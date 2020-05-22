The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on houses of worship on Friday.
Meanwhile, the CDC quietly updated its guidance to say that the coronavirus “does not spread easily” from contaminated surfaces and is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact. Some public health experts worry that it could give people the impression that they don’t have to wash their hands quite so often.
Here are some significant developments:
- Trump ordered flags over federal buildings and monuments lowered to half-staff from Friday through Sunday “in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had asked the president to order flags lowered when the U.S. death toll — which surpassed 93,000 on Thursday — reaches 100,000.
- With experts warning of a second wave of infections in parts of the South and Midwest as all 50 states ease pandemic restrictions, Trump said the United States would not shut down again if the virus roars back. “We’re not going to close the country — we’re going to put out the fires,” Trump said Thursday, as more than 25,000 new infections and at least 1,278 virus-related deaths were recorded across the United States.
- A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received hydroxychloroquine — the antimalarial drug taken and promoted by Trump — had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.
- Federal prosecutors said a Georgia man lied to his employer about having covid-19, prompting the business to shut down for cleaning and sending several of his co-workers into quarantine, costing the business about $100,000.
- Nearly every U.S. state registered a record-high jobless rate last month, illustrating the historic, widespread economic havoc wrought by the outbreak.
- A new report in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the coronavirus attacks the lining of blood vessels inside patients’ lungs, a key distinction making the virus far worse than the flu.
Wall Street wraps strong week with tepid session
U.S. stocks notched strong gains for the week as investors digested news on a variety of fronts heading into the holiday weekend.
The three major U.S. indexes recovered from declines tied to rising tensions between the United States and China over Hong Kong and the coronavirus. Friday also put an end to a volatile week for markets that had surged on reports of advances on a coronavirus vaccine candidate only to deflate on discouraging employment news. Some 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, federal data released Thursday show, bringing the pandemic’s nine-week total past 38 million.
“Wall Street is playing a waiting game as it attempts to ascertain the effects of a variety of upcoming events, such as the gradual reopening of the U.S. economy and its possible impact on GDP and earnings forecasts,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research. “Investors are also worried about the potential for a renewed trade war with China.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended the week 3.2 percent higher after ending Friday down a scant nine points, or 0.04 percent, at 24,465.16.
The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index added seven points on the day, or 0.2 percent, to finish at 2,955.45. The broad index was up 3 percent for the week. Meanwhile, the tech-laden Nasdaq composite index picked up 40 points, or 0.43 percent Friday, to close at 9,324.59. The Nasdaq was up 3.3 percent for the week and is the only major U.S. index in positive territory for the year at 3.76 percent.
The China outlook rippled through oil markets that are concerned that a slowing Chinese economy will hurt demand. U.S. crude was off 2.8 percent Friday, with oil priced at $33 per barrel. International Brent crude was also off 2.8 percent, selling for $35 per barrel on the futures market.
Out-of-towners encouraged to stay away from a handful of coastal regions
Elected leaders in coastal regions want tourists to stay away during Memorial Day weekend.
The governors of Oregon and New Hampshire have discouraged out-of-towners from visiting their picturesque regions, telling them to stay home as a way to avoid large gatherings.
In New Hampshire — which reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday to increase the state’s total to 199 — the push to limit tourist activity has continued for weeks. Early this month, Gov. Chris Sununu (R) rolled out the latest version of his stay-at-home order, which barred golf courses and campgrounds from serving out-of-state guests unless they hold memberships.
While beaches are open in New Jersey, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra told CNN that social distancing must be practiced. An engineer has determined how many participants can be accommodated on the beach, and when at capacity, the beach will be closed to new guests.
On the other side of the country, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) released a letter signed by 26 mayors urging Oregonians to “keep it local” during the holiday weekend.
“If you love the coast, stay home for now and plan your trip this summer. If you love the Columbia Gorge, keep it local this weekend and visit later on. If you love Central Oregon, it’ll still be there in a few weeks. Please keep it local for now,” the letter read in part.
CDC releases guidance for opening places of worship
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released official guidance Friday for places of worship that want to reopen their congregations, which the White House has deemed “essential."
The CDC recommendations include general advice such as social distancing, hand-washing, facial coverings and coordination with local health officials. It also provides guidance more specific to places of worship, such as “temporarily limiting the sharing of frequently touched objects that cannot be easily cleaned between persons, such as worship aids, prayer rugs, prayer books, hymnals, religious texts and other bulletins, books, shared cups, or other items received, passed or shared among congregants as part of services.”
Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told reporters that she believes there are ways for people to socially distance safely in churches, synagogues, mosques or other religious gathering places.
“I think what we’re trying to say with the CDC guidance is there is a way for us to work together to have social distancing and safety for people so that we decrease the amount of exposure that anyone would have to an asymptomatic,” she said. “And I say it that way, because I know all of you and all of Americans, if they didn’t feel well, they wouldn’t go to church that day.”
Germany tightens rules for meatpacking industry in response to outbreaks
Meatpacking plants have been hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks in both Germany and the United States. But the two countries’ leaders have responded differently.
This week the German government issued a series of changes to increase health and labor regulations at meat processing plants. In contrast, when some U.S. factories closed to protect workers, President Trump issued an executive order mandating they remain open.
Germany’s coronavirus count is far lower than the United States, and the country is gradually reopening. But new clusters keep appearing, often in meatpacking factories. This week more than 90 workers at a plant in Lower Saxony tested positive for the coronavirus, the Guardian reported. Earlier, 270 of 1,200 workers in a factory in North Rhine-Westphalia tested positive.
As in the United States, the industry in Germany relies heavily on migrant or low-wage contract workers. It has also faced accusations of failing to adequately protect workers, many of whom live in close quarters in shared accommodations, the Guardian reported. An estimated one-third of Germany’s 90,000 meatpacking plant employees are hired through subcontracting, a system that leaves them more vulnerable to violations, according to Fair Mobility, an organization supporting Eastern European migrant workers.
