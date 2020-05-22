Please Note

President Trump said that if governors do not follow his recommendations to allow in-person religious services to resume, he will “override” them. Trump did not specify what that meant during an appearance in the White House briefing room and did not take any questions. “In America we need more prayer, not less,” Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on houses of worship on Friday.

Meanwhile, the CDC quietly updated its guidance to say that the coronavirus “does not spread easily” from contaminated surfaces and is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact. Some public health experts worry that it could give people the impression that they don’t have to wash their hands quite so often.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Trump ordered flags over federal buildings and monuments lowered to half-staff from Friday through Sunday “in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had asked the president to order flags lowered when the U.S. death toll — which surpassed 93,000 on Thursday — reaches 100,000.
  • With experts warning of a second wave of infections in parts of the South and Midwest as all 50 states ease pandemic restrictions, Trump said the United States would not shut down again if the virus roars back. “We’re not going to close the country — we’re going to put out the fires,” Trump said Thursday, as more than 25,000 new infections and at least 1,278 virus-related deaths were recorded across the United States.
  • A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received hydroxychloroquine — the antimalarial drug taken and promoted by Trump — had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.
  • Federal prosecutors said a Georgia man lied to his employer about having covid-19, prompting the business to shut down for cleaning and sending several of his co-workers into quarantine, costing the business about $100,000.
  • Nearly every U.S. state registered a record-high jobless rate last month, illustrating the historic, widespread economic havoc wrought by the outbreak.
  • A new report in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the coronavirus attacks the lining of blood vessels inside patients’ lungs, a key distinction making the virus far worse than the flu.

