The president’s previous refusals to don a mask in public, have led some officials to call on him to “set a better example” in fighting the spread of coronavirus. Among them was the mayor of Baltimore, who on Thursday asked Trump to skip a planned Memorial Day appearance at that city’s Fort McHenry monument.
Experts warned that the push to reopen the United States could lead to a second wave of infections across parts of the South and Midwest. There have been more than 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 1.5 million in the United States.
Here are some significant developments:
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday further reopened the state, announcing that theaters, child-care facilities and summer camps can resume operations.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traded barbs Thursday over remote voting, with McConnell arguing that the House Democrats’ recently approved proposal amounts to “playing games with the Constitution.”
- Facebook is joining the permanent work-from-home trend, saying it will start allowing some employees to apply to work remotely for good.
- A severe and puzzling inflammatory syndrome linked to covid-19 previously seen only in children is also afflicting young adults, doctors say.
- Jobless claims topped 2 million for the ninth week in a row according to Labor Department figures released Thursday. More than 38 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.
- A new study from Columbia University epidemiologists suggests that enacting social distancing measures a week earlier in the United States could have saved 36,000 lives.
Trump says he’s not considering firing CDC Director Redfield amid rising tensions over coronavirus response
In remarks to reporters while touring the Ford plant in Michigan, President Trump said he’s not considering firing Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tensions between the White House and the CDC have risen in recent weeks, with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro openly blaming the public health agency for developing flawed coronavirus tests in the early days of the pandemic.
“No!” Trump responded when asked whether he is considering replacing Redfield.
The president also suggested that he’s going to resume holding “Keep America Great” campaign rallies “sooner rather than later.”
“We got to get back to the rallies,” Trump said.
Frustrated Amazon shoppers vent at record levels
Frustrated you haven’t received that package from Amazon yet? You’re not alone.
The crush of coronavirus-fueled demand for online shopping clogged Amazon’s operations, flooding it with orders from homebound customers that it was ill-prepared to handle. That led Amazon to prioritize sales of essential items, and left many third-party merchants on the site to take on shipping that the e-commerce giant had previously managed for them.
The results haven’t been pretty. Amazon shoppers are fed up with those third-party sellers on the site at levels rarely, if ever, seen, according to data culled by Juozas Kaziukenas, chief executive of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse. Shoppers, who can register opinions about the service received from third-party merchants as negative, neutral or positive, are clicking “negative” at the highest levels Kaziukenas has ever recorded.
Trump claims he wore a mask at Ford factory when cameras were off
President Trump, who has eschewed wearing a face mask throughout the coronavirus crisis, told reporters Thursday he had worn one for a bit of his tour of a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., at one point showing off a navy mask with the presidential seal.
But he wasn’t wearing one when the cameras were on — he said he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”
Pushed on why he felt he could take his mask off at all, Trump said that it wasn’t “necessary” for him to wear it and that he and everybody with him had been tested.
When it was pointed out that the Ford executives were all wearing masks, which they have required at the plant, the president said: “Well, that’s their choice. I was given a choice.”
“I had it on in an area [where] they preferred it, so I put it on, and it was very nice,” he said. “It looked very nice.”
Asked to confirm whether Trump was told it was acceptable for him to not wear a mask, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, “It’s up to him.”
Alabama further loosens restrictions, despite rise in infection rate
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday further reopened the state, announcing that theaters, child-care facilities and summer camps can resume operations, despite an increase in the state’s rate of covid-19 infections. The order goes into effect 5 p.m. Friday.
In all cases, rules pertaining to social distancing and sanitation will continue.
“Our numbers are not as good as we would hope,” Ivey said at a news conference in Montgomery, AL.com reported. “But we cannot sustain a delayed way of life as we search for a vaccine. It’s not realistic to believe we’re going to keep everyone totally isolated from each other.”
The order also allows athletic activities such as practices to resume Saturday and competition to restart June 15. Education facilities for trade and professional schools can reopen June 1. Restrictions on capacity at retail stores and restaurants remain in place.
Ivey’s announcement came as the state has experienced increases in seven- and 14-day illness averages. On Wednesday, Alabama reported 676 new cases, well above the seven-day average of 273. Overall, more than 13,000 residents have contracted the disease and 522 have died.
In particular, the novel coronavirus has hit black communities hardest. As the Montgomery Advertiser reported, 18 predominantly-black counties have averaged 239 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 82 per 100,000 for the state as a whole.
The new order also came a day after Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the city had one bed available in the intensive care units of the two main hospitals.
“If you’re from central Alabama and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one,” he told the Advertiser. “We don’t want to lose anyone — any life — because we don’t have the resources to treat them in this community.”
Pelosi, McConnell spar over constitutionality of remote voting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traded barbs Thursday over the issue of remote voting, with McConnell arguing that House Democrats’ recently approved proposal amounts to “playing games with the Constitution.”
“There will be enormous constitutional questions around anything the House does if they fail to demonstrate a real quorum but plow ahead anyhow,” McConnell said in floor remarks Thursday morning.
He argued that Democrats’ “new rule says one person may mark himself and 10 others present, even if they are nowhere in sight — a flat-out lie.”
Last week, the House approved a proposal to allow its members to cast committee and floor votes from afar. Democratic leaders pushed forward with the changes after failing to come to terms in two weeks of negotiations with Republicans, who firmly opposed several key measures in the proposal.
Pelosi fired back at McConnell in a statement Thursday afternoon, calling the Kentucky Republican’s comments “deliberately misleading” and noting that proxy voting “has long been used by Senate committees.”
“Remote voting by proxy is fully consistent with the Constitution and more than a century of legal precedent, including Supreme Court cases, that make clear that the House can determine its own rules,” Pelosi said. “As legal scholars have concluded, the ‘Constitution bestows on each House of Congress broad discretion to determine the rules for its own proceedings … This authority is expansive and would include the ability to adopt a rule to permit proxy voting.’ ”
The pandemic upended child care. It could be devastating for women.
Parents have struggled to find child care during the coronavirus pandemic as many of the day-care and preschool programs attended by some 5 million children in the United States closed or were available only to essential workers. As states reopen their economies, some, such as Maryland, have yet to issue a specific plan for child-care facilities.
The crisis has pushed the country’s fragile child-care ecosystem to the brink. Facilities in an industry with already-small profit margins struggled to access state and federal aid as first-come,first-served small-business loans ran out.