In response, the German government is banning the use of subcontractors beginning in January 2021, meaning that meat processing companies will have to directly employ their workers. Authorities also issued new measures to strengthen hygiene and safety-related regulations.
“[It is] quite a historic moment,” Christine Chemnitz, head of agricultural policy at the Heinrich Böll Foundation, told the Guardian. “The meat industry can no longer take advantage of exploitative labor conditions in the slaughterhouses. It is an important crack in the production model of cheap meat from Germany.”
Universal Studios, Legoland plot June reopening in Florida
As states and businesses continue to ease some coronavirus restrictions, theme parks are getting in on the action.
Universal, which operates a group of Orlando parks that includes one of the world’s most popular, announced plans to reopen in early June with new pandemic-fueled rules.
Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay plan to reopen on June 5, the company announced. (Its CityWalk attraction has already reopened for some operations.)
Some new restrictions will apply. Everyone visiting will have to wear a face covering, while attendance in the park and on rides will be capped.
People will also have their temperatures checked before going inside, with anyone logging 100.4 degrees or higher not allowed in. Social distancing measures will also be in place across the parks.
Universal Studios Florida is one of the most highly trafficked parks in the world, with more than 10 million visitors in 2018, according to a report issued by the Themed Entertainment Association last year.
Universal’s announcement shifts an even brighter spotlight onto Disney, which has yet to set a target date for when its biggest U.S. parks will reopen.
In a message posted Friday, Disney said it still had “uncertainty” about when Disneyland and Disney World would reopen, though reservations were being accepted for visits beginning in July at both places. Disney has said it is looking at limiting guest numbers and ramping up cleaning when things do reopen.
Another attraction — Legoland, outside Orlando — also announced plans to reopen on June 1. Visitors have been warned to expect “WAY more cleaning.” Temperature checks will be required for everyone. If a person has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, the visitor’s group will not be let in.
Georgia man faked covid-19 diagnosis, costing employer more than $100,000
Federal prosecutors on Thursday said a Georgia man lied to his employer about having covid-19, prompting the business to shut down for cleaning and sending several of his co-workers into quarantine.
Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, was charged with defrauding his employer after prosecutors accused him of faking a medical excuse letter saying he had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Authorities did not identify the business by name but described it as a Fortune 500 company with a facility in the Atlanta area. They said Davis has since admitted that he did not have covid-19.
The alleged fraud cost the business more than $100,000 and required at least four employees who worked closely with Davis to self-quarantine, according to prosecutors.
WHO declares that South America is the new coronavirus epicenter
RIO DE JANEIRO — World Health Organization officials declared Friday that South America is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, citing the rapid rise in cases in Brazil but in a slew of other countries across the region.
The disease has been gaining momentum ion the continent for several weeks, but in recent days the number of cases has exploded, setting off public health emergencies in Ecuador, Chile, Peru and, most significantly, Brazil.
“In a sense South America has become the new epicenter of the disease,” said Michael Ryan, the director of the WHO emergency program. “The most affected is clearly Brazil at this point.”
The virus has infected more than 310,000 people in Brazil, more than 20,000 of whom have died. Peru has also registered more than 100,000 cases, while nearly 62,000 have been infected in Chile. The tallies, because of severe limitations in testing, are believed to be undercounts.
Ryan specifically noted Brazil’s chaotic response to the virus. Earlier this week, the government moved forward with plans to enable the widespread use of hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus treatment — despite serious misgivings over its efficacy. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has minimized the severity of the disease and dismissed its victims, is enamored of hydroxychloroquine. He has already pushed out two health ministers who had urged caution over its use.
A large study published Friday found that people who were treated with the drug were significantly likelier to die than those who were not.
“The government in Brazil has approved the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for broader use,” Ryan said. “The current clinical evidence does not support the widespread use of the medicine for the treatment of covid-19.”
7 in 10 Americans say they would take a coronavirus vaccine
A vaccine for the coronavirus is not available and won’t be soon. But if one were available today, most Americans say they would get it, according to poll results released this week by the Pew Research Center.
The sentiment is the same regardless of gender, race, age, political leaning and religion. Even if the particular support is stronger among some groups, majorities of all say they would take a vaccine.
These findings come at a time when anti-vaccination demonstrators have been a presence at rallies against shutdown orders put in place to combat the pandemic and as some online activists pushing against such orders have raised doubts about a potential vaccine.
But these remain minority views. Much as polls show that Americans clearly support restrictions put in place to combat the coronavirus, the Pew poll suggests that opposition to a vaccine is also relatively limited.
According to Pew, the poll — conducted between late April and early May — found that 72 percent of American adults would definitely (42 percent) or be likely to (30 percent) take a vaccine, with a little more than a quarter opposing it.
Men were more likely to say they would take it (76 percent) than women (69 percent), while people identifying as Democrats or leaning that way were more likely (79 percent) than Republicans (65 percent).
Among other demographic divides, white and Hispanic people (74 percent) were much more likely than black people (54 percent) to say they would get vaccinated. Older age groups — baby boomers and older — were more likely (79 percent) than Generation X (67 percent) or anyone millennial-age or younger (68 percent).
Americans were also very unified on one other topic: Asked whether they think things will be better or worse a year from now, 8 in 10 Americans said better.
Trump calls on governors to allow places of worship to open this weekend
President Trump on Friday called on governors to allow places of worship to open up this weekend, saying he would “override” them if they do not follow through with his recommendations regarding religious services.
During a brief appearance in the White House briefing room, Trump did not specify how he would do so and did not take any questions from reporters.
“In America, we need more prayer, not less,” Trump said.
Asked shortly afterward what power Trump has to override governors, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it a “hypothetical question” and accused reporters of wanting to see churches stay closed.
Earlier Friday, Trump voiced frustration that some states have put a lower priority on reopening houses of worship than other enterprises he said are less “essential” to the country’s well-being.
“I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now,” Trump said. “If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call.”
He suggested faith leaders could be trusted to take care of their congregations.
