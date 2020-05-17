At the same time some governors have expressed dismay at those choosing to ignore safety guidelines, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday he is unconcerned and that it is safe to reopen the country because half of U.S. counties reporting cases of the novel coronavirus “haven’t had a single death."
Here are some significant developments:
- Peter Navarro, one of President Trump’s top economic advisers, said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “let the country down” on the testing front during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Nursing homes operated by Life Care Centers of America violated federal standards meant to stop the spread of infections even after the start of the covid-19 outbreak, inspection reports show.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill.
- A Canadian Air Force jet crashed Sunday during a performance intended to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving one member dead and another with serious injuries.
- Eric Trump claimed in a Fox News interview that the virus will “magically” vanish after the November election when it is no longer politically expedient — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide.
Trump to visit Michigan auto plant in coming week
President Trump will make a trip to Michigan this week and tour a Ford Motor Co. plant in a battleground state that has garnered significant attention from the commander in chief.
Trump will visit and speak at the Rawsonville manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti days after autoworkers returned to work, a White House official said. The manufacturing plant has been reconstructed to build medical ventilators and protective equipment to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“The White House asked to visit Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., as part of the president’s tour to thank businesses producing PPE and important medical equipment,” Ford said in a statement to Crain’s Detroit Business, saying they “welcome Thursday’s visit as part of Ford’s long-standing history of hosting sitting presidents and senior government leaders.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) permitted the manufacturing industry to reopen on May 11, and thousands returned to their jobs last week. Trump has clashed with Whitmer, who is considered a possible running mate for Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.
A day after hundreds protested at the Michigan state capitol over coronavirus restrictions, some forcing their way into the building, Trump tweeted: “The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry.” He has also referred to Whitmer as “That woman from Michigan.”
Michigan has been one of the worst hot spots for the virus in the country. Resistance to its stay-at-home order, from protesters and conservative lawmakers, has also put it in the national spotlight.
The Post reported this month that Trump’s planned appearance at another factory, a Pennsylvania plant that produces material for personal protective equipment, was scrapped after factory officials said they were worried a presidential visit could jeopardize workers’ safety.
In New Hampshire, the era of socially distanced concerts has begun
DERRY, N.H. — Sue Martin rolled up to the Tupelo Music Hall in her gray Dodge two hours early for the first show, which started at noon. The 56-year-old bus driver had never heard of the headliner, a local bar-band singer named Tim Theriault.
“I don’t care who’s playing,” Martin said. “I just want to get out and go to a concert.”
She did that on Saturday in a breezy, sun-drenched parking lot in southern New Hampshire. Elsewhere in America, recent days had seen armed protesters storming state houses, a nasty argument outside a Waffle Shop and, in Arkansas, officials blocking a Travis McCready gig booked for last Friday inside a former Masonic temple. There was no noticeable tension in Derry, where town leaders blessed what was thought to be the first sanctioned concert in the country since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. And the Tupelo Music Hall wasn’t just reopening. It was reinventing itself, with an outdoor stage, a sound system and dividing up the parking lot to accommodate 75 cars. It temporarily rebranded as the “Tupelo Drive-In Experience.”
NASCAR is back on track as Kevin Harvick wins in front of no fans
With hands over their hearts and protective masks covering their faces, NASCAR drivers stood on pit road, generous spacing between them, as Darius Rucker sang the national anthem from a remote location.
Once inside their racecars, the 40 drivers swapped their masks for helmets and fired up their engines for the first time in 10 weeks.
Before empty grandstands Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, NASCAR took the country’s first step toward demonstrating that big-time sports can resume amid the novel coronavirus pandemic — sports in which athletes don’t come near one another, at least.
Postcards from a nervous world: Tales from the other side of the shutdowns
And what comes next?
A reopening, in some form, is inevitable. It is already underway in some places, with differing degrees of caution and pace. Even in areas around the world still clamped shut by pandemic lockdowns, there are murmurs of what is ahead and how it may look.
Some familiar retail names will probably be gone. Social distancing and mask-wearing may linger until the world, someday, feels safe enough to let them go.
The Washington Post asked contributors for postcard essays about their observations on life and change in cities that are starting to roll back restrictions.
Trump expects sports back quickly, with crowds ‘standing on top of each other’
President Trump said Sunday that he expects the sports world to move swiftly back to “normal,” even before the development of a vaccine or cure for the novel coronavirus.
Trump spoke with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports at a charity golf event where Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff played without fans in attendance. Those conditions will not last, Trump predicted.
“We want to be back to normal where you have the big crowds and they are practically standing on top of each other and enjoying themselves, not where they are worried,” he said.