So as parents return to work, there will be fewer available day-care slots and probably higher fees. And the collapse of the system is likely to be particularly devastating for women’s employment.
‘A callous disregard for life’: GOP lawmaker kicked out of legislative session for not wearing mask
On the first day of the Illinois General Assembly’s special pandemic session, in a makeshift Chamber in the Bank of Springfield Center, the first order of business was to vote that everyone must wear a mask — a rule that passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.
But there was one Republican holdout on Wednesday: state Rep. Darren Bailey, who sat smiling at his desk on the floor of the arena and refused to put one on. “[If] you want to send me or anyone else outside the doors today, I understand. Go right ahead,” Bailey said when asked to comply, NPR Illinois reported. “But know this: If you do that, you’re silencing millions of voices of people who have had enough."
His colleagues on both sides of the aisle did not appear too worried. They kicked him out of the legislature by an 81-27 vote.
Facebook goes all in on work-from-home, for its own employees and others
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is joining the permanent work-from-home trend, saying it will start allowing some employees to apply to work remotely for good.
Facebook could have about 50 percent of its company working remotely in the next 10 years, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a public video announcing the policy on Thursday.
Tech companies have been the first to move to permanent work-from-home policies after proving the practice works during the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter said last week that it would allow all of its employees to choose to continue working from home long term even after the pandemic ends.
U.S. coronavirus deaths could double in two months as lockdowns are relaxed, influential British model says
An influential team of researchers from Britain’s Imperial College London released data suggesting a lifting of lockdown measures in the United States could result in a surge of deaths, potentially doubling the nationwide death toll within two months.
The report, published Thursday by Imperial College London’s WHO Collaborating Center, estimated 24 U.S. states still have a reproduction number — also known as an “R number,” which measures the average number of people each infected person goes on to infect — above the critical threshold of one.
The researchers found higher reproduction numbers were geographically clustered in the South and the Midwest, suggesting epidemics may be just starting in some states. Among those most likely to have an R number higher than one were Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado and Ohio.
“Current estimates from our model of the US suggest that the epidemic is unfortunately not yet under control in many states,” one of the report’s authors, Juliette Unwin, said in a statement. “This suggests that other interventions are necessary if mobility begins to increase in these states as stay-at-home orders are eased.”
The report’s authors cautioned that the models they cited were not predictions and that other factors such as rapid testing, contact tracing and behavioral precautions will play a role in the outbreak.
Data compiled by The Washington Post suggests some places are already recording spikes in new cases, while other models suggest most of the United States should be able to avoid a second spike in the near term if residents are careful to maintain social distancing.
Imperial College London’s model has been studied widely over the world. Studies released in March presented a grim outline of potential deaths if a lockdown was not put in place, eventually upending more relaxed strategies in both Britain and the United States.
Trump says he will finish hydroxychloroquine regimen soon
In an exchange with reporters outside the White House before departing for Michigan on Thursday, President Trump said he will be finishing his regimen of hydroxychloroquine soon and defended his use of the drug, despite the lack of evidence that it prevents individuals from contracting covid-19 and warnings from physicians that it can have deadly side effects.
“I think it's another day,” Trump said. “I had a two-week regimen of hydroxychloroquine. ... And I'm still here. I'm still here."
Trump also said he tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.
“I tested very positively — in another sense — this morning,” he said. “I tested positively toward negative. Right? So, I tested perfectly this morning — meaning I tested negative.”
As states move forward with plans to partially reopen, Trump said his administration is “going to take a very strong position” soon on allowing the resumption of in-person religious services.
He also continued to take aim at the practice of states conducting elections via mail-in ballots during the pandemic, arguing without evidence that “it's going to lead to total election fraud."
Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding from Michigan if it presses ahead with mail-in balloting plants. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) pushed back against Trump’s threat in an interview on “CBS This Morning” Thursday ahead of the president’s trip to the state.
“To have this kind of distraction is just ridiculous, to be honest. … Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable,” she said.
U.S. must replenish medical stockpile by September, Obama’s top scientific advisers warn
Federal and state governments must immediately start restocking medical supplies to avoid another “extraordinary shortage” if coronavirus infections spike in the fall, nine former scientific advisers to President Barack Obama asserted this week.
The Trump administration failed to act on a task force’s recommendations in 2016 for improvements to the Strategic National Stockpile, making the country unprepared for the pandemic, argued members of Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
“In recent years the Nation has let down its guard,” they wrote. “It is imperative that the SNS, and in particular, the U.S. pandemic preparedness stockpile be rebuilt by September 2020, and then sustained into the future.”
To avoid the shortages of ventilators, testing kits, masks and other personal protective equipment that the country experienced in the spring, the scientists suggested four steps:
- Congress should appropriate $30 billion in the next stimulus package to stockpile replenishment, and the Department of Health and Human Services should produce a report on what supplies it plans to collect and when.
- Congress should appropriate $100 million to HHS to evaluate innovations to the supply chain that were used in the spring and update regulations to make them easier to use in the future.
- Congress should authorize the replenishment of the national stockpile for the next five years.
- Congress should direct the Federal Trade Commission to carefully scrutinize transactions that affect health and emergency care.
The recommendations, first reported by the Guardian, come days after Obama publicly criticized the Trump administration’s pandemic response by saying they “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” Trump responded by calling Obama a “grossly incompetent” president.
New York man arrested, charged with trying to get $20 million in small-business loans
A New York man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with trying to fraudulently get more than $20 million in coronavirus relief loans backed by the government, federal authorities said.
According to the Justice Department, 36-year-old Muge Ma — also known as “Hummer Mars” — lives in Manhattan and had applied for loans aimed at easing the pandemic’s impact on small businesses. As part of that, authorities allege, he claimed to have hundreds of employees earning millions of dollars in wages — while being the only employee of his companies.
“Ma’s alleged attempts to secure funds earmarked for legitimate small businesses in dire financial straits are as audacious as they are callous, and now he now faces federal prosecution,” Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “Small businesses are facing uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, the least of which should be opportunists attempting to loot the federal funds meant to assist them."
In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, FBI special agent William R. McKeen states that from at least March through at least mid-May, he applied to the Small Business Administration and at least five banks for the loans totaling more than $20 million.
