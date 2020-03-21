How you can help during the coronavirus outbreak

Please note The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The coronavirus pandemic has now reached every state in the U.S. In addition to posing numerous public health challenges, the outbreak has prompted mass closures of schools and businesses and is straining resources across the country. Here are some ways to help in your community.

How to help nonprofits

Local and national nonprofits are struggling to meet clients’ needs as the coronavirus sickens thousands and forces layoffs and school closures. The organizations are facing sharply increased demand at the same time they have been compelled to cancel crucial fundraising events, according to Rich Cohen, chief communications officer of the National Council of Nonprofits. Here are some nonprofits that would welcome donations.

American Red Cross: Due to the cancellation of blood drives, the American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to maintain a sufficient supply. Make an appointment here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to find a local donation site.

Boys and Girls Clubs of America: The organization is raising funds to provide groceries to the kids participating in its more than 2,500 clubs, plus virtual academic support such as digital activities and learning opportunities. You can donate here.

CDC Foundation: Created by Congress, the CDC Foundation supports the critical health protection work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is raising emergency response funds to enable the CDC to respond to covid-19. You can donate here.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy: The CDP covid-19 response fund supports nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those that are working with the most vulnerable populations. Areas of emphasis include helping health-care workers with purchases of masks, gowns, gloves and other protective equipment; supporting quarantined and vulnerable individuals and hygiene promotion campaigns to limit the spread of the virus. You can donate here.

CERF+: Focuses on safeguarding visual artists’ livelihoods. The covid-19 response fund is a safety net for artists who contract the virus and are suffering severe health impacts. You can donate here.

Nurse Lorraine McPherson works at a blood drive held in a blood mobile outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday in Los Angeles. The American Red Cross declared a severe blood shortage as hundreds of community blood drives have been canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Direct Relief: Works in the United States and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources. The organization is delivering protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns to health care organizations in areas with confirmed covid-19 cases. You can donate here.

Feeding America: The nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization has a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries. Donations to its covid-19 response fund help food banks across the country as they support the most vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic. You can donate here or find your local food bank here.

Feed the Children: Works with a network of thousands of partner agencies in communities across the country including food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and churches. You can make a cash donation here. If you want to donate food or hygiene items call 1-800-627-4556.

First Book: Donations will help deliver 7 million books to children in need who don’t have Internet access or home libraries to keep learning. You can donate here.

Lawyers for Good Government Foundation: Helps thousands of asylum seekers being held in refugee camps at the border and in U.S. detention centers. Donations help volunteer lawyers travel to provide pro bono services to asylum seekers and families unable to practice social distancing or obtain access to proper sanitation. You can donate here.

Meals on Wheels: This organization delivers nutritious meals to the country’s most vulnerable seniors. Donations will help replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel and enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated elderly recipients. You can contact your local provider or donate to the national group here.

National Association for the Exchange of Industrial Resources: This organization collects excess inventory from businesses and redistributes those goods to schools, churches and nonprofit organizations across the country. Businesses can cull inventory, clean out a warehouse and donate unwanted goods, overstocks, obsolete items, factory seconds and more. Go here for a donation form or call 1-800-562-0955.

No Kid Hungry: With schools closed, this campaign to end childhood hunger in America is deploying funds to ensure access to free meals continues for children in need. It is providing $1 million in emergency grants immediately — with more to come — to help schools and community groups feed kids during the outbreak and making sure families know how to find meals while schools are closed. You can donate here.

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation: This organization’s covid-19 crisis relief fund will immediately direct money to organizations leading on-the-ground efforts in the restaurant community and provide zero-interest loans to businesses to maintain payroll during closure or reopen once the crisis has passed. It will establish a relief fund for individual restaurant workers facing economic hardships or health crises as a direct result of covid-19. You can donate here.

Salvation Army: The organization is ensuring people have access to food, shelter and child care through its nationwide network. This includes drive-through food pickups, community-based food delivery through canteens and meals at Salvation Army facilities. It is also providing snacks and hydration to first responders. You can donate here.

Team Rubicon: This organization mobilizes military veterans to help people respond and recover from disasters. During the covid-19 crisis, the organization is assisting local, state and federal partners with emergency humanitarian support and emergency services. This includes delivering food, water and shelter; providing assistance at testing sites; manning call centers and helping transport cruise ship passengers who have completed their mandatory quarantine at home. You can donate here.

United Way Worldwide: The COVID-19 Community Response & Recovery Fund supports communities struggling in the wake of the virus by supporting local United Ways and the 211 network, a free emergency support service that helps people in times of crisis. Funds distributed to local United Ways will help with everything from connecting families to food pantries to aiding those experiencing financial hardships due to lost wages. You can donate here.

How to support restaurants and bars that have closed

Many restaurants, bars and cafes have been forced to drastically reduce or close operations due to the outbreak. If you want to support your local restaurant, consider ordering takeout or purchasing a gift card or merchandise.

“Gift cards are like interest-free loans,” San Antonio restaurant owner Steve McHugh told The Washington Post. Having some income from the gift cards could help a restaurant get back up and running again, says Eduardo Jordan, a James Beard-award-winning chef.

