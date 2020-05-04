Trump also said Sunday that his administration is optimistic that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be ready by the end of 2020, though top public health officials have cautioned that developing such a vaccine could take a year to 18 months.
Here are some significant developments:
- New Zealand, which has been hailed for its coronavirus response, reported no new cases on Monday.
- Remdesivir, an experimental drug that has been linked to improved recovery times in coronavirus patients, will be distributed to hospitals across the United States this week, the manufacturer’s CEO said.
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday that “enormous evidence” suggested that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, though the U.S. intelligence community has not confirmed that.
- Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, emerges from the world’s longest coronavirus lockdown on Monday after nine weeks
- Six northeastern states — Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — have formed a consortium to purchase medical equipment, rather than compete for scarce resources.
- Congressional leaders are preparing for a major battle over legal liability as millions of Americans return to the workplace.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Are you a business owner or employee physically returning to work? We want to hear from you.
No touching, sharing or borrowing pencils: Israeli students go back to school
JERUSALEM — At the Michel household, the first normal school morning in six weeks felt anything but. Clil and Alma, identical twin 7-year-olds, were by turns giddy and apprehensive as Israel, after days of on-again, off-again uncertainty, opened schools Sunday to thousands of first-, second- and third-graders.
Like families around the world, the Michels had been waiting for back-to-school day as a coronavirus milestone. But even as they packed the backpacks — the new supply lists included masks, hand sanitizer and cloth napkins to unfold under their snacks — they didn’t know whether the return would reduce the frightening grind of the country’s outbreak, or amplify it.
Inside the extraordinary race to invent a coronavirus vaccine
With at least 115 vaccine projects at companies and research labs, the science is hurtling forward so fast and bending so many rules about how the process usually works that even veteran vaccine developers do not know what to expect.
Scientific steps that typically take place sequentially over years — animal testing, toxicology studies, laboratory experiments, massive human trials, plans to ramp up production — are now moving in fast-forward and in parallel. Experts keep using the word “unprecedented.”
It’s a thrilling time in vaccine science, but also an unnerving one.
New Zealand reports zero new cases of coronavirus, but authorities call for continued vigilance
HAVELOCK NORTH, New Zealand — New Zealand reported no new cases of coronavirus Monday, with the country’s top health official saying this was “cause for celebration” while imploring Kiwis not to ease up on social distancing.
This was the first time since March 16 — 10 days before the country went into a strict, month-long “level 4″ lockdown — that New Zealand reported zero new infections had been found. The country is now under a slightly less restrictive stay-at-home order, with businesses allowed to reopen as long as they can operate without coming into contact with customers.
“Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is one moment in time,” Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, said at a briefing Monday. There were six cases reported Saturday, and two on Sunday.
“We cannot afford to squander all the hard work and effort of the past weeks,” Bloomfield said. “We did see at the weekend that it can be easy to slacken off, and we need to maintain discipline and keep pushing on, and sustain the advantage that we have fought so hard for.”
New Zealand has been enjoying an extended summer, with the warm sunny weather leading many people to push the boundaries of the “level 3″ rules, which stipulate people can be outside only for exercise. Police cleared people having picnics and sunbathing at some beaches over the weekend.
Most New Zealanders are now hoping that the cabinet will decide at its scheduled meeting next Monday to move to level 2, when life could return to some semblance of normal.
But Bloomfield noted that New Zealand was had been enjoying the slight freedoms of level 3 for only one week, and it remained to be seen whether this had led to increased cases of coronavirus in the community.
“The real test is later this week, when we factor in the incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms, which is generally five to six days after exposure,” he said. “That’s when we will have an indication if there are any new cases coming through that might be emerging in the community as a result of our shift from level four to three.”
Unlike many Western countries that have been trying to “contain” the virus and slow the flow of sick people into hospitals, New Zealand has pursued an “elimination” strategy where it is trying to stamp out the virus to a tiny number of cases that could quickly be traced and isolated.
That, however, will require the country to keep its borders closed for an extended period, a move that would exact a heavy economic cost in a country where tourism is a major industry.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases stands at 1,487, but some 80 percent have recovered. Seven people are hospitalized, although none are intensive care. There have been 20 deaths, all over the age of 60.
In Alaska town, calls to shut down fishing season amid coronavirus fears
Robin Samuelson grew up hearing stories about mass death in his Alaska community, victims of a pandemic so brutal that dogs were found feeding on human bodies.
The 68-year-old’s father-in-law was among the hundreds of children orphaned by the 1918 flu epidemic, which some scholars estimate killed at least 30 percent of the population in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.
Some locals fear that history could repeat itself unless Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) shuts down the upcoming salmon fishery, which attracts more than 12,000 workers from across the country for a frenetic, two-month season that begins next month.
Dunleavy’s administration has pledged to implement safety measures to prevent the importation of the novel coronavirus, including a mandated two-week quarantine for arriving fishers. But some local officials say they’re not convinced the state can enforce those rules.
Trump says it’s safe to reopen states as governors grapple with loosening restrictions
President Trump on Sunday sought to reassure Americans that it is safe for states to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering support to protesters who have railed against the lockdowns across the country.
“I really believe that you can go to parks, you can go to beaches . . . [if] you stay away a certain amount,” Trump said during a Fox News Channel town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Trump said that it’s possible to “satisfy both” anti-lockdown protesters and those who are afraid to resume public life. He noted that Americans have been wearing face masks and social distancing in recent weeks and said that “you’re going to have to do that for a while,” even as states reopen their economies.