Sports leagues nationwide are handling the coronavirus pandemic differently, with some National Basketball Association teams returning to limited workouts as other leagues do workouts virtually. The widespread assumption is that leagues and teams will return either without fans in attendance or in front of an extremely limited crowd, given concerns about packing thousands of people shoulder-to-shoulder in an arena or stadium.
Trump said sports are important for the “psyche of the country” and added, “We are getting it back and it’s going to be fast. We’ll start with small crowds, if any. … We want to get it back to where it was.”
“We want big, big stadiums loaded with people,” Trump said. “We don’t want to have 15,000 people watching Alabama-LSU, for example. And when you have the Masters, we want to have big crowds. Right now, that’s not what they are planning, but you never know what happens.”
Economy may not recover until 2022, Fed chair says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said Sunday that the U.S. economy may need at least 18 more months to recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ll get through this. It may take a while. It could stretch through the end of next year,” Powell said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.” We really don’t know. We hope that it will be shorter than that, but no one really knows.”
Advances in treating the illness and developing a vaccine, he said, would allow people to “become confident that they can resume certain kinds of activity. … So that’s really going to tell us when the economy can recover.”
Powell expressed concern that a second wave of illness would stall the recovery. He also said “certain parts of the economy will find it very difficult to have really a lot of activity,” citing live entertainment, sporting events and air travel.
“Those parts of the economy will be challenged until people feel really safe again,” he said.
Powell estimated that the percentage decline in gross domestic product “could easily be in the 20s or 30s” in the second quarter of the year.
Peak unemployment, he said, might come in the next few months and reach 25 percent.
Addressing whether the government has done enough to stimulate the economy, Powell said, “It may well be that the Fed has to do more. It may be that Congress has to do more. And the reason we’ve got to do more is to avoid longer-run damage to the economy.”
Estimated 3,000 gather for parties in Florida city, against recommendations but not law
Defying recommendations about mass gatherings, an estimated 3,000 people gathered in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday night for parties that led to confrontations with police and arrests on gun and battery charges.
“The behavior that occurred here overnight was dangerous, senseless, unacceptable and an embarrassment,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
In Florida, such assemblies are not against the law, although health officials warn that crowds increase the likelihood of the novel coronavirus spreading.
“Larger gatherings (for example, more than 250 people) offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of covid-19 transmission,” the state’s Department of Health has posted on its website.
Video taken from a police helicopter shows cars lining streets and people interacting without social distancing. Additional video at ground level showed few people wearing face masks.
“While the daytime was relatively uneventful, things started getting out of hand as day turned to night,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. “As crowds grew in multiple locations, impeding traffic flow and causing safety hazards, deputies and DeLand police officers began ordering vehicles out of certain areas. As crowds dissipated in one location, new problem areas would arise.”
Police said they reported to the scene for traffic and crowd control. Three people were arrested for motor vehicle violations, three on gun charges and one in connection with a drug offense, the West Volusia Beacon reported.
Two officers were injured, including one who was hit on the head with a jar, authorities said.
Some attendees suggested to the Beacon that authorities have unfairly focused their policing on black residents, saying that things were peaceful until officers sought to break up gatherings and echoing other criticism made recently about social distancing enforcement.
“Why do they try to take our humanity? Our pride?” one partygoer told the newspaper. “It’s not fair to us — we’re all human.”
DeLand is a city of 33,500, located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.
Canadian Air Force jet crashes, leaving one dead, during performance meant to lift spirits
A Canadian Air Force jet crashed Sunday during a performance intended to lift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving one member dead and another badly injured, the Canadian Department of National Defense said.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft went down near Kamloops, British Columbia, shortly after taking off.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,” the department said in a statement. “We can confirm that we have contacted all primary family members of those involved."
The Royal Canadian Air Force said the second crew member’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
Witnesses posted video on Twitter that showed two jets taking off nearly side by side before one peeled off and started to climb sharply before banking and beginning to nose-dive. Two crew members can be seen ejecting shortly before the plane disappears behind a tree line. An explosion can be heard in the distance.
Images showed a fiery wreck in what Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News said was a front yard.
The Kamloops Airport tweeted that emergency crews, including the airport’s aircraft rescue fleet, had responded to the crash.
The Snowbirds are a demonstration squadron of the Canadian Armed Forces that puts on performances across North America, similar to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. The group recently began a cross-country tour dubbed Operation Inspiration.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement: “For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud.”
Nearly half of respondents in San Francisco restaurant survey have laid off their staffs
Nearly half of respondents in a survey of restaurants in the San Francisco area have laid off all of their employees, and 1 in 10 expect to close permanently, according to a new survey of restaurant owners.
