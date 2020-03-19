“For the next week, like many of you, I will be teleworking from home. From there, I will continue to support the courageous efforts of our 58,000 employees and contractors during this trying period for our nation,” Dickson told colleagues Thursday.
Several Federal Aviation Administration technicians in an air traffic control tower at Midway airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, as have an inspector in Chicago, an official in a financial office in the agency’s eastern region and an official in headquarters in Washington.
Testing is still lagging far behind other nations. Dickson said he has not been tested.
“Following the advice of healthcare professionals within the FAA and around the country, I have not received a COVID-19 test, because I have no symptoms associated with the virus. Should that change, I will immediately be tested,” he wrote in a letter to employees.