“They love their people,” he said. “They don’t want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued a detailed road map for reopening schools, child-care facilities, restaurants and mass transit, among other enterprises. But guidance for reopening houses of worship faced further delays amid push back from the White House, which was resistant to putting strict limits on religious institutions.
Trump said earlier Friday that guidelines on houses of worship would probably be released later in the day but made no mention of them in his remarks in the briefing room.
Two boys, bored under lockdown in France, stumble upon bars of gold
Two children in France hit the jackpot of lockdown games when they stumbled upon more than $80,000 worth of gold bars while looking for items to build a fort, according to local media.
The Parisian children, around 10 years old, were in the town of Vendôme staying with a relative to wait out France’s lockdown imposed in March, France’s BFM TV reported.
They reportedly asked their father whether they could make a fort, and he permitted them to use their late grandmother’s sheets kept in a spare room in the house, according to the BBC. When they went to retrieve the sheets, two heavy items tumbled out.
Focused on the fort, the children initially disregarded the surprise. But they soon after told their father, who contacted a local auctioneer to inquire about the mysterious bars’ worth.
The auctioneer, Philippe Rouillac, appraised the items and found them to each contain 2.2 pounds of gold. They are now for sale on his website for at least $43,800 dollars each. The bars also come with a proof of purchase, showing that the boys’ grandmother purchased the gold in 1967.
With the price of gold increasing during the coronavirus pandemic and expected to rise even further as it often does during crises, Rouillac said the family intends to wait a bit before selling.
The boys, meanwhile, have requested a pool in exchange, the BBC reported.
Pence says Georgia is ‘leading the way’ as he dines with state’s GOP governor
Vice President Pence congratulated Georgia on “leading the way” in the reopening of businesses as he arrived at an Atlanta-area cafe to dine with the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, whose aggressive approach drew a rebuke from President Trump in late April.
Pence, who wasn’t wearing a face mask, joined Kemp and his wife at a centrally located table in the Star Cafe for an event billed as an opportunity to get an update on Georgia’s reopening process. It comes at a time when Trump is now pushing governors to move more quickly to revive economic activity.
“Georgia is leading the way. We’re grateful to be here,” said Pence, who later ordered meatloaf and half a serving of pulled pork with mashed potato and gravy on the side.
As of Friday morning, Georgia had reported 40,663 coronavirus cases and 1,775 deaths.
Pence’s itinerary Friday also includes a “roundtable discussion” with restaurant owners and executives. It is being held at the corporate headquarters of Waffle House, whose chairman, Joe Rogers Jr., was outspoken in his opposition to the state’s moves to shut down in-restaurant dining early during the coronavirus outbreak.
Kemp was among the first governors to ease economic restrictions, offering a plan that quickly reopened gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors, among other establishments.
Those moves brought a public rebuke from Trump — who told reporters he “wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp” — even though the White House had earlier given a green light to Georgia’s plans.
Britain says almost all travelers arriving in U.K. must self-quarantine for 14 days starting June 8
LONDON — British Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled the government’s new travel quarantine strategy on Friday, warning that almost all arrivals to the United Kingdom — including citizens returning home — must self-isolate for 14 days and face spot checks by police, facing high fines and possible expulsion for violations.
The new measures will begin June 8. Those who fly into Britain will have to tell authorities the address where they intend to self-isolate, give officials their contact details and download a tracking app designed by the National Health Service that is still in development.
The new quarantine measures will be among the most strict in Europe and effectively dash summer travel plans in the short term. Earlier, there was speculation that travelers would be able to move more easily between France and Britain, but there was no exception for France.
The government said that there would be exceptions for some — airplane pilots, truck drivers, medical workers and seasonal farmhands. Visitors from Ireland would also be exempt.
If travelers do not have a hotel or home address at which to quarantine, they will be sent to “facilities arranged by the government” and will be billed for the stay there.
Patel said that Britain “was not shutting down completely. We’re not closing our borders.” But all travel should be essential travel, she said.
“This is not about booking holidays,” Patel said. “We want to avoid a second wave.”
Nick Saban to the state of Alabama: Wear a mask
Alabama football coach Nick Saban appeared Thursday in a public service announcement reminding the state’s residents to wear masks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In the PSA, Saban and Alabama director of sports medicine Jeff Allen — both wearing masks — bump into Crimson Tide mascot Big Al, who is not wearing one. Saban and Allen remind Big Al about the importance of wearing a mask and proper social distancing.
“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” Saban says in the video, addressing the camera. “And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow all social-distancing guidelines and please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”
Nick Saban has a new PSA in which he rips Big Al the mascot for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/9vtSUQOx21— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 21, 2020
Saban is not the first sports figure to appear in PSAs about the outbreak. For example, this week West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins also appeared in a mask PSA.
U.S. wants immediate start to World Health Organization probe
The United States wants the World Health Organization to push ahead with an independent review of its coronavirus response, and it wants the work to start “now.”
Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the U.N. agency’s executive board meeting on Friday that called on the WHO to immediately start work on an investigation, according to the Associated Press.
“This review will ensure we have a complete and transparent understanding of the source, timeline of events, and decision-making process for the WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.
Giroir’s letter came days after President Trump delivered an ultimatum to the WHO: Reform in the next 30 days, or the United States will cut funding or even withdraw.
Though Trump praised both China and the WHO in the early days of the outbreak, in April he froze new U.S. funding to the organization over what he called a “China-centric” response.
His attack on the WHO has left the organization stuck between Beijing and Washington, scrambling to find new sources of funding and struggling to lead through the crisis.
On Tuesday, the WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, agreed to launch an investigation “at the earliest appropriate moment.”
Giroir’s letter suggests that, for the Trump administration, that may not be soon enough.
80 million children at risk of disease as immunization programs stall, global health bodies warn
The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is disrupting immunization services around the world, putting at least 80 million children under the age of 1 at risk of preventable diseases, global health bodies warned Friday.
According to data collected by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, immunization programs for diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio have been disrupted on an unprecedented global scale, with services substantially hindered in at least 68 countries.