Before the scheme was uncovered, McKeen writes, nearly $1.46 million in the requested loans were approved. McKeen also said Ma and others had falsely told a coronavirus test kit manufacturer and a medical equipment supplier that one of his companies was representing New York state in getting tests and gear as part of the pandemic response.
He is charged with six counts, including multiple types of fraud and making false statements.
Apple and Google launch coronavirus exposure software
Apple and Google launched software Wednesday that will allow public health authorities around the world to create mobile applications that notify people when they may have come in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The effort, which the two tech giants call an “exposure notification” tool and which utilizes Bluetooth radios within smartphones, is part of a new software update the companies pushed out Wednesday. State and federal governments can use it to create contact tracing apps that citizens can download via Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store. People who have updated their phones with the latest software will be able to share their Bluetooth signal, logging when the radio recognizes other people who have downloaded an app that uses the software.
U.S. will provide up to $1.2 billion to boost possible coronavirus vaccine
Seeking a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Trump administration said Thursday it would provide up to $1.2 billion as part of a partnership with a biopharmaceutical firm, a deal that would also net the United States at least 300 million doses.
This deal — announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and AstraZeneca, the company involved — comes as scientists, researchers and government officials are intensely pushing for a potential vaccine to help combat the novel coronavirus and allow people to resume some semblance of normalcy.
A vaccine would not be an instant solution. Scientists say more than two-thirds of the world’s population would likely need to be inoculated to establish herd immunity, while even the expedited push for a vaccine will still almost certainly require years before there is enough to go around.
President Trump has promoted an initiative — dubbed “Operation Warp Speed” — aimed at trying to make doses of a vaccine available by year’s end, though current and former officials have warned the effort could take longer.
In its statement, HHS said it reached a contract with AstraZeneca regarding a possible vaccine — the fourth to receive support from the department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is also backing other tests and treatments.
HHS said Thursday that the contract would speed up the development of the possible vaccine to include studies with about 30,000 volunteers in the United States this summer, following ongoing clinical work in the United Kingdom since last month. According to the company, data from those trials — involving more than 1,000 adult volunteers — is expected soon.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that this deal “is a major milestone,” while AstraZeneca issued its own statement saying the company would “do everything in our power to make this vaccine quickly and widely available.”
Spain’s Valencia region decides not to loosen restrictions
MADRID — Spain’s Valencia region became the first in Spain to voluntarily slow the pace to lift confinement restrictions, citing a slight uptick in infection rate this week after it moved into the first phase of loosening restrictions.
The reproduction rate of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose from 0.66 to 0.85 in the past week, with the region reporting 22 of Spain’s 416 new infections Thursday. Overall, Valencia has posted 10,949 of Spain’s 232,555 infections confirmed via test.
Valencia’s health secretary, Ana Barceló, said the region will wait one more week before requesting a transition to Phase 2 of the four-phase plan introduced by the central government to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re not having an outbreak, but we want to wait this week. We’ll stay in Phase 1 another seven days,” Barceló told Europa Press.
The Mediterranean coastal territory saw parts of the region move to Phase 1 of the so-called de-escalation two weeks ago, followed by the remaining sections — including the city of Valencia — on Monday. The first phase allows restaurants, bars and other businesses to open outdoor areas with limited occupancy. Each phase is scheduled to last two weeks.
All of Spain — with the exception of Madrid, Barcelona and parts of the Castilla Leon — has started to ease the national lockdown implemented March 15. All regions aside from Valencia have requested authorization from the health ministry to lift more restrictions starting next Monday.
Health officials shut down New Jersey gym that reopened in defiance of governor’s order
The New Jersey gym that reopened its doors live on “Fox & Friends” in opposition to the governor’s shutdown order was shuttered by health officials on Thursday as the co-owner vowed to sue.
Ian Smith arrived at his Atilis Gym in Bellmawr and found notices from state and county health agencies papered over the doors, according to a video he posted on Instagram. He pledged to file a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Murphy (D) “first thing this morning.”
“We arrived at the gym this morning to Gov. Murphy’s dirty tricks, playing with his power in the health department,” Smith said in the video. “So for right now, the gym will be closed. We have a full cleaning crew inside, once again going above and beyond.”
Smith found himself mired in another layer of controversy when photos started to circulate of him outside Atilis this week speaking into a megaphone with the sticker of the New Jersey European Heritage Association, a white nationalist group. In a video on Instagram, Smith said that someone handed him the megaphone and that he did not see the sticker until Wednesday.
He disavowed any group linked to racism and urged viewers to consider that his family is multiracial.
“What we are taking a stand for is about our constitutional rights,” Smith said. “What seems like an opportune moment to discredit me has again been used, instead of talking about the issues that we’re talking about.”
Bellmawr police charged the gym owners with disorderly-people offenses on Monday when they opened the facility on camera. James Mermigis, an attorney for the owners, said in an interview at the time that his clients believed the governor’s order closing gyms had continued for too long and threatened their constitutional rights.
Americans think pandemic response has been better in South Korea, Germany and Britain, according to new poll
A new poll found that Americans gave their own nation’s coronavirus response significantly worse marks than they did South Korea and Germany — but better marks than Italy and China.
Two-thirds of respondents in the poll, conducted by the Pew Research Center from April 29 to May 5, said South Korea’s response to the coronavirus was good or excellent; the almost-exact portion said the same of Germany’s response.
Comparatively, 47 percent of Americans gave positive marks to their own country’s coronavirus response, while 52 percent said it was “poor” or “only fair.” Americans gave similar ratings to the responses of Britain, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, which received 49 percent positive ratings and 47 percent negative.
The World Health Organization, widely criticized for its handling of the coronavirus, was roughly equal to the United States in terms of how Americans assessed its efforts: 46 percent viewed the WHO’s response positively, compared with 51 percent who viewed it negatively.
China and Italy received poor marks, with 63 percent of Americans viewing the coronavirus responses in both nations negatively. In responses to separate questions, 84 percent said they did not trust information from China about the virus and half said it would lose global influence because of the pandemic.
Pew noted that there were stark ideological divides on views of the pandemic, with 71 percent of Republicans and those who lean right giving the United States positive marks, while 73 percent of Democrats and those who lean left giving it negative marks.
Right-wingers were also far more negative in their assessments of China and the WHO and, in general, gave other countries lower marks compared with the United States; 60 percent of those leaning left said the United States could learn a “great deal” from other nations, compared with 28 percent of those leaning the other way.