Golden Gate Restaurant Association heard back from 216 restaurant owners, representing 419 locations, about their finances and reopening plans since restaurants were forced to close in March. Even with the extensive layoffs, 62 percent of the owners surveyed estimated they are making less than half of their pre-coronavirus revenue, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. Although half of the respondents were able to defer their May rent, 40 percent received no relief from their landlords.
When asked about reopening plans, 64 percent of restaurant owners said they would reopen regardless of capacity limits, 20 percent said they won’t be able to reopen at this time because they can’t afford it and 9 percent said they will probably close permanently.
Nearly 80 percent worried that they could be sued by a customer who became infected with the novel coronavirus while dining.
Laurie Thomas, the association’s executive director, told the Chronicle that only 10 percent of San Francisco restaurants responded, and that the results may represent only more well-connected and technically savvy owners, because 65 percent of respondents said they received loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a higher number than Thomas expected.
The results come just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) released a 12-page guide for reopening restaurants statewide. The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Restaurant Association also have shared best practices for reopening restaurants, The Washington Post previously reported. However, the survey hints at restaurateurs greatest fears: Even with new restrictions, will diners show up?
The association concluded that the restaurants had difficulty navigating small business loans and understanding social distancing guidelines.
“Restaurants need more financial aid options that allow for more flexibility on how the money is used within the business,” the association wrote. “Restaurants also need more guidance on the options that are available.”
Judge denies ‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli’s ‘delusional’ request to leave prison to fight coronavirus
A judge this weekend denied convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli’s request to leave prison so he could research a treatment for the novel coronavirus, after officials dismissed his rationale as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that got him locked up.
Shkreli, who gained notoriety as the “Pharma Bro” executive who raised the price of an AIDS drug by 5,000 percent, has been serving a seven-year sentence at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pa., since his 2017 conviction for defrauding investors.
Prisoners around the country have sought release during the coronavirus pandemic, as correctional centers turn into hot spots for the virus. But 37-year-old Shkreli’s request was unusual.
As Indonesia’s case count mounts, Bali sees signs of success
Bali, the Indonesian island typically frequented by tourists seeking its beautiful beaches and stunning vistas, was anticipated to become a coronavirus hot spot as the illness spread through the country. Instead, the island has emerged as a success story in beating back the virus as Indonesia’s case count mounts.
Bali has recorded four coronavirus deaths, and more than 300 confirmed cases, while all of Indonesia has more than 17,000 cases, and more than 1,000 deaths.
President Joko Widodo has expressed frustration about the lack of testing for the virus in the country of 270 million people.
Bali’s unique governing structure of village committees has been credited with stemming the virus’s spread.
“The villages have a very strong influence on the community. Whatever the elders in the villages said, people will abide,” Ngurah Wijaya, adviser to the Bali Tourism Board, told Bloomberg News. “This has enabled the government to impose its policies down to the community level effectively.”
Villages’ awareness of residents’ whereabouts has also proved useful in contact tracing, and the island has banned outsiders since March.
Despite these promising signs, the government said Friday that the island won’t reopen to tourists until at least October.
Other parts of the world that depend heavily on tourism for their economies, such as Greece and Portugal, are trying to find a way to open up during the summer, as coronavirus-related shutdowns and travel bans keep people at home. The U.N. World Tourism Organization said on May 7 that tourism could decrease 60 to 80 percent in 2020, representing another blow to the global economy.
‘Express burials’ raise suspicions, fears that Nicaragua is hiding a coronavirus tragedy
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Guillermo Maltez called his son late one night to say goodbye. The 59-year-old taxi driver was being disconnected from a respirator in a Nicaraguan hospital. “My father sensed he wasn’t going to survive,” Silvio Maltez said.
Within hours, at 3 a.m. on May 1, another son got a call from the hospital. The taxi driver had died. The official cause: Respiratory problems. The body was being whisked to a nearby cemetery for immediate interment, the son was told. “They let him watch the burial from afar,” Silvio Maltez said.
Such “express burials” have become increasingly common in this Central American country, raising suspicions that the authoritarian government is trying to hide the extent of the coronavirus tragedy within its borders.
Eric Trump claims coronavirus is Democratic hoax, will ‘magically’ vanish after 2020 election
Eric Trump claimed Saturday that the coronavirus will “magically” vanish after the November election and allow the country to fully reopen — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide.
In an interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Trump suggested the president’s critics were using the pandemic to undermine his father’s rallies, calling it a “cognizant strategy” that would cease once it was no longer politically expedient.
“They think they are taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” the younger Trump said. “You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3. And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
Brazil now has more coronavirus cases than Spain or Italy
Brazil has recorded more than 233,000 coronavirus cases, overtaking European hot spots Spain and Italy this weekend as the South American country confronts one of the world’s largest coronavirus outbreaks.