“Disruption to immunization programs from the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to unwind decades of progress against vaccine-preventable diseases like measles,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said in a statement.
Measles and polio vaccination campaigns are among those hit worst. The groups said measles campaigns had been suspended in 27 countries, while polio campaigns were on hold in 38 countries. It has also disrupted routine immunization programs that are given regularly to children under the age of 2.
The spread of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has given renewed attention to vaccine research as scientists around the world race to develop a program to provide immunity to a virus that has resulted in at least 333,000 deaths.
But while vaccination programs have seen considerable successes since they were expanded in the 1970s, they also face practical hurdles. The current outbreak has made some aspects of these worse as parents in many nations have been under lockdown and scared to visit medical facilities.
UNICEF has also reported that there has been a substantial delay in planned vaccine deliveries due to international travel restrictions and other disruptions.
Beginning next week, the WHO will issue new advice to countries on how to provide vaccines safely during the coronavirus, while world leaders will meet virtually in London next month for the Global Vaccine Summit on June 4. Tedros said he hoped they would fully fund Gavi, a public-private global health partnership for increasing access to vaccines.
“Not only will maintaining immunization programs prevent more outbreaks, it will also ensure we have the infrastructure we need to roll out an eventual Covid-19 vaccine on a global scale,” Seth Berkley, the chief executive of Gavi, said.
Americans following coronavirus news more closely than 2020 campaign, survey finds
Far more Americans are following news of the coronavirus outbreak than the 2020 presidential campaign, according to a new Pew Research Survey, which shows a drop in interest in coverage of the candidates amid the pandemic.
An overwhelming majority of Americans (87 percent) say they are following news about the coronavirus outbreak fairly closely or very closely, according to the survey, which was completed late last month. By contrast, 52 percent say the same about the 2020 campaign.
The percentage paying attention to the campaign has dropped from a survey that ended in early March, shortly after the South Carolina primaries, which was a turning point for former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign. Fifty nine percent said at that point that they were following the campaign fairly closely or very closely.
At a similar stage during the 2016 campaign, 69 percent of Americans reported that they were following candidate news at least fairly closely, according to Gallup.
Our romantic relationships are actually doing well during the pandemic, study finds
Can’t stop fighting with your partner about whose turn it is to do the dishes? Looking at China’s uptick in divorces that followed its coronavirus-related lockdown and wondering whether a similar trend in the United States might follow?
Well, here’s encouraging news for America’s sweethearts. A recent Monmouth University poll found that most people in relationships are satisfied with them, despite the expected stresses that might come from, say, working from home together, losing a job, managing kids at home or preventing your family from getting the virus.
“Relationships aren’t perfect; there are always some underlying issues,” said Gary Lewandowski, a psychology professor at Monmouth University who helped craft the survey questions. “But on average, the relationships we’re in are pretty good.”
Madrid and Barcelona shops and outdoor restaurants to open Monday
MADRID — After 2½ months of strict lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Madrid and Barcelona will be allowed to take the first steps to loosen restrictions next week, Spain’s government announced Friday, authorizing the cities to move to Phase 1 of an official deconfinement plan.
Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said the country’s two main cities, along with the Castilla Leon region — the last places in Spain to receive permission to move to Phase 1 — can open shops, outdoor areas of restaurants and bars at a 50 percent occupancy, and allow social gatherings of fewer than 10 people. People will be allowed to travel within the limits of their respective province, and hotels can rent out rooms but not open common areas.
Galicia, the Basque region, Asturias, La Mancha, Aragon and parts of Catalonia and Andalusia will progress to Phase 2 of the four-phase plan, joining the Canary and Balearic islands, which were authorized last week. Phase 2 allows families to go outdoors together and opens theaters, museums, malls and religious services at a reduced capacity. In Phase 2, hotels are allowed to open parts of their common areas.
“Starting Monday, all of Spain will be at least in Phase 1, and 47 percent of the population will be in Phase 2,” Illa said in a news conference Friday. “The path of prudence, caution and safety is the path that is working.”
Spain has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 233,037 confirmed cases and 27,940 deaths since the pandemic began.
Navajo Nation enacts seventh weekend curfew after infection rate surpasses New York’s
The Navajo Nation will enact a strict 57-hour curfew starting Friday night — its seventh weekend curfew in a row — as officials try to contain the coronavirus outbreak in an under-resourced part of the United States where the infection rate has climbed to among the highest in the world.
The curfew takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday, Memorial Day. The weekend curfew overlaps with an ongoing nightly curfew from the nation’s stay-at-home order requiring residents to stay inside from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily unless exempted by essential work or emergency.
Stretching across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the Navajo Nation has reported more than 4,250 cases of covid-19 among a population of about 173,600 — a higher per capita infection rate than New York state.
Extensive testing is one reason for the high number of reported cases, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said during a virtual town hall Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
“Of course, if you test a lot of people, you’re going to have positive cases,” Nez said.
Longtime disparities on the reservation have exacerbated the virus’s spread: The lack of housing means multiple generations live together, making social distancing impossible; larger crowds gather at the few grocery stores; and already stretched medical resources are pushed further to the brink amid a pandemic.
A lack of reliable Internet access means most residents must obtain information about health updates by radio. More than a third of the population has no access to running water.
U.S. stocks open lower but on pace to end positive for the week
U.S. stocks are on pace for weekly gains as investors digest news on a variety of fronts heading into Memorial Day weekend.
The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at Friday’s opening bell, dropping 50 points or about 0.2 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 5 points, or 0.2 percent. The tech-laden Nasdaq composite was down around 20 points, a 0.2 percent loss that signals vulnerability for the technology giants from rising U.S.-China tensions.
“Wall Street is playing a waiting game as it attempts to ascertain the effects of a variety of upcoming events, such as the gradual reopening of the U.S. economy and its possible impact on GDP and earnings forecasts,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research. “Investors are also worried about the potential for a renewed trade war with China.”
Unemployment figures released Thursday underscored the nation’s economic decline in the age of the coronavirus. Some 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, federal data show, bringing the nine-week total past 38 million.
Asian markets took a bath overnight as China threatened to tighten security measures on dissident activity in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index dropped more than 5.5 percent, reflecting fears that Beijing’s actions could hurt the city’s claim as a global financial center.
The Shanghai Index was down 1.9 percent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 percent. China said Thursday it will not project a target for its 2020 gross domestic product, adding uncertainty to global investors that rely on the world’s second-largest economy to help power their economies.
The China outlook rippled through oil markets that are concerned that a slowing Chinese economy will hurt demand. U.S. crude was off 2.8 percent Friday, with oil priced at $33 per barrel. International Brent crude was also off 2.8 percent, selling for $35 per barrel on the futures market.
Heading to the beach this weekend? Rules vary dramatically depending on where you go.
It’s Memorial Day weekend, so more U.S. beaches are reopening — but just what that means varies from place to place.
Four states — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware — announced plans to reopen state beaches as a group Friday, albeit with restrictions in place including limited capacity and social distancing, officials said.
In Connecticut, face coverings will be required on boardwalks, while Delaware said its beaches were opening — for Delawareans. The state still requires anyone visiting from out of state to quarantine for 14 days, while anyone in that group can go to the beaches after waiting two weeks, according to the governor.
In New Jersey, some beaches are reopening Friday and others Saturday. Some plan to open their bathrooms; others will keep them closed. Specific beaches are also putting in place some specific restrictions, including efforts to limit visitors. In Asbury Park, for example, badges needed to access beaches will be capped. (Here’s a New Jersey-centric guide.)
Over in New York City, beaches will be open for visits but swimming will not be allowed, officials say.
Restrictions also vary elsewhere. Virginia Beach officials said they were reopening their beaches Friday with social distancing rules in place. North Carolina’s governor said limits on mass gatherings remain for beaches statewide, while some specific beaches also have different rules on what else is allowed.
In Georgia, officials have outlined plans to enforce social distancing rules, while the state’s Department of Natural Resources warned visitors that “social distancing directives remain in effect.”
Many of Florida’s beaches reopened, though not in every county. Duval County, home to Jacksonville, opened its beaches weeks ago. Tampa’s beaches similarly reopened earlier this month. In South Florida, the beaches reopened in Palm Beach County this week — while nearby Broward and Miami-Dade counties are keeping theirs closed for the time being.
Americans stopped paying mortgages in record numbers in April
Record unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to the largest one-month increase in mortgage delinquencies ever recorded. The number of borrowers who stopped paying their home loans spiked by 1.6 million last month, according to Black Knight, a real estate data and analytics company.
Not even during the Great Recession did delinquencies rise this fast.
The national delinquency rate soared to 6.45 percent in April, up from 3.06 percent in March and three times the previous single-month record set in 2008. The 3.6 million borrowers now past due on their payments are the most since 2015.
The states that had the biggest increases in delinquent mortgages include Nevada (5.2 percent increase), New Jersey (5.1 percent) and New York (4.9 percent). Miami (7.2 percent), Las Vegas (6.2 percent) and New York City (5.4 percent) topped the metropolitan areas.
Hydroxychloroquine linked to increased risk of death in covid-19 patients, study says
A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.
People treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, were also more likely to develop a type of irregular heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, that can lead to sudden cardiac death, it concluded.
The study, published Friday in the medical journal the Lancet, is the largest analysis to date of the risks and benefits of treating covid-19 patients with antimalarial drugs. It is based on a retrospective analysis of medical records, not a controlled study in which patients are divided randomly into treatment groups — a method considered the gold standard of medicine. But the sheer size of the study was convincing to some scientists.
U.N. warns Yemen’s health system has ‘collapsed’ as virus spreads
The United Nations warned Friday that famine-stricken Yemen’s health system has effectively “collapsed” as the coronavirus is likely widespread in the country divided between two warring governments.
“Aid agencies in Yemen are operating on the basis that community transmission is taking place across the country,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said during a news briefing, Reuters reported. “The situation is extremely alarming, they are talking about that the health system has in effect collapsed.”
While Yemeni authorities have reported to the World Health Organization just 184 infections and 30 deaths, Laerke said that “the actual incidence is almost certainly much higher.”
On Thursday, Doctors Without Borders said that it has recorded at least 68 covid-19 related deaths over the past two weeks in a health center run by the medical charity in the city of Aden and serving southern Yemen.
“What we are seeing in our treatment centre is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the number of people infected and dying in (Aden),” said Caroline Seguin, the group’s operations manager for Yemen, in a statement. “People are coming to us too late to save, and we know that many more people are not coming at all: they are just dying at home.”
Last week, the charity Save the Children based in Aden said that at least 385 people in the port city had died of coronavirus-like symptoms in just the past week.
Yemen is beset by civil and proxy wars that in recent years have pitted the Saudi-backed government based in Aden against the Iran-supported Houthi group in the north. Hunger and malnourishment are widespread while access to clean water is limited, putting immune-compromised communities at even greater risk of the virus spreading and slaying fast.
Also Friday, the Norwegian Refugee Council reported that at least 660,000 people worldwide had been forced to flee their homes since the end of March when the U.N. secretary general called for a global cease fire during the coronavirus crisis.
Ex-FDA commissioner urges nuanced read of CDC’s updated guidelines on transmission via surfaces
Humans may not as easily contract the novel coronavirus from touching hard surfaces as once thought, but people should still take precautions and practice good hygiene and sanitation, former FDA commissioner Scott M. Gottlieb said Friday in response to recently revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how easily the disease spreads.
“Most of the transfer here is probably from respiratory droplets and sustained human contact with people, but I wouldn’t discount the probability that there is some spread through contaminated surfaces,” Gottlieb said when asked by CNBC’s “Squawk Box” host Joe Kernan whether the CDC “downgraded” the risk of virus transmission through hard surfaces.
"Most of the transfer here is probably from respiratory droplets, and sustained human contact with people but I wouldn't discount the probability that there is some spread through contaminated surfaces," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/dKOVjJheJu— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 22, 2020
Kernan’s question followed reports that the CDC revised its website earlier this month to emphasize that touching contaminated surfaces or objects does not appear to be a main way the virus spreads.
But the confusion Kernan expressed Friday is exactly what one scientist feared would come from the CDC making the revision without a formal announcement or explanation of the change.
“A persistent problem in this pandemic has been lack of clear messaging from governmental leadership, and this is another unfortunate example of that trend,” Angela L. Rasmussen, a virologist at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, told The Post on Thursday. “It could even have a detrimental effect on hand hygiene and encourage complacency about physical distancing or other measures.”
On CNBC, Gottlieb said he doesn’t read the study that informed the CDC’s revision as “definitively saying the disease can’t be spread through inert surfaces,” and he stressed that mass transit, offices and any surface that numerous people touch throughout the day should still be diligently disinfected.
Asked whether Kernan needs to be “wiping individual avocados down” when returning from the grocery, Gottlieb said that surfaces might be “a lot less risk, but still a risk.”
He added: “I think we all decide where we’re going to draw the line.”
Trump bashes Michigan AG after she calls him ‘a petulant child’ for not wearing a mask
President Trump lashed out at Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) in a pair of late-night tweets Thursday after she called him “a petulant child” following his refusal to wear a face mask at all times during his visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in the state earlier that day.
“The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules,” Nessel said in a Thursday evening appearance on CNN. “This is no joke.”
Nessel, who wrote a strongly worded letter to Trump ahead of his visit telling him that he had a “legal” and “moral responsibility” to wear a mask, unleashed on the president in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Nessel slammed Trump for sending a “terrible message” and said that his unwillingness to adhere to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order and Ford’s company policy mandating face coverings showed that he does not care about anyone but himself.
Blacks, Latinos about three times as likely to know someone who has died of coronavirus
African Americans and Latinos in the United States are about three times as likely to personally know someone who has died of the coronavirus, according to a new ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday.
Thirty percent of black adults and 26 percent of Latino adults in the country said they know someone who has died either from the virus or from complications related to it, according to the poll. For white adults, the figure is 10 percent.
The findings reflect data showing the disproportionate impact of the virus on racial and ethnic minorities in the United States, attributable largely to underlying health disparities. In Washington, for example, blacks account for about 46 percent of residents but nearly 80 percent of coronavirus deaths, according to local government data.
The ABC-Ipsos poll also finds that most Americans are confident that they know where to go for a coronavirus test and that they could get access to testing.
Among all Americans, 77 percent said they are confident that they would know where to go for testing if they suspected they had been infected. Seventy-one percent of Americans said they are confident they could get tested if they needed to.
The poll, conducted May 20 and 21, sampled 733 adults, including 426 whites, 129 blacks and 143 Latinos.
Italy’s real coronavirus death toll could be far higher than reported, agency says
Italy’s social security institute said Thursday that the country’s excess death toll during the coronavirus pandemic in March and April could be more than 60 percent higher than officially reported.
Instead of the official figure of around 32,000 deaths so far attributed to covid-19, the agency’s study suggests that Italy’s real death toll directly or indirectly linked to the virus could now exceed 50,000. The researchers cautioned that not all additional deaths were due to the virus itself, but may also have been the result of a lack of resources in hospitals to treat patients for other diseases.
The study reflected concerns voiced early on over the accuracy of the country’s statistics, as many deaths outside of hospitals were initially not taken into account.
For its study, the Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale examined excess deaths in the country in March and April. The vast majority of additional deaths that were previously not linked to the coronavirus were reported from the north of Italy, where it struck particularly hard.
“Given the fact that the number of deaths is quite stable in these times, we can — with necessary caution — attribute a large portion of these deaths during these past two months to the epidemic,” the Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale commented, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.
The Italian study is in alignment with other analyses that have suggested a similarly high number of underreported deaths. A recent analysis by the Financial Times across 14 countries found that death tolls around the world may in reality be up to 60 percent higher than documented.
Father fatally stabbed by son during Zoom chat, police say
About 20 people were tuned in to a Zoom conference call just after noon on Thursday when 72-year-old Dwight Powers unexpectedly slumped from his chair and disappeared off-screen.
Near where Powers had been sitting in his Amityville, N.Y., home, his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers, suddenly appeared, standing naked, witnesses told police. Several people on the video chat dialed 911.
“They all did the right thing,” Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the homicide unit, told Newsday. “They were all concerned about their friend. It was horrible that they had to witness this.”
Trump seizes on new rallying cry to reopen the country, but Democrats see caution as an advantage
President Trump has been delivering his latest rallying cry in all-caps, a self-described “wartime president” defiantly thumbing his nose at the cautions of governors and scientists wary of a viral resurgence if the country returns too quickly to normal.
“REOPEN THE COUNTRY!” he tweeted this week. “TRANSITION TO GREATNESS.”
The exhortations follow a political strategy his advisers hope can help frame the coming election season: A president who had hoped to run on his economic record as a job creator might still be able to reclaim the brand despite the historic economic collapse by painting Democrats as opponents of an economic resurrection.
U.S. officials cracking down on faulty antibody tests
The Food and Drug Administration has publicly listed dozens of antibody tests that have not yet been proved to work, a major step in its efforts to regulate these exams.
The federal agency has come under fire for allowing more than 100 commercial coronavirus antibody tests on the market with only minimal oversight. That created a “Wild West” of unregulated testing that confused hospitals, doctors and consumers.
But earlier this month, the FDA gave testmakers a deadline to demonstrate their products’ performance. Any manufacturers who had failed to file necessary paperwork or had already pulled their tests off the market were named on the agency’s list.
In a statement Thursday, the FDA said it expects these tests “will not be marketed or distributed,” although it is still unclear whether the companies that made them will face additional penalties.
A dozen companies have had their tests reviewed for accuracy and reliability, then approved, while more than 175 are awaiting the agency’s authorization or are applying for it.
