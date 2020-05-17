Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Governors are stressing the importance of social distancing and mask wearing as their states reopen, though enforcing those protocols has been difficult and even led to violent confrontations. Officials have been forced to largely rely on people to self-regulate, including in New York City, where residents have been asked to possibly report rule-breakers to 311.

At the same time some governors have expressed dismay at those choosing to ignore safety guidelines, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday he is unconcerned and that it is safe to reopen the country because half of U.S. counties reporting cases of the novel coronavirus “haven’t had a single death."

Here are some significant developments:

  • Peter Navarro, one of President Trump’s top economic advisers, said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “let the country down” on the testing front during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Nursing homes operated by Life Care Centers of America violated federal standards meant to stop the spread of infections even after the start of the covid-19 outbreak, inspection reports show.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill.
  • A Canadian Air Force jet crashed Sunday during a performance intended to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving one member dead and another with serious injuries.
  • Eric Trump claimed in a Fox News interview that the virus will “magically” vanish after the November election when it is no longer politically expedient — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.