Only three countries — the United States, Britain and Russia — have more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed back against the kind of lockdown measures implemented elsewhere to slow the spread of the virus.
Brazil has recorded 15,633 deaths, thousands fewer than in countries with fewer confirmed cases and more widespread testing, raising concerns that many more deaths may be going unreported. The virus also has spread to remote Amazon communities, where indigenous people are struggling to find care, the Associated Press reported.
A crowd gathered outside the presidential palace Sunday in support of Bolsonaro’s anti-lockdown views. Wearing a mask, he greeted the crowd and posed for photos with several children, Reuters reported, violating social distancing advice.
Fears are mounting that Bolsonaro’s pushback against lockdowns will worsen Brazil’s outbreak. Bolsonaro’s health minister resigned Friday after only a few weeks on the job. Bolsonaro had fired the official’s predecessor amid disagreements over how authorities should respond to the pandemic.
Trump adviser says CDC ‘let the country down'
Peter Navarro, one of President Trump’s top economic advisers, said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “let the country down” on the testing front during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Navarro said, “Early on in this crisis, the CDC — which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space — really let the country down with the testing because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar disagreed with Navarro, saying on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” “I don’t believe the CDC let this country down. I believe the CDC serves an important public health role.”
The CDC did encounter initial problems in developing test kits, and it was criticized for limiting the scope of testing in the early days of the outbreak. The organization has made progress in both areas in the weeks since.
Navarro also addressed a push by Democrats for Trump to better utilize the Defense Production Act to provide, among other things, higher volumes of protective gear for health-care workers. Many hospitals nationwide have faced shortages of masks, gowns and other equipment.
“We’re using the DPA whenever we need to, and we are using it quite effectively,” Navarro said. “These Democratic senators ought to get out more often and see what the Trump administration is doing.”
Navarro said loosening restrictions on businesses is not a “question of lives vs. jobs. What President Trump realized early on was, if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China virus, but you indirectly are going to kill a lot more people” through suicide or substance abuse.
Why Belgium has recorded so many coronavirus deaths
BRUSSELS — By the official numbers, Belgium has been the country hit hardest in the world by the coronavirus.
The nation of 12 million has the highest mortality rate among confirmed cases, at 16.4 percent. And it has the most deaths in terms of its population: 78 deaths per 100,000 people, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. The United States, by comparison, has reported 26 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people. Spain has reported 58. Italy has reported 52.
Belgian officials have sought to tamp down concern by suggesting their chart-topping numbers are products of their accounting methods and commitment to capturing an accurate picture of their outbreak. And other ways of estimating virus-related deaths suggest that the Belgian method might indeed turn out to be among the most accurate in the world, and that other countries may be significantly undercounting their death tolls.
De Blasio admonishes New Yorkers in crowds outside bars and restaurants, asks residents to call 311
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday scolded those disregarding quarantine measures after pictures and videos emerged this weekend of New Yorkers crowding the sidewalks outside of restaurants and bars, many carrying open containers and not wearing masks.
Singling out the Upper East Side, one of the wealthiest Manhattan neighborhoods, he said he wouldn’t “tolerate people congregating” and asked residents to call 311, the city’s toll-free information phone line, to report people flouting social distancing requirements.
After NBC reporter Myles N. Miller told de Blasio that the people thronging the bars yelled at photojournalists, the mayor added that police presence would surge if people continued to gather.
“I’m sorry that happened to you guys,” de Blasio responded, “but I think there’s going to be a different reality when the sheriff shows up or the NYPD shows up, and that’s what is going to happen.”
Today's New York Post cover: pic.twitter.com/OVy5nwKTb7— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) May 17, 2020
De Blasio said the beaches will remain closed over Memorial Day weekend — the traditional start of beach season in the area. He added that the city will also increase police presence and prepare fencing if people resist restrictions.
“This weekend, we had some beautiful weather already,” he said. “We’re feeling the pull of the outdoors, we’re feeling the seasons changing, we all want to be out there. But we all understand we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we have to do things differently.”
Acknowledging how crowded New York beaches usually get at this time of the year, de Blasio showed an older photo of a jam-packed New York beach, bright with sunshine, rainbow beach umbrellas and pre-coronavirus bliss.
“That cannot happen anytime soon,” de Blasio said, pointing at the pictured masses. “Right there you would see a lot of spread of the disease, and we’re not going to let that happen.”
De Blasio said he hasn’t ruled out reopening beaches later in the summer, but that New York “isn’t there yet.”
Major nursing home chain violated federal standards meant to stop disease spread, records show
Nursing homes operated by Life Care Centers of America, one of the largest chains in the industry, violated federal standards meant to stop the spread of infections and communicable diseases even after outbreaks and deaths from covid-19 began to sweep its facilities from the Pacific Northwest to New England, inspection reports show.