More Americans venturing out to restaurants, survey finds
More than 1 in 5 adults in the United States said they had visited a restaurant in the past 24 hours in a new Gallup survey released Thursday that found most Americans still self-isolating but significantly fewer avoiding public places.
The 21 percent who said they had visited a restaurant was up sharply from 13 percent the week before, Gallup found. The question did not specify whether people dined at the restaurant or got takeout, an option more widely available in most states at this point.
The survey also found increased reports of visiting other people’s homes, up to 23 percent from 19 percent a week ago, while visits to work and grocery stores had leveled off after recent increases. Those reporting visits to other types of stores, however, rose to 25 percent from 20 percent.
The Gallup survey also found significant weekly declines in Americans who say they are avoiding public places (65 percent from 71 percent), avoiding small gatherings (63 percent from 71 percent) and avoiding travel by plane, bus or subway (76 percent from 81 percent).
Michigan governor signs executive order lifting some coronavirus restrictions
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Thursday that she has signed an executive order that will lift some of the state’s restrictions on businesses and gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Whitmer, the order will lift the requirement that health-care providers delay nonessential procedures beginning May 29. It also will allow the statewide reopening of retail stores and auto showrooms on May 26, by appointment only. Retail stores will have a limit of 10 customers at a time.
Whitmer's order will also immediately allow statewide gatherings of 10 people or fewer, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
At her news conference Thursday, Whitmer spoke about the phone call she had Wednesday with President Trump. The president asked her about the damage done by flooding in Midland, Mich., she said.
No details have been announced about any potential Trump visit to Midland, but Whitmer said Thursday that she told the president that if he goes to Midland, she would be glad to join him.
Michael Cohen released from federal prison as part of effort to stem coronavirus spread
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, was released from federal prison to home confinement Thursday as part of the Justice Department’s push to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus among the inmates it houses, his lawyer said.
The lawyer, Jeffrey Levine, said he had spoken with Cohen around 9 a.m. He said he would likely issue a statement later in the day, after speaking further with Cohen.
The move, though expected, is likely to rile Trump, who has derided his former attorney as a “rat.” Cohen, 53, once considered himself Trump’s “fixer,” but as he became ensnared in multiple federal investigations, Cohen turned on his former client — cooperating with federal investigators examining various Trump misdeeds, and airing in federal court and before Congress what he saw as Trump’s misconduct.
Wall Street unmoved despite fresh jobless data; Dow opens nearly flat
U.S. stocks opened nearly flat Thursday even as millions more Americans joined the jobless rolls.
Some 2.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bringing the nine-week total to 38.6 million. In April, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression.
“One might be tempted to focus on the continuing decline” in jobless claims week to week, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. “But at 2.4 million new claims last week, the seismic impact should not be dismissed because earlier shock waves were larger. This number of new claims alone is about equal to the population of the city of Houston, Texas.”
The Dow Jones industrial average tipped negative at the opening bell but quickly pulled into the green. The blue-chip index picked up 64 points, or 0.3 percent, in early trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Nasdaq composite index also eked out gains.
Optimism over Moderna’s progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and the country’s incremental return to normalcy have powered rallies on Wall Street this week. But even as states and other countries ease lockdown restrictions, the pandemic’s deadly grip remains: Infections have surpassed 5 million worldwide. World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that more than 100,000 new infections were reported over the previous 24 hours, the highest one-day total since the outbreak began late last year.
Oil markets continued to recover amid rising demand. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 2.6 percent to $36.67 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 2.6 percent to $34.35 a barrel.
USS Theodore Roosevelt back at sea for first time since outbreak
The USS Theodore Roosevelt is back at sea for the first time in nearly two months since it was forced to halt operations by a coronavirus outbreak on board, which spawned a controversy that cost the Navy secretary his job.
The Navy said Wednesday night that the ship left Naval Base Guam and headed back out to sea, albeit with a smaller contingent of personnel on board to allow for social distancing.
The outbreak aboard the carrier — which grew to hundreds of confirmed cases — prompted Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer, to plead for help in an email.
His message was leaked to media outlets, spurring Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary, to remove Crozier from his job. Modly then resigned days later, not long after he went to Guam to address the ship’s sailors over a loudspeaker, delivering a blistering broadside against Crozier that was also made public.
The Navy said last month it was opening a full investigation into the outbreak. The ship has undergone what the Navy described as “a massive, aggressive cleaning,” and the crew on board will adopt measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing.
Trump will be asked not to return if he doesn’t wear a mask, Michigan attorney general says
If President Trump does not wear a face mask Thursday during his tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, he will be asked not to return to similar facilities, the state’s attorney general said.
Appearing on CNN hours before Trump’s scheduled arrival, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) also warned that the state could take legal action against “enclosed facilities” that permit Trump to enter without wearing a mask.
Nessel’s admonition came amid mounting tension over whether Trump, who has not previously donned a mask in public, would comply with an executive order from the state’s governor as he tours a facility in Ypsilanti that has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients.
“If we’ve learned nothing over the last several years of President Trump in the White House, it’s that he doesn’t have the same level of legal accountability as everybody else,” Nessel said. “Honestly, if he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state.”
She added: “I think we’re going to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state.”
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), who represents the district that includes the Ford plant, also urged Trump to wear a face covering.
“Leaders need to lead,” she said during a separate appearance on CNN. “I hope the president will follow the protocols because people will see the importance of wearing those masks. It matters.”
Asked why Trump might be reluctant, Dingell said, “Some people see wearing a mask as a sign of weakness.”
Leading Democrats ask Trump to lower U.S. flags when death toll reaches 100,000
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) requested on Thursday that President Trump order U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on public buildings on the day the country’s coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter, which comes as more than 93,000 deaths in the United States have been attributed to covid-19.
In the letter, Pelosi and Schumer said the 100,000 milestone will be a “sad day of reckoning.”
Lowered flags “would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country,” the two Democrats said. “Thank you for your consideration of this matter of grave concern.”
Social distancing a week earlier could have saved 36,000 American lives, study says
On March 8, it was mostly business as usual in United States. As the Lakers faced the Clippers in a much-anticipated Los Angeles basketball matchup, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) rallied before a packed crowd in Michigan. In Miami, thousands squeezed onto the beach for a massive dance party. With 500 coronavirus infections reported nationwide at the time, the outbreak seemed like a distant threat to many Americans.
