In fits and starts, America is opening back up.

All 50 states began Wednesday to loosen some of the restrictions they had put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic, even as public health officials sound warnings about a potential surge of cases.

Amid these concerns about the risk of increased activity, every governor in the country has issued new guidelines removing bans on businesses and public gatherings to various degrees. One governor in particular, Alaska’s Mike Dunleavy, said he would reopen his state entirely before Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s time to get Alaska back on its feet,” he said at a Tuesday news conference. “Friday, we’re open for business across the state."

Dunleavy, a Republican said Alaska would be skipping from “Phase 2” of its reopening and going straight to “Phase 4” on Friday, allowing bars, theaters, and gyms to resume business without any kind of capacity restrictions.

“It will all be open just like it was prior to the virus,” he said.

Just four other states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, and Wyoming — appear to have similarly lenient orders in place, according to an analysis by The Washington Post, though all will remain in their reopening process through Memorial Day.

As of late Tuesday, Alaska was reporting fewer than 400 infections and just 10 deaths — a case count low enough that Dunleavy, who is facing a recall effort, decided to fully reopen houses of worship and sports activities alike.

Large gatherings and festivals are also allowed, though organizers have been instructed to consult with public health officials.

His decision, he told the Anchorage Daily News, also rests on his belief that not all communities nor businesses within the state will rush to fully reopen Friday.