Over the past six weeks, as the nationwide death toll among the elderly soared, government inspectors discovered breakdowns in infection control and prevention at nine Life Care nursing homes that underwent covid-19 inspections overseen by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That does not include deficiencies found at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Wash., which suffered the country’s first reported outbreak of the novel coronavirus in February.
At several Life Care nursing homes since then, inspectors discovered staff who did not wash their hands or enforce social distancing guidelines, according to the inspection reports. At one home in Denver on May 5, staffers left an isolation room door open, allowing a patient with covid-19 to slip outside into the hallway without a face mask and sit next to a room with two healthy residents. At another home in Colorado, a nursing assistant hovered 12 inches from the face of a coughing patient who was not wearing a mask.
Customer shot in scuffle with liquor store security guard over virus restrictions
Michigan authorities are investigating a shooting at a liquor store in Flint after an altercation between a customer and security guard over enforcement of protocols related to the coronavirus, according to a joint news release from state troopers and the Flint Police Department.
Flint police on Friday responded to a report of a shooting at the Carpenter Road Superette, where a customer had become upset that a security guard asked him to wait to enter the store because of restricted access amid the pandemic, Michigan State Police Lt. James Lang told The Washington Post.
The customer allegedly struck the security guard, who drew his gun, according to the news release. The customer tried to hit the security guard again, authorities said, and the security guard’s gun discharged toward the ground. Investigators believe the bullet ricocheted off the ground and struck the customer in the ankle, MLive reported.
The customer was taken to a hospital and was in good condition Saturday, MLive reported.
Authorities are investigating whether the security guard discharged the gun intentionally and whether charges should be filed.
The altercation comes weeks after 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, a security guard at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint, was fatally shot after he refused to let a customer into the store because she was not wearing a face mask. Four people have been criminally charged in that shooting.
British police question man over incident in which rail worker was spat upon and later died of virus
British police questioned a suspect in connection with an incident in which a man who claimed he had the coronavirus allegedly spat on two rail workers at Victoria station in March. Both workers became sick and one, Belly Mujinga, 47, who tested positive for the virus, died two weeks later.
British Transport Police interviewed a 57-year-old man at a London police station Sunday, Reuters reported.
“Detectives will continue to collate evidence and investigate the circumstances behind the incident,” a transport police spokeswoman said, according to the news agency. “They are not looking to identify anyone further in relation to the incident.”
It remains unclear whether Mujinga contracted the virus during that incident, but her death sparked uproar in Britain.
“The fact she was abused for doing her job is utterly appalling,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers last week.
Her union, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, has raised concerns that she was put on the front lines of the rail station despite preexisting health conditions. Mujinga left behind her husband and their 11-year-old daughter, Ingrid.
Pelosi calls on Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Sunday “time is of the essence” for Congress and the White House to approve an additional round of coronavirus relief, including funds for more testing and job protections.
“Time is very important. We have lost time,” Pelosi said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” “People are hungry across America. Hunger doesn’t take a pause. People are jobless across America. That doesn’t take a pause.”
Pelosi said she expects to negotiate with Republicans on a final relief bill. She would not say whether Democrats are receptive to expanding liability protections for employers who reopen during the pandemic, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has sought.
“We have no red lines. But the fact is, the best protection for our workers and for their employers is to follow very good [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] mandatory guidelines,” she said.
Tourists say Austrian authorities withheld details of outbreak in ski resort villages
Barely an hour to the south, in Italy, a nationwide lockdown had been imposed as coronavirus patients clogged hospitals and morgues overflowed. But the après-ski bars of the Austrian Alps were still packed with patrons.
More than 5,000 people are seeking to join a class action accusing Austrian authorities of intentionally staying silent about the outbreak in the resort villages. By withholding information, they say, authorities decided the euros being spent in bars and hotels were more important than visitors’ health.
“It‘s an absolute gold mine, so keeping it open even one extra day is going to generate a lot of money,” said 61-year-old Paul Wright of Derby, England, who arrived in Ischgl in early March and started feeling ill several days later. “This was about greed.”
Governors stress need for social distancing as they reopen their states
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that social distancing measures are key to reopening his state, which has adopted a phased approach to lifting restrictions. He also said reopening schools will be predicated on data and science, not just observations on the ground.
“I think some schools will not be [open this fall] and many schools will be,” Newsom (D) told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Seventy-five percent of California’s economy is now open, including manufacturing, warehouses and restaurants, Newsom said. Business owners and individuals are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from others. Opening sports arenas, he said, is not an option at this time.