But by the following Sunday, the nation had entered a different universe: 2,000 confirmed cases, dozens of deaths, and shutdown orders in Illinois, Ohio and New York City, among other parts of the country. What if those sweeping measures imposed by March 15 — a federal warning against large gatherings, health screenings at airports, states of emergency declared by governors and mayors — had been announced a week earlier?
New research from Columbia University epidemiologists offered one possible answer on Wednesday. If the same kind of social distancing had been in place seven days earlier, their study found, the United States could have prevented 36,000 deaths through early May — about 40 percent of fatalities reported to date.
Fauci interviewed by actress Julia Roberts as part of new celebrity initiative
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who has been largely absent from television in recent weeks, appears in a new interview conducted by actress Julia Roberts in which he discloses he was getting so little sleep last month he felt like he was “falling apart.”
The interview is part of an initiative in which celebrities are turning over their social media channels to health experts and front-line health workers. According to the organizer, the global nonprofit ONE Campaign, other celebrities participating in the #PassTheMic initiative include Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown and Danai Gurira.
Roberts appears visibly gleeful as Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, slides into place in the remotely conducted interview, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday.
Asked by Roberts how he’s doing, Fauci says, “Pretty good, I guess,” before recounting his sleep patterns in response to another query by Roberts.
Fauci, who refers to the actress as “Ms. Roberts,” says he is now getting a “reasonably good” 5½ hours a night.
“Last month, I was getting three, and three doesn’t work any more than two or three days in a row, and I started to really feel like I was falling apart,” Fauci says.
“I’m sorry, sir, but you are not allowed to fall apart,” Roberts says.
“I won’t, I promise,” he responds.
The discussion later turns to more substantive topics, including Fauci’s call to address “the extraordinary health disparities” among countries.
“Right now, if you take southern Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, parts of Asia, South America and even parts of the Caribbean as areas that don’t have the health-care system to be able to respond the way one can respond in New York or L.A. or New Orleans or Chicago, we have really a moral responsibility for people throughout the world,” Fauci says.
Can hydroxychloroquine prevent coronavirus infections? A global trial begins in Britain.
LONDON — A trial to determine the effectiveness of the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the coronavirus has begun in the United Kingdom, with health-care workers treating covid-19 patients able to enroll as part of the study starting Thursday. Participating health-care workers must not have tested positive for the virus.
Detail of the multicountry trial came days after President Trump’s statement on Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. His remarks raised concerns, because prior research has linked the anti-malarial drug to cardiac problems and even an increased risk of death for some patients.
“Couple of weeks ago I started taking it because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories,” Trump said Monday, openly endorsing the drug.
With scientists estimating a coronavirus vaccine is many months away at best, the Bangkok-based Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit, which is leading the investigation, said that preventive drugs could be a huge benefit if proved to be effective.
“We really do not know if chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine are beneficial or harmful against covid-19,” said Sir Nicholas White, a professor of tropical medicine who is co-leading the study, according to Sky News. White added a trial would be the only way to know for certain.
According to the researcher, more than 40,000 people working with covid-19 patients in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America will be involved in the study, with results expected later this year.
The BBC reported that those involved in the study will be given either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo for three months. Those participating in the trial in Asia will be given chloroquine or a placebo.
The cities of Oxford and Brighton will kick-start the study, with more than 20 additional test sites eventually expected to open across the country.
Iran urges people to avoid travel at end of Ramadan holiday as infection rate grows
DUBAI — Iran’s health minister pleaded with people Thursday not to travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, a holy fasting month during which the number of new coronavirus cases in the country has soared.
Iran has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East, with some of the first cases surfacing outside China and reports of thousands of new infections every day in March. The outbreak appeared to be slowly coming under control until lockdown measures were eased with the start of Ramadan. The numbers of new cases then soared, going from a low of just 800 a day on May 2 to 2,392 new cases Thursday.
The country now appears to be experiencing a second wave of infections. The same phenomenon has been witnessed elsewhere in the Middle East, where the easing of restrictions brought a vast increase in the number of cases.
“I am urging you not to travel during the Eid. Definitely, such trips mean new cases of infection,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on state television, according to Reuters. “People should not travel to and from those high-risk red areas,” he said, referring to the color-coding system used to mark areas with many cases.
On Wednesday, however, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted that after three months of battling the virus, the country was on the verge of containing it. “We have been advancing step by step without a retreat. In general, we’ve made good progress in the face of this dangerous virus,” he said during a cabinet meeting.
In fact, many areas of the country are only lightly affected, with no deaths reported over the past 24 hours in 10 provinces. But with 129,341 total infections and 7,249 deaths as of Thursday, Iran remains the worst-hit country in the region. According to Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei, 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected by the virus, Reuters reported.
Three decades before coronavirus, Anthony Fauci took heat from AIDS protesters
With signs that read “NIH — Negligence, Incompetence and Horror,” the activists marched across the campus of the National Institutes of Health toward a row of police officers in riot gear.
As confused scientists and administrators looked out their windows on May 21, 1990, the 1,000-strong demonstration headed to Building 31, where the target of the protest had his offices: Anthony S. Fauci.
For months, the AIDS activist group ACT UP had been urging Fauci, then and now the chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to include their members in the government’s development process for AIDS drugs. Fauci, now under attack by some Trump supporters for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, was in favor of the group’s participation. But many other scientists were opposed.
Trump heading to Michigan after stirring absentee ballot controversy
President Trump is scheduled Thursday to visit Michigan, a key state in his reelection bid, on the heels of his threat to “hold up” federal funding in response to its plan to send absentee ballot applications to all Michigan voters.
As part of his administration’s efforts to tout its response to the covid-19 pandemic, Trump plans an afternoon tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, southwest of Detroit, that has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients.
Trump’s planned visit comes despite an order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) — a frequent sparring partner — requiring manufacturing facilities to “suspend all nonessential in-person visits, including tours” as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Ahead of Trump’s tour, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) urged the president in a letter to wear a face mask in adherence to Ford’s policy and an executive order by Whitmer. Trump, who has yet to be seen wearing a face mask in public, has been noncommittal.
He is scheduled to visit Michigan a day after escalating his campaign to discredit the integrity of voting by mail. In tweets and public comments on Wednesday, Trump called plans by Michigan and Nevada “illegal,” and he incorrectly claimed Michigan’s “rogue” secretary of state is planning to mail ballots to all voters. The state is planning to send applications for mail-in ballots to all voters — not ballots themselves.
Whitmer called Trump’s tweets “disheartening” and urged him not to play politics amid the pandemic.
Trump’s itinerary on Thursday also includes “a listening session with African-American Leaders,” the White House said. Ahead of the November election, his campaign has been actively courting black voters, a constituency that overwhelmingly sided with Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Clinton by about a quarter of a percentage point. The state was among those key to his electoral college victory.
Global and U.S. oil prices continue to climb
Global and U.S. oil prices continued to climb Thursday, indicating a potential reversal of the prolonged downturn in prices that had rattled analysts and governments.
Brent crude LCOc1 for July, the international oil benchmark, stood at $36.45 a barrel as of 5:25 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday. In April, the oil benchmark had dropped to a two-decade low, falling below $16 a barrel amid a global drop in demand.
On Thursday, futures for the U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1, also continued to climb, hitting $34.17 a barrel at 5:46 a.m. Eastern. In mid-April, futures had fallen into negative territory, shattering prior reassurances by analysts and amplifying concerns that the United States could run out of storage space for oil.
Those concerns have since slightly eased, after U.S. inventories of crude oil defied expectations and declined last week.
The latest increases in oil prices come amid steps by most European Union member states to gradually reopen their economies. Many factories in China have resumed production. And in the United States, all 50 states have taken steps toward reopening by Memorial Day weekend.
Global oil prices have also benefited from a deal struck between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other nations, which cut oil production by millions of barrels per day starting earlier this month.
Analysts have cautioned against excessive optimism, however, as authorities in many countries that are reopening their economies fear a second wave of infections later this year. Economists predict a prolonged economic downturn for the European Union, the United States and other key global economies.
Tokyo Olympics to be canceled if not held in 2021, IOC chief says
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympic Games won't be delayed a second time.
If they can’t be held next summer because of the coronavirus, the Games will have to be canceled, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told the BBC.
Bach said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told him next year was “the last option.”
Help for battered restaurants could be on the way as House considers new bills
Almost from the day the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program was announced, restaurant owners have been complaining that it doesn’t work for their industry. Congress has clearly heard them.
Last week, Reps. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Chip Roy (R-Tex.) introduced the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act, which would extend the period in which small businesses can use the money and ease restrictions on the amount they can spend on non-payroll expenses such as rent. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signaled she would be willing to hold a vote next week on the act, a shift from her recent strategy to focus only on major coronavirus relief bills, according to a Politico report.
The effort appears to have bipartisan support in the House and Senate as a quick fix to the Small Business Association program that has drawn widespread criticism from restaurateurs whose PPP money would convert to a two-year loan if they don’t follow the terms of the program.
A top Tokyo prosecutor to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions to gamble with reporters
A top prosecutor in Tokyo announced Thursday that he will step down after a magazine reported he broke coronavirus restrictions under Japan’s state of emergency to illegally gamble with newspaper reporters twice this month, according to local media reports.
The resignation comes after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that Hiromu Kurokawa, the 63-year-old chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, had played mah-jongg for money with reporters on May 1 and May 13.
Kurokawa had been at the center of a political battle to raise the retirement age for prosecutors in Japan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faced cronyism allegations for allowing Kurokawa to stay in office after he turned 63, while pushing for a bill that would raise the nation’s mandatory retirement age for prosecutors from 63 to 65, the Japan Times reported. Abe’s government abandoned that legislation this week.
The coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in most areas of Japan but remain in effect in Tokyo.
As British temperatures rise, thousands flock to beaches, raising covid-19 concerns
LONDON — As temperatures soared in Britain on Wednesday, thousands flocked to Southend beach in Essex and other beaches across the country to soak up the sun, raising concerns over the lack of social distancing and a possible second wave of the deadly coronavirus.
Images and video shared on social media showed people crammed on the seafront sunbathing in 80-degree (27 degrees Celsius) heat, with one beachgoer telling ITV News that she journeyed from Leicester — a city roughly 130 miles from the coast. Groups in proximity sprawled on beach towels and sat alongside one another in deck chairs.
Others also ventured far from home in the warm weather, with police on the picturesque southern peninsula of Devon reporting that vehicles from “all over the country” were in gridlock. Crowds also gathered in the coastal resorts of Bournemouth and Brighton, leading to fears that the trend could continue ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend, for which warm weather is also forecast.
The Southend Council said it would have no choice but to close the seafront if visitors continued to flout social distancing rules, while the Brighton Council urged people to stay away.
Many on social media blamed Wednesday’s scenes on a lack of clear messaging from the government, which recently changed the instruction from “stay home” to “stay alert,” a move that only fueled confusion in Britain over what people are allowed to be doing as the country begins to lift its lockdown measures.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has frequently been criticized for his handling of the health crisis that has so far claimed at least 35,786 lives in Britain.
Hawaii isn’t messing around about tourist quarantines
Monday’s “wanted” post on the Maui Police Department Facebook page included all the information one would expect: a photo, a physical description, a phone number to call with information. And a summary of the Colorado woman’s alleged offense: “violating the Rules and Orders for failure to quarantine.”
According to police, the 31-year-old tourist arrived on Maui on Friday, acknowledged the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine and said she would be at a hostel. Later, authorities learned she had canceled her reservation; when efforts to reach her failed, police took their search public.
The visitor dragnet is the latest example of how seriously Hawaii — a destination that attracted more than 10 million tourists last year — is treating the coronavirus threat posed by outsiders
Long Island beaches seek to ban city dwellers over Memorial Day Weekend — which may not be legal
After New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the city’s beaches would remain closed over Memorial Day Weekend, Long Island officials began to worry that their shores would be swarmed with out-of-town visitors.
So a number of communities are instituting a controversial locals-only policy, highlighting the downside of a piecemeal approach to reopening.
Nassau County officials on Wednesday passed a bill restricting access to popular Nickerson Beach, saying banning nonresidents was the only way to avoid overcrowding. With a patchwork of similar measures already in place for other cities and towns along the coast, that means only one public beach on Long Island’s South Shore will be open to New York City residents over the holiday weekend, Newsday reported.
Both de Blasio’s decision to keep beaches closed and Long Island’s crackdown on New Yorkers have met with contention. As Gothamist reports, beaches that have received federal funding are legally obligated to be accessible to all members of the public. Much of Long Island’s coastline meets that definition, having been rebuilt by the Army Corps of Engineers after Superstorm Sandy.
Nassau County acknowledged on Tuesday that banning city dwellers from a newly reopened Nickerson Beach would be against the law, the outlet reported. Instead, a spokeswoman for the county said, nonresidents will be unable to park in the beach’s parking lot, forcing them to travel four miles from the nearest train station.
Other municipalities in Long Island have yet to address the legal complications of barring nonresidents, but say their locals-only policies will come to an end as soon as New York City opens its own beaches for the season.
Oil companies drilling on federal land get break on royalties. Solar and wind firms get past-due rent bills.
The Trump administration is starting to reduce royalty payments and suspend leases for oil companies drilling on federal lands, citing the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time imposing retroactive rent on wind and solar generators.
The moves are in line with the stated preferences of President Trump, who has said he does not want “to lose our great oil companies” to the pandemic, while he has disparaged wind turbines and placed tariffs on solar panels.
Bolivian health minister arrested in corruption probe of overpriced ventilators
Bolivia’s health minister was arrested in a corruption probe Wednesday following local media reports that the government had significantly overpaid for a contract to buy ventilators for hospitals treating coronavirus patients, Reuters reported.
Marcelo Navajas was detained in connection with an investigation into the contract to buy ventilators from the Spanish firm GPA Innova using Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) funds. Navajas was also dismissed from his position in the government, and several other health officials were detained.
Bolivia’s right-wing interim president, Jeanine Áñez, said in a tweet Wednesday that the government would halt payments on the contract and try to recover the money that was allegedly improperly spent.
“I will seek jail and order the full weight of the law against those who have taken a single cent,” she said in a tweet Tuesday night after she ordered the investigation. “Every penny of corruption must be returned to the state.”
Local media published multiple stories this week claiming the ventilators were worth about a quarter of that $4.2 million total, the Financial Times reported.
Navajas’s attorney denied the allegations of corruption.
“We are going to prove, with documentation, that everything was above board and legal and in response to a historical and very tough moment, where the lives of Bolivian citizens were at risk,” Navajas’s lawyer Rosario Canedo told Reuters.
Bolivia had reported 199 coronavirus deaths and almost 5,000 covid-19 cases as of Wednesday night. The nation has been under strict lockdown orders since March, and government officials there have been criticized for using anti-coronavirus measures to delay an election and target political foes and journalists.
Trump escalates campaign to discredit mail balloting, threatening federal funds to two battleground states
President Trump on Wednesday escalated his campaign to discredit the integrity of mail balloting, threatening to “hold up” federal funding to Michigan and Nevada in response to the states’ plans to increase voting by mail to reduce the public’s exposure to the coronavirus.
Without evidence, Trump called the two states’ plans “illegal,” and he incorrectly claimed Michigan’s “rogue” secretary of state is planning to mail ballots to all voters. The state is planning to send applications for mail-in ballots to all voters — not ballots themselves.
Trump later corrected the error and suggested he would not need to withhold federal money, but he did not retreat from his claim that both states are taking steps that will encourage voter fraud. A spokesman for the Trump campaign asserted the Michigan secretary of state did not have legal authority to send ballot applications to all voters, a claim she disputed.
South Korean football club fined for filling empty stadium with sex dolls
SEOUL — South Korea’s professional football league slapped a record fine on one of its clubs for using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a match without spectators due to coronavirus restrictions.
The country’s official K League held a disciplinary committee late Wednesday and fined FC Seoul 100 million won ($81,454), the largest amount in the league’s history.
“We decided on the heavy penalty considering the seriousness of this incident caused by the ‘real doll,’ which has enormously humiliated and hurt female and family fans who supported K League,” the disciplinary committee of the league said in a statement.
FC Seoul issued an apology earlier this week after viewers complained about sex dolls placed at the stadium during the club’s game on Sunday. The producer of the dolls told FC Seoul that those were “premium mannequins,” the club said.
K League’s disciplinary committee said FC Seoul “could have easily spotted the dolls’ use with common sense and experience.” Viewers of the match took to FC Seoul’s social media to criticize the buxom mannequins “that are apparently sex dolls.”
Professional sports games have resumed this month in South Korea amid virus slowdown, with placards and cardboard cutouts of fans filling the empty stands.
Caribou Coffee tells employees to dump ‘Fight the urge to remain indoors’ coffee sleeves
A motivational slogan stamped on Caribou Coffee’s disposable coffee sleeves — “Fight the urge to remain indoors” — doesn’t quite have the same resonance in the midst of a global health crisis.
So the chain is asking employees to “go through and sort out materials that were produced before the pandemic and aren’t exactly on point with the heroic efforts that are being made to contain the Coronavirus,” BuzzFeed News first reported.
The ill-fated coffee sleeves began getting attention on Monday when a Caribou barista posted a video on TikTok showing a box full of cardboard coffee sleeves with cheery sayings such as “The scenic route is the only route” and “The world needs more explorers.” He had to go through and throw out each fourth one, he said, lest the company inadvertently appear to be encouraging people to defy stay-at-home orders.
Other baristas have opted to simply modify the offending coffee sleeves with a black marker, so they now appear to encourage customers to “Remain indoors.” But that message perhaps pairs a little too well with the company’s tagline printed below: “Life is short. Stay awake for it.”
Police fine barbers $1,000 for cutting hair on Michigan Capitol lawn in protest
Barbers offering free haircuts on the lawn of the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., were slapped with $1,000 fines for violating the governor’s stay-at-home orders on Wednesday as they snipped protesters’ locks.
The protest was inspired by Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who defiantly reopened his shop with the help of an armed militia this month.
Police verbally clashed with two militia members who shouted at officers as they issued a citation, MLive reported. Michigan State Police said they cited the hair stylists and barbers for disorderly conduct and made no arrests Wednesday. Protest organizers pledged to pay the fines with money raised on GoFundMe.
The protest was the latest in a string of anti-lockdown demonstrations at the Michigan Capitol. Last week, a demonstration turned violent when protesters wrestled over a doll hanging from a noose. On April 30, armed protesters entered the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt lawmakers.
