Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Wednesday that his Alabama city is out of intensive care beds. “Right now, if you’re from Montgomery, and you need an ICU bed, you’re in trouble,” Reed said at a news conference. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) allowed restaurants, bars, retail businesses, churches, gyms and salons to reopen this month, and is expected to outline further steps this week.

Dallas, Houston, Southeast Florida’s Gold Coast, the entire state of Alabama and several other places in the South that have rapidly reopened are in danger of a second wave over the next four weeks, a research team says.

Here are some significant developments:

