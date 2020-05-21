Please Note

President Trump visited a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, whose officials appealed to him to wear a mask in compliance with an executive order from the state’s governor. Afterward, Trump told reporters he had worn a mask for a bit of the tour, at one point showing off a navy one with the presidential seal. But he wasn’t wearing one when the cameras were on.

The president’s previous refusals to don a mask in public, have led some officials to call on him to “set a better example” in fighting the spread of coronavirus. Among them was the mayor of Baltimore, who on Thursday asked Trump to skip a planned Memorial Day appearance at that city’s Fort McHenry monument.

Experts warned that the push to reopen the United States could lead to a second wave of infections across parts of the South and Midwest. There have been more than 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 1.5 million in the United States.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday further reopened the state, announcing that theaters, child-care facilities and summer camps can resume operations.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traded barbs Thursday over remote voting, with McConnell arguing that the House Democrats’ recently approved proposal amounts to “playing games with the Constitution.”
  • Facebook is joining the permanent work-from-home trend, saying it will start allowing some employees to apply to work remotely for good.
  • A severe and puzzling inflammatory syndrome linked to covid-19 previously seen only in children is also afflicting young adults, doctors say.
  • Jobless claims topped 2 million for the ninth week in a row according to Labor Department figures released Thursday. More than 38 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.
  • A new study from Columbia University epidemiologists suggests that enacting social distancing measures a week earlier in the United States could have saved 36,000 lives.

