California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that social distancing measures are key to reopening his state, which has adopted a phased approach to lifting restrictions. He also said reopening schools will be predicated on data and science, not just observations on the ground.

“I think some schools will not be [open this fall] and many schools will be,” Newsom (D) told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Seventy-five percent of California’s economy is now open, including manufacturing, warehouses and restaurants, Newsom said. Business owners and individuals are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from others. Opening sports arenas, he said, is not an option at this time.

Newsom did not take issue with Elon Musk reopening a Tesla plant in Fremont last week, challenging Alameda County’s stay-at-home order, even though the facility had been granted permission to open early this week The governor said officials and Tesla worked out their differences. Musk had previously threatened to move his factories out of the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Sunday that reopening his state’s economy was necessary but also noted that the state was still wrestling with the outbreak and the danger remains. “I’ve said to Ohioans that so much is in every individual’s control. I encourage people to wear masks when they go out in public,” he said on CNN.

People need an extra layer to protect themselves, DeWine said.

DeWine said that when he saw images of a reopened Ohio bar crowded with people, he was concerned. But he added that the people running the bar got the situation under control.

“Ultimately, it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done the last two months — keep their distance and wear masks.”

DeWine said that 90 percent of the state’s economy is open but that he wasn’t sure about reopening schools. He said they were closed “not because you are worried about the kids,” but to keep students from going home and infecting their parents.