Newsom did not take issue with Elon Musk reopening a Tesla plant in Fremont last week, challenging Alameda County’s stay-at-home order, even though the facility had been granted permission to open early this week The governor said officials and Tesla worked out their differences. Musk had previously threatened to move his factories out of the state.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Sunday that reopening his state’s economy was necessary but also noted that the state was still wrestling with the outbreak and the danger remains. “I’ve said to Ohioans that so much is in every individual’s control. I encourage people to wear masks when they go out in public,” he said on CNN.
People need an extra layer to protect themselves, DeWine said.
DeWine said that when he saw images of a reopened Ohio bar crowded with people, he was concerned. But he added that the people running the bar got the situation under control.
“Ultimately, it’s going to come to Ohioans doing what Ohioans have done the last two months — keep their distance and wear masks.”
DeWine said that 90 percent of the state’s economy is open but that he wasn’t sure about reopening schools. He said they were closed “not because you are worried about the kids,” but to keep students from going home and infecting their parents.
“You have one kid … in a class with it, now you have 25 kids going back to their families and spreading it” when school lets out, he said.
HHS Secretary says it’s 'safe’ to reopen because more than half of all U.S. counties have had no deaths
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said it’s safe to reopen the country because half of the counties reporting “haven’t had a single death” and more than 60 percent of all covid-19 cases are in just 2 percent of the reporting counties.
“That’s why the local leaders need to lead this,” Azar said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Azar said he was not overly concerned by images of people congregating at bars and other places without staying six feet apart or wearing masks.
“I think in any individual instance you are going to see people doing things that are irresponsible,” he said. Azar emphasized, “we’ve got to get this economy open and our people out and about, working and going to school again.”
In states such as Georgia and Ohio, where 90 percent of the economy is open, “we are not seeing a spike in cases,” Azar said.
He stressed that surveilling people with symptoms and responding with contact tracing and isolation are key to controlling a potential spread.
Azar suggested infections and death seem higher in the United States because it has done more testing and reporting, even though many experts say the country’s slow rollout of testing in the early stages helped the outbreak spread.
He went on to say more Americans were at risk of dying from the virus because of demonstrably higher rates of underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
“This is about simple epidemiology,” Azar said.
Madagascar confirms first coronavirus death amid scrutiny over herbal ‘cure’
Madagascar confirmed its first coronavirus death on Sunday as the island nation faces scrutiny for promoting an herbal remedy for the virus.
Hanta Danielle Vololontiana, a spokeswoman for the country’s coronavirus task force, said the victim was a 57-year-old health worker with underlying conditions who died Saturday night, Reuters reported.
President Andry Rajoelina claims an herbal medicine developed at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research can both prevent and cure cases of the virus. He has appeared on national television drinking the tonic, “Covid Organics,” and urging others to do the same. The beverage includes Artemisia annua, a medicinal plant with properties that have been used to treat malaria.
Rajoelina has claimed the beverage will “change the course of history” and called on Malagasies “to popularize this drink to protect our population.” Madagascar has also shipped the substance to other countries in the region. But the World Health Organization has warned the beverage needs to undergo rigorous scientific trials and has not been properly vetted “for efficacy and adverse side effects.”
“Africans deserve to use medicines tested to the same standards as people in the rest of the world,” WHO Africa said in a statement earlier this month. “Even if therapies are derived from traditional practice … establishing their efficacy and safety through rigorous clinical trials is critical.”
The organization also warned that misinformation about unverified remedies could “put people in danger, giving a false sense of security and distracting them from hand washing and physical distancing.”
Girl, 12, survives heart failure tied to Kawasaki-like syndrome believed caused by coronavirus
The day Juliet Daly’s heart gave out started much like every other Monday during the quarantine.
The 12-year-old from Covington, La., padded out of her room in her PJs shortly after 7 a.m., ate a half-bowl of Rice Krispies, and got on a Zoom call with her sixth-grade social studies class. She had been feeling unwell all weekend with twisting abdominal pains, vomiting and a fever of 101.5, but she seemed to be on the mend.
The weird thing, she recalled, was that her lips looked bluish in the mirror and she was super tired. In fact, she kept falling asleep unexpectedly. On the couch. In front of her computer. In the bath.
“I thought I was feeling a bit better,” she said, “but I couldn’t keep my eyes open.”
Rising deaths, busy restaurants: Washington region’s reopening a study in jarring contrasts
Dozens of deaths and thousands of new infections from the novel coronavirus were reported in the Washington region Saturday, even as some areas began welcoming droves of summertime visitors following the relaxation of quarantine restrictions in Virginia and Maryland.
The two trends — rising fatalities and newly permitted gatherings in previously restricted tourist towns — stood in jarring contrast, highlighting the uncertainties that members of the public and government officials navigate as the region and country reopen.
