Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 67,000 on Sunday, President Trump expressed confidence about reopening the nation’s economy and offered support to protesters who have demonstrated against the restrictions still in place in many states. His remarks contrasted with those from White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx, who said earlier in the day that the refusal of some protesters to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines was “devastatingly worrisome” because those demonstrators could inadvertently pass the virus to elderly relatives.

Trump also said Sunday that his administration is optimistic that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be ready by the end of 2020, though top public health officials have cautioned that developing such a vaccine could take a year to 18 months.

Here are some significant developments:

  • New Zealand, which has been hailed for its coronavirus response, reported no new cases on Monday.
  • Remdesivir, an experimental drug that has been linked to improved recovery times in coronavirus patients, will be distributed to hospitals across the United States this week, the manufacturer’s CEO said.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday that “enormous evidence” suggested that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, though the U.S. intelligence community has not confirmed that.
  • Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, emerges from the world’s longest coronavirus lockdown on Monday after nine weeks
  • Six northeastern states — Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — have formed a consortium to purchase medical equipment, rather than compete for scarce resources.
  • Congressional leaders are preparing for a major battle over legal liability as millions of Americans return to the workplace.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | What you need to know about the virus | Are you a business owner or employee physically returning to work? We want to hear from you.