“We have seen a high level of collaboration and engagement from developers who want to get this right,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.
Antibody tests, which generally rely on a finger-prick of blood, look for proteins produced by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection. The exams indicate whether someone has been infected with the coronavirus recently.
Researchers are still studying the specifics of immunity, but they offer helpful clues to determine how the virus may have spread across communities.
Mississippi church that fought social distancing orders targeted with fire, graffiti
First, the church fought social distancing orders. Then it was burned down to the ground.
And on Thursday, authorities investigating the blaze at First Pentecostal Church said they found an alarming message scrawled on the small-town Mississippi chapel.
“Bet you stay home now you hypokrites,” the graffiti read.
Just weeks after the house of worship held indoor gatherings with dozens of people — and then sued to keep authorities out — it now finds itself enveloped in a mystery that has baffled residents of Holly Springs, a town of 7,600.
“We’ve racked our brains and we have no idea,” Pastor Jerry Waldrop told WMC-TV. “We don’t know anyone that we even think could be capable of doing something like this.”
Police say they dispersed several events last month that violated city orders banning large indoor gatherings. On April 10, the church received a citation for services with almost 40 congregants sitting inside.
Yet the church sued, claiming that state law was on its side. Mississippi’s “safer-at-home” order never prohibited religious services, and Gov. Tate Reeves (R) permitted houses of worship to welcome large groups if social distancing was in place.
Besides, the suit said, services had been a drive-through event — which are now legal in Holly Springs — and only moved indoors due to bad weather.
Then a fire burned the whole church down. Police said they are investigating the incident as arson.
Stephen Crampton, the church’s attorney, told WMC that the fire and graffiti were “very clearly directed at this particular lawsuit and the church’s stand for its own constitutional rights.”
Reeves, who has noted that his rules supersede any city measures, said he was heartbroken — and furious.
“This is not who we are as a people,” Reeves said, according to the Associated Press. “This is not who we are as a state.”
From New Zealand to Australia: One woman’s pandemic battle to reunite with her dying sister
A retired nurse from New Zealand was finally able to make the journey to reunite with her dying sister in Australia after weeks of setbacks and restrictions amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Christine Archer’s request to visit her younger sister Gail Baker, who was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer in March, was denied five times before she was eventually given the green light to make the journey and enter the country on grounds of compassion.
And what a journey it was.
After leaving her home in New Zealand, Archer flew to Sydney, where she was forced to self-isolate and was tested for the deadly infection. After testing negative twice, she made the 300-mile journey to her sister’s home in Bowraville, a town in New South Wales — with the help of close friends who drove her to her destination.
Video from the reunion broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. shows Archer hurrying up the garden path toward her sister, who is eagerly awaiting her arrival. They embrace each other in tears and stand there for a short while, enveloped in each other’s arms: back together, at last.
“Thank you for coming,” Baker, who has been given just months to live, can be heard saying to her big sister.
Baker says her dying wish is to pass away with Christine, her daughter Erica and her beloved dogs alongside her. Her final days will be spent drinking tea, surrounded by her loved ones.
Speaking to Australian media, Archer said the past two weeks have been “the hardest or longest” of her life. “I’m just so happy that I finally got here and be with her,” she said Thursday.
Baker’s daughter Erica Peterson urged governments to reconsider the implementation of such firm restrictions during such delicate situations, saying: “If somebody is dying or if there is some exceptional circumstance, please let people’s families be with them.”
With roads empty, the record for fastest cross-country drive keeps getting smashed
Since 1971, a daring fraternity of drivers has competed to see how quickly it is possible to get from the Red Ball Garage in midtown Manhattan to the Portofino Hotel in Redondo Beach, Calif. — a nearly 3,000-mile journey known as the “Cannonball Run.”
With traffic virtually nonexistent during the coronavirus pandemic, that record keeps getting smashed. In early April, a crew in an Audi A8 sedan made it across the country in 26 hours and 38 minutes, according to Road & Track magazine. But they didn’t get to be champions for long: Last week, Ed Bolian, a former record holder who has become the stunt’s unofficial arbiter, announced that another team had made it coast-to-coast in under 26 hours.
Because the undertaking is extremely illegal, Cannonballers are understandably cautious to remain anonymous — at least until after the statute of limitations is up. So not much is known about the new record holders, who would have had to maintain an average speed of over 108 mph, and reportedly averaged 120 mph in several states.
Some members of the Cannonball community take a dim view of drivers who are defying stay-at-home orders to take advantage of the empty highways. When the Audi A8 beat the pre-pandemic Cannonball record by 45 minutes in April, Alex Roy, a former record holder, told Road & Track, “If you hit a truck moving medical supplies and people die because of it, that’s on you.”
An Instagram account claiming to be the “official” record keeper for the Cannonball Run has said that any records set during the pandemic won’t be considered legitimate.
In Nigeria, living through a pandemic when your access to water is difficult
LAGOS, Nigeria — The most basic ingredient for mankind’s survival is also a critical weapon against the novel coronavirus. Wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds, scientists say. Drink eight glasses of water a day. Stay hydrated and hygienic.
But access to clean water is dramatically uneven across the world. About a third of Nigeria’s population — 60 million people — must leave home to find it, according to aid groups and government statistics. In this pandemic, venturing out to the nearest pump has meant risking exposure to the virus or a clash with police.
Africa’s most populous country eased restrictions earlier this month, allowing citizens to go outside with masks — a move to revive the sputtering economy, the president said. Some vow to stay indoors because cases are spiking. Others don’t have that choice.
Prince Charles wants furloughed workers to pick berries. Farmers wonder whether Brits are up to the task.
LONDON — You know you have worries when the future king is warning about food security. Prince Charles this week implored workers furloughed by the pandemic to get out into the fields and “pick for Britain.”
“If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help,” said his ruddy-faced royal highness, wearing a tie and tweed sporting jacket, his hand jammed into the pocket of his mackintosh, standing in his own well-tilled garden at Birkhall, his estate in Scotland.
“It will be hard graft,” the prince warned, “but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste.”