Crisis exposes how America has hollowed out its government
The government’s halting response to the coronavirus pandemic represents the culmination of chronic structural weaknesses, years of underinvestment and political rhetoric that has undermined the public trust — conditions compounded by President Trump’s open hostility to a federal bureaucracy that has been called upon to manage the crisis.
Federal government leaders, beginning with the president, appeared caught unaware by the swiftness with which the coronavirus was spreading through the country — though this was not the first time that an administration seemed ill-prepared for an unexpected shock. But even after the machinery of government clanked into motion, missteps, endemic obstacles and lack of clear communication have plagued the efforts to meet the needs of the nation.
NASCAR fires up its engines Sunday, hoping to lead sports’ return from quarantine
Stock-car racing always has rewarded competitors who push themselves and their cars to the very limit — but not beyond. And with 40 cars racing at nearly 200 mph, nose-to-tail and door-to-door, everyone in the sport lives with the knowledge that one wrong move can have serious, sometimes tragic, consequences.
On Sunday, when NASCAR returns to competition without fans in the grandstands at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway, the best-case scenario is that it captivates a homebound audience that is starved for live sports programming after more than two months of self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The worst-case scenario is that, NASCAR’s safety precautions for participants fall short, triggering an outbreak among drivers and essential personnel that jeopardizes lives and sets back the timetable for all sports to return.
Disney moves to reopen massive Disney Springs shopping complex in Florida
The Walt Disney Co. said late Saturday that it would partially reopen its sprawling Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex near Orlando on May 20, a significant step forward in the Walt Disney World Resort’s return to business.
Disney leadership and unions for resort workers paved the way for the move last week when they reached an agreement on measures to protect employees from the novel coronavirus, as Reuters reported.
Starting next week, third-party stores and restaurants at the 120-acre outdoor complex will open their doors, according to a statement from the company. Three Disney-owned stores will open the following week.
“While our theme parks and resort hotels remain temporarily closed, the phased reopening of Disney Springs is a welcome milestone as we navigate through this unprecedented time together as responsibly as we can,” Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon said.
Businesses throughout Florida have begun to resume operations under the state’s phased reopening. Disney is a major economic driver for central Florida, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and drawing in millions of tourists every year. The resort furloughed 43,000 workers when it closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney’s Shanghai theme park reopened with strict health restrictions last week, but others around the world remain shuttered.
Preakness Stakes, pushed to October, will take place outside of May for first time since WWII
The 145th Preakness Stakes was rescheduled for Oct. 3, marking the first time since World War II that the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will take place outside of May.
The announcement from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) came early Saturday evening in Baltimore, following NBC’s rebroadcast of the 2015 race at Pimlico racetrack. Hogan and the Maryland Jockey Club announced in mid-March, not long after the postponement of the Kentucky Derby, that the Preakness would be moved because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
China quarantines thousands in northeast after fresh outbreak
Chinese officials established a new lockdown in northeastern China after new covid-19 cases emerged in Jilin province, even as other parts of China — including the capital city — continued lifting pandemic-related restrictions.
Thousands have been ordered into confinement and travel was curbed to and from parts of the province, which borders North Korea and Russia.
China’s National Health Commission reported five new confirmed cases Saturday, down from eight the previous day. Authorities said three of the cases were domestically transmitted and located in Jilin city and Shulan city.
A total of 125 locally transmitted cases and two deaths have been reported in the province, according to Xinhua News Agency. In the city of Jilin, 28 patients are receiving treatment in a hospital and 938 close contacts are under medical observation, the report said.
Shulan city’s mayor, Jin Hua, said in a news conference Saturday that since the pandemic began, the city had adopted all prevention measures “in accordance with the central government’s decision-making.”
Meanwhile, residents in Beijing can go outside without masks for the first time in months under new guidelines.
The number of confirmed cases in China stands at 82,947 and the death toll is at 4,634.
New Zealand edges back to normal after quashing coronavirus in 49 days
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Half of New Zealand’s cabinet gathered Monday morning in the round meeting room on the top floor of the Beehive, the tiered 1970s landmark here that houses the government’s executive branch.
The other half called in on Zoom.
Running the meeting was Jacinda Ardern, the liberal prime minister who has won international renown for her empathetic leadership during the global coronavirus pandemic. Next to her was Winston Peters, the wily politician almost twice her age who heads the populist party in the coalition government.
The cabinet faced a momentous decision.
Reviving New York’s economy means luring back tourists. Will they want to come?
NEW YORK — An entire genre of literature and film has been built around the fantasy of running around this city’s landmarks while no one is around. The reality of such emptiness, however, has been far less inspiring.