You can also consider supporting servers and other workers who have been laid off by donating to a fund or nonprofit, such as the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, mentioned above. Look for workers relief funds that may have been set up in your area.

How to help seniors who are at risk

Older people are among the most vulnerable to complications from coronavirus. If you know someone who is elderly and at home, consider checking in on them and seeing if you can help shop and deliver groceries on their behalf.

If you have a loved one who lives in a facility, respect any rules the facility may have in place, including barring visitors. Deborah Dunn, president of the Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association, says a lockdown is standard protocol for many facilities during flu season and can help shield residents from potential exposure.

Westminster Canterbury Richmond retirement home in Virginia announced earlier this week that a patient was being treated at a hospital for coronavirus after returning from travel to Florida. (Steve Helber)

How to help ‘flatten the curve’

Some of the most important things you can do to help is to protect yourself and others. Prevent the spread of the illness by taking the CDC’s recommended guidance: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public area or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Don’t forget to moisturize.

If there has been a coronavirus case in your community, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings and coming into close contact with others. Yes, social distancing is difficult — and against our very nature — but it can be crucial to “flattening the curve” and slowing transmission of the virus. There’s a reason the CDC recommended a nationwide halt to gatherings of 50 people or more and a federal coronavirus task force recommending no gatherings of more than 10. Local governments are canceling large events and ordering restaurants and bars to stop on-site services. These are all efforts to prevent an onslaught of ill people from overwhelming the limited resources of the health-care system.

“The idea is that the sooner you stop that transmission chain, you are actually limiting an exponential growth,” Yvonne Maldonado, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Stanford University, told The Post. “That’s really important, because instead of preventing 1,000 cases, you might be preventing 100,000 cases — and a matter of days can make a difference.”

Food service worker Thu Thuy instructs a child to wash their hands before picking out food at Bailey's Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences as Fairfax Public Schools increases food distribution sites and continues to provide breakfast and lunches to students in need. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

How to help at stores

Public health officials have stated this over and over again: Please do not go out and buy a mask unless you absolutely need it. According to the World Health Organization, you only need a mask if you are sick or caring from someone who may have coronavirus. Widespread panic-buying can deplete the supply of protective equipment needed for health-care workers.

Similarly, be mindful about how many groceries you buy. If you can afford to, buy enough for at least two to three weeks, but don’t take everything off the shelf. If you are in a group that is at higher risk for getting complications from the virus, such as being older or having a chronic health consider, consider having someone else shop for you or getting groceries delivered.

“Because everybody is panicking, there are a lot of people in the grocery stores, so if you belong in that group of people who are 65 or older, or immune compromised, then it is best to get someone else to shop for you, if you can,” said Bettina Fries, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook University in New York.

Some grocery stores have offered limited hours for those who are older to shop early in the morning after shops have been freshly cleaned.

Get the latest updates

George Washington University School of Medicine students, Katie Coerdt, Paige Dekker and Caitlin Merely sort canned food as they wear disposable gloves at Capital Area Food Bank in Washington on Thursday. They are volunteering at the food bank because their medical rounds were canceled due to the outbreak. (Carolyn Kaster)

How to help in the D.C. region

With mass layoffs due to the shut down of businesses, some local governments have halted evictions and public utility shut-offs. But coronavirus is expected to impact some of the D.C. area’s already vulnerable populations. Several local nonprofits that already serve those communities are ramping up their efforts to help.

So Others Might Eat: This interfaith community organization provides meals for the homeless. It has also been distributing hand wipes and provided sanitizing stations to those in the community as well. The group is accepting donations for clients and residents who might become ill. A list of needed medicine, food and household items needed is available here. Donations can be dropped off at 71 O Street NW from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Monetary donations are accepted online.

D.C. Central Kitchen: This nonprofit that feeds the hungry in the District is offering takeaway meal sites at two D.C. public schools. It is one of many organizations trying to feed students who are not getting the free and reduced-priced lunches they’d typically get because schools are closed. D.C. Central Kitchen is also ramping up meal deliveries to shelters and deploying additional “mobile feeding” locations for those in need throughout the city. D.C. Central Kitchen accepts donations online.

N Street Village: This organization helps women overcome homelessness and addiction. The community offers showers, meals and places for clients to do laundry. N Street Village has scaled back some of its hours because of coronavirus, but it is still open. N Street Village has a wish list of cleaning supplies with information on drop-off here. Monetary donations are accepted here.

D.C. Safe: With people out of work and confined at home, some have warned of a possible increase in domestic abuse. This nonprofit offers 24/7 crisis intervention for domestic violence in the District. It also provides shelter space. The group has several options for donations here.

The Children’s Inn at NIH: The Children’s Inn, located in Bethesda, Md., provides free housing and support for children and adults participating in clinical research studies at the National Institutes of Health. To protect its residents, the nonprofit has suspended all volunteer activities, including meal preparation. The Children’s Inn is asking for donations to continue providing breakfast, lunch and dinner to its residents. You can make a donation to its Feeding Families Fund or provide nonperishable food supplies here.

Do you have a suggestion for something else to include in this guide? Share your ideas in this form.