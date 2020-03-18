Global Entry mobile enrollments also will be paused.
Applicants who have received conditional approval but need to be interviewed will have to reschedule their appointments after May 1. CBP said they should monitor their email and Trusted Traveler program accounts for additional information.
CBP will continue to operate its Enrollment on Arrival program, which allows those who have been conditionally approved for Global Entry to enroll when they arrive at any one of the 60 U.S. airports that offer the program.
Global Entry allows expedited processing for eligible individuals traveling internationally. It costs $100 a year and is good for five years. NEXUS and SENTRI offer similar benefits for eligible travelers returning from Canada and Mexico. Applicants must fill out an enrollment form and take part in an in-person interview.