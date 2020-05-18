Crew member Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the crash, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement Sunday.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one Canadian Armed Forces member, Captain Jennifer Casey, and one injured, Captain Richard MacDougall, in today’s Snowbirds aircraft crash in Kamloops, British Columbia,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement late Sunday.

He said the squadron represents “very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication” and offered condolences to Casey’s friends and family.

“All Canadians are with you during this difficult time,” he added.

Tonight, I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of a member of the @CFSnowbirds #OpInspiration team, Captain Jennifer Casey. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones, and wishing Captain Richard MacDougall a full recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 18, 2020

MacDougall, who was piloting the aircraft, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, officials said.

Casey was a public affairs officer for the Snowbirds. Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, she joined the Canadian Armed Forces nearly six years ago and had been flying with the Snowbirds since November 2018. Before she joined the military, she had worked as a journalist in Canada, Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Military officials said a flight safety inspection will be conducted to ensure that the squadron can continue to fly safely, and determine the cause of the crash. Operation Inspiration will be temporarily halted, they added.

“The whole Defence Team family is deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Jenn Casey. Deepest condolences to her loved ones, and to her colleagues in the Snowbirds, the RCAF and her fellow Public Affairs Officers,” Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said in a statement Sunday. “We also wish Captain Richard MacDougall a steady recovery through these most difficult of times.”

The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team. We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries. - Comd RCAF pic.twitter.com/UZKJa6OT3S — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 18, 2020

The Snowbirds’ nine jets have been traveling across Canada, performing air shows as part of “Operation Inspiration,” a series of performances intended to raise morale among people shut in their homes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The team of jets made their way across Canada, beginning in Nova Scotia and reaching Kamloops in British Columbia this weekend.

As the plane veered off-course, video of the takeoff and crash appeared to show a person eject as the jet plummeted and captured a booming explosion as the jet slammed into the ground.

The plane careened into the front garden of a home, setting a house on fire, the City of Kamloops confirmed Sunday afternoon. No other injuries from the crash or the damaged house were reported Sunday.

A reporter for a local radio station interviewed a family who said they lived across the street from the burning house Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Cox and family just left their home when aircraft from @CFSnowbirds hit neighbours home in #kamloops pic.twitter.com/yIqDeEEWSu — Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) May 17, 2020

“All of our friends started calling us, asking if we were okay,” Crystal Cox told Radio NL Kamloops. “Our neighbors across the street, their house is on fire. There’s parts of the airplane in our yard.”