Since coronavirus measures began in mid-March, the nation’s top tourism destination has been shuttered, an unprecedented shock not just to the city’s economy but to its identity as America’s cultural capital. It remains the state’s hardest-hit region and the furthest from reaching “phase one” of reopening.
New coronavirus deaths in Spain hit new low
MADRID — Spain announced 87 new deaths from covid-19 on Sunday, the lowest toll since the nationwide lockdown began March 15 and the first time the number has dipped below the 100 mark. A total of 27,650 people have died due to coronavirus in Spain.
The news comes as most of the regions around Spain prepare to lift the severest restrictions Monday, allowing for the partial opening of outdoor cafes, museums, shops and religious services. Only the metropolitan areas of Madrid and Barcelona will remain under lockdown, though the government said it will ease some confinement measures.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also proposed small towns — under 10,000 residents — eliminate the strict time slots allotted for outdoor activity according to age group.
Health authorities announced Sunday 421 new cases — 118 fewer than the day before — bringing the total number of infections to 231,350 confirmed by a polymerase chain reaction test.
U.N. chief warns of increased vulnerability for LGBTI during pandemic
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres warned Sunday that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people are more vulnerable to abuse and discrimination under the worldwide covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the international day against homophobia, Guterres said in addition to the existing prejudice against them in society, many LGBTI people are experiencing stigma due to the virus and encountering new obstacles when seeking out health care.
“There are also reports of COVID-19 directives being misused by police to target LGBTI individuals and organizations,” he said.
Guterres promised the U.N. would highlight any injustices against LGBTI people during the course of the pandemic.
The International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia commemorates the World Health Organization’s removal of homosexuality from its list of diseases in 1990.
13 sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive after recovering
Thirteen sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for covid-19 after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Politico reports.
The Navy initially said Saturday afternoon five sailors had tested positive a second time. But Politico, citing two unnamed defense officials, reported later another eight sailors had been diagnosed again.
An outbreak on the ship began in March, forcing the Roosevelt to divert to Guam, where sailors spent weeks in isolation or quarantine. In total, the military has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases among the crew of 4,800.
The five sailors who initially tested positive a second time had gone through at least two weeks of isolation and tested negative twice in a row before they were allowed back on the ship. Once they returned to the ship, they developed flu-like symptoms before they tested positive a second time.
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Friday that treating the virus was “a learning process."
“It shows us what we’ve known for a long time — that this is a very stubborn infectious disease,” Hoffman said during a news briefing.
A Navy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federal government to begin gathering data on covid-19 deaths in nursing homes
Nursing homes have been directed to report the number of coronavirus infections and deaths to the federal government by midnight Sunday so health officials can assess the damage the pandemic has inflicted on sick and elderly residents and their caregivers in more than 15,000 homes nationwide.
Collecting the data marks the U.S. government’s first attempt to quantify the virus’s impact since an initial outbreak in a Seattle home three months ago killed more than 40 people and then spread to more than 1 in 4 homes nationwide.
Federal officials said they will collect the data weekly and publish it online, along with the names of nursing homes, by the end of May.
Boris Johnson acknowledges frustration with complex rules on easing lockdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday acknowledged public frustration with the “complex” rules lifting the nationwide lockdown as criticism mounted against his government’s handling of the easing of restrictions.
“I understand that people will feel frustrated with some of the new rules,” he wrote in the Mail on Sunday paper. “We are trying to do something that has never had to be done before — moving the country out of a full lockdown, in a way which is safe and does not risk sacrificing all of your hard work.”
On Wednesday, the government started easing restrictions in England, with people who could not work from home encouraged to return to their jobs but avoid using public transportation.
The changes do not apply to people in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, whose semiautonomous governments have opted to maintain the lockdown.
Johnson’s recognition of public annoyance comes after Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham warned Saturday in a piece for the Observer that the prime minister risked a “fracturing of national unity” if he ignored the regions. Sunday’s Observer poll showed those who disapprove of the government’s handling of the crisis — 42 percent — now outnumber the 39 percent who approve.
There has been criticism the government is sending mixed messages. People are still forbidden to welcome friends and relatives into their homes but can allow in prospective home buyers.
Americans head back to shops and restaurants amid early signs of recovery
Americans on Saturday headed back to shops and restaurants trying to recapture routines the coronavirus pandemic had forced them to abandon two months ago, a sign the U.S. economy may have hit bottom and is beginning the long climb back.
At Christie’s Salon in Glen Burnie, Md., the safety-first atmosphere was markedly different than before the pandemic, said front desk assistant Madison Bush. On Saturday, there were only five people in the store, about half of the usual crowd, and all employees wore gloves and masks.
“It’s great to be back, but it’s different,” she said. “It’s a new way of living at this point.”