions, while trying to urge disgruntled partygoers to adopt a new perspective.