The Michigan protesters opposes Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, which has been hard-hit by the virus. On Monday, Whitmer lifted some restrictions in the state to allow small gatherings and reopening restaurants and bars at half-capacity in some parts of the state, but that step did not go far enough for some anti-lockdown protesters.
Trump’s promise of ‘Warp Speed’ fuels anti-vaccine movement in fertile corners of the Web
Some of the same online activists who have clamored to resume economic activity, echoing President Trump’s call to “liberate” their states from sweeping restrictions, are aligning themselves with a cause on the political fringe — preemptively forswearing a vaccine.
To further their baseless claims about the dangers of vaccines and to portray the scientific process as reckless, they have seized on the brisk pace promised for the project, which the Trump administration has branded “Operation Warp Speed.”
Both movements represent the views of a small minority of Americans. But leading medical experts fear the ability of their adherents to spread misinformation online could plant seeds of confusion and distrust in the broader public — and undermine future efforts to distribute a vaccine.
Delta, JetBlue criticized for cutting employee hours after receiving billions in coronavirus relief
Lawmakers are criticizing Delta Air Lines and JetBlue for plans to cut employee hours, despite receiving more than $5 billion in government support as part of the federal coronavirus relief package.
In letters sent this week to the airlines’ chief executives, more than a dozen senators wrote that plans to reduce employee hours violate the intent of the Payroll Support Program that was established as part of the $2 trillion Cares Act.
“Your decision to cut employee hours is inconsistent with congressional intent and is a blatant and potentially illegal effort to skirt your requirements to keep workers on payroll, and you should reverse this policy immediately,” the senators wrote.
Montgomery, Ala. has ‘maxed out’ its intensive care units, mayor says
Montgomery, Ala., is facing a severe shortage of intensive care unit beds, the city’s mayor, Steven Reed, said Wednesday.
The coronavirus pandemic has “maxed out” the city’s health care infrastructure, forcing some acute care patients to be diverted to hospitals nearly an hour and a half away in Birmingham, Reed told reporters. As of Wednesday morning, only four ICU beds were available across all four of Montgomery’s hospitals, he said.
“I want us to really think about the seriousness of that, because none of us know who may need that ICU bed today and who may need that this evening, tomorrow or over this extended Memorial Day weekend,” Reed (D) said at Wednesday’s news briefing.
Alabama has lifted many coronavirus-related restrictions, but Reed warned on Wednesday that the city was facing a “dire” situation and that Memorial Day Weekend was not the time to ease up on social distancing or wearing masks. Many of the patients in Montgomery’s hospitals live in rural areas that lack emergency rooms, and the shortage of beds poses a risk to people throughout Central Alabama, he said.
The entire state of Alabama is likely to see a surge in coronavirus cases in the next month, according to a newly updated model from PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The researchers warn that communities across the South that have quickly reopened their economies could see a second wave of infections in coming weeks.
Alabama has recorded 13,052 coronavirus cases to date, 994 of which were in Montgomery County. Of 522 deaths statewide, 27 were recorded in Montgomery County.
How many people are infected with the coronavirus? A major study will attempt to provide an answer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is embarking on an expansive study of the prevalence of novel coronavirus antibodies in people in 25 metropolitan areas, an effort to provide long-awaited insight into the way the virus is spreading and its presence in communities.
The study, which plans to test 325,000 people by fall 2021, will build on an antibody study that has been underway in six of those cities since March, according to Michael Busch, who is overseeing the study and is director of the Vitalant Research Institute. CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund confirmed plans to announce the study but declined to discuss details.
By determining who has antibodies, epidemiologists can figure out who has been infected with the virus, even if someone never reported a positive test or experienced symptoms. Several early studies suggest a large portion of those infected never display symptoms, making the extent of the virus’s spread more difficult to track.
One of San Francisco’s oldest gay bars will close its doors after 54 years
One of San Francisco’s oldest gay bars, The Stud, will close after 54 years because of reduced revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The LGBT nightclub temporarily closed its doors in mid-March as the city shut bars and issued a stay-at-home order. The club’s co-owner Honey Mahogany told The Washington Post the establishment had planned to relocate soon and could not afford to continue to accrue debt as its lease neared a close.
“All of the owners are committed to reopening and finding a new space, but at this point in the pandemic it’s really unclear what nightlife is going to look like,” Mahogany said.
The Stud opened in 1966, and moved to its current location at Ninth and Harrison Street in San Francisco’s South-of-Market neighborhood in 1987. A steep rent increase almost shuttered the bar in 2016, but community members rallied to keep it open.
The historic bar has attracted artists like Janis Joplin, Etta James, and more recently Lady Gaga. It also hosted the long-running drag show, “Trannyshack,” from 1996 to 2008, before the show changed its name.
Since its coronavirus-related closure in March, The Stud has been hosting virtual drag shows and performances. Mahogany said The Stud’s last day will be May 31.
As U.S.-China rhetoric grows harsher, new risks emerge with Taiwan drawn into the mix
Rising tensions between the United States and China brought fresh mudslinging Wednesday as a sharp dispute over responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic spills into new forums such as Taiwan.
In the span of several hours, the feud swung from Taipei to Beijing to the Internet, where an animated “credibility test” on Chinese state TV’s Twitter feed mocked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
President Trump then lashed out at China for a “worldwide killing” from covid-19 — part of messages that could become talking points in the presidential election campaign.
The White House salvos have sought to keep a focus on China’s early response to the virus and what Trump has called a “China-centric” deference at the World Health Organization. China, in turn, has portrayed itself as a good global citizen willing to work with the United Nations and other countries to defeat the pandemic.
Ahead of president’s visit, Michigan town battles racial disparities in coronavirus deaths
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Lois E. Allen-Richardson used to be coy about using the word “racism” to describe the roots of the inequalities in her hometown.
The 77-year-old mayor pro tem of this liberal, blue-collar town recalls a time when she and her neighbors were barred from downtown restaurants and dress shops because of their skin color. Though Allen-Richardson, who is black, walks freely there now, she sees racism elsewhere: in the segregated neighborhoods, in the stories about black people denied coronavirus testing, in the struggle to get a testing site in a neighborhood with among the highest infection rates.
In the hardest-hit Zip code in Ypsilanti, nearly one in 100 residents has tested positive or is presumed positive for the novel coronavirus. Yet the area didn’t get a coronavirus testing site until early May, after local leaders fought to call attention to the deepening crisis there.