U.N. refutes Trump administration allegations it is using pandemic to promote abortion
The United Nations is not taking advantage of the coronavirus to promote abortion access, it said Thursday, after the United States accused the international body of using the pandemic to “intimidate or coerce” countries that are “committed to the right to life.”
The allegations concern the U.N.’s humanitarian response plan, a $6.7 billion effort meant to guide governments on dealing with preexisting crises such as war and famine. The framework also applies to the U.N.’s agencies, particularly in regions where they already maintain an outsize presence.
So far, authorities have raised $1 billion, including more than $170 million from the United States, according to Reuters, for objectives such as food security, shelter, sanitation, and sexual and reproductive health services.
But for the Trump administration, that last objective proved to be a cause for concern. In a letter to U.N. leadership earlier this week, a top official said such an objective would “add unnecessary discord” to the global response.
“The United States stands with nations that have pledged to protect the unborn,” wrote John Barsa, the acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. “The U.N. should not use this crisis as an opportunity to advance access to abortion as an ‘essential service.’”
But in a statement to Reuters, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that charge was a false one.
“While we support health care that prevents millions of women from dying during pregnancy and childbirth and protects people from sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, we do not seek to override any national laws,” he said.
Human rights groups said Barsa’s request would have also struck parts of a long-standing U.N. framework, at a time when women’s access to crucial care is declining and gender-based violence is on the rise.
How the president subverts the ritual of the political photo op — this time, with no mask
For two days before President Trump’s visit on Thursday to a Ford ventilator factory in Michigan, controversy raged over whether he would — or should — wear a surgical mask while he was there.
Would he or wouldn’t he? Trump played coy on Tuesday: “It depends, I mean, you know, certain areas I would and certain areas I don’t.”
Had there ever been so much drama over the logistics of a basic photo op?
For that was essentially what was at stake Thursday — the subtle visuals of a particular presidential appearance, and the message it would send across the land. The entire point of the trip — as with so many ventures by politicians into the real world — was the photos.
With more infected migrants sent back from U.S., Guatemalan president pushes back on deportation flights
As the United States deported hundreds of migrants to Guatemala earlier this year, it said some of the deportees were healthy — even though they tested positive after landing, authorities in the Central American nation said.
“We understand the United States wants to deport people, but what we don’t understand is that they send the flights all contaminated,” Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said during an online event Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Despite the spreading pandemic, U.S. immigration authorities have continued to send thousands of Central Americans back to their home countries.
El Salvador and Honduras, which have both welcomed the deportation flights without complaint, have received shipments of medical aid along with deportees. But Guatemala has been an exception — in part, it seems, because Giammattei is speaking up.
“The United States has helped other countries including with ventilators and to us nothing has come, not even chopped corn,” he told the Atlantic Council. “We don’t feel very grateful for the way we have been treated.”
In mid-April, Guatemala temporarily stopped accepting deportation flights. Flights with virus-stricken deportees, officials said, were increasing the country’s coronavirus caseload and threatening to topple its fragile health system.
In total, 119 deportees from the United States had arrived in Guatemala with the coronavirus during the pandemic.
Guatemala changed course earlier this month, as U.S. officials vowed to test the deportees. But of the 65 Guatemalans who were flown from Alexandria, La., on May 13, 16 deportees later tested positive.
A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the AP that all Guatemalans on the plane had been tested before departure. Fifteen sick migrants were kept from boarding when they tested positive, they said.
Yet Giammattei’s comments Thursday underscored his growing frustration.
“Guatemala is an ally of the United States, but the United States is not Guatemala’s ally,” he said. “They don’t treat us like an ally.”
Folk singer Laura Marling sells out first ‘geo-blocked’ online concert, potentially ushering in a new trend
With touring and live stadium shows out of the question for the conceivable future, musicians are in desperate need of new business models.
One potential solution, Variety reports, is geo-fencing virtual concerts — ensuring that a live-streamed performance can be viewed only in a specific geographic area.
Last week, the British folk singer Laura Marling became the first major performer to announce a geo-blocked concert, limiting her audience to North American fans. The 1,500 available tickets sold out in a matter of days.
Marling has now added a second show exclusively for the United Kingdom and European Union.
Other performers may soon start replacing tours with geo-fenced concerts in the metro areas that they planned to visit, Variety predicts. Doing so would give shows a more exclusive and intimate feel than live-streamed broadcasts that can be viewed by anyone in the world — and potentially produce more revenue for artists.
Coronavirus pandemic pushes China to abandon growth target
China’s ruling Communist Party declined to set an economic growth target for the first time in 26 years, a sign of the enormous toll the novel coronavirus outbreak is taking on the world’s second-largest economy.
But in delivering his “work report” at the grandiose opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday, Premier Li Keqiang instead shifted the party’s focus to the private sector and job creation.
Pakistan’s cases quadruple during the holy month of Ramadan — and show no signs of slowing
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — As Friday prayers began in the main mosque here last week, worshipers filled the front courtyard. Late arrivals squeezed into the back and into overflow areas, disregarding the tape on the stone floor showing people where to stand to maintain social distance.
It wasn’t just in Rawalpindi. Despite a rising number of coronavirus cases throughout Pakistan, officials in other major cities — Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore — described similar scenes during the holy month of Ramadan, which ends Saturday.
The large religious gatherings reflect the conflict between Pakistan’s powerful imams, who successfully lobbied the government last month to allow congregational prayers, and health officials, who warn that the country’s fragile health system could be overwhelmed if current trends continue.
Trump skips a mask in public during tour of Michigan auto plant that requires them
President Trump declined to wear a protective face mask in public Thursday during a visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan that is turning out ventilators and masks for use in the coronavirus pandemic, despite a request from the carmaker that he wear one and an executive order from the state’s Democratic governor requiring them.
Ford Motor Co. executives wore masks as they led the president on a tour, in accordance with company policy, but Trump said it was “not necessary here.” He suggested the issue is symbolic, but not in the lead-by-example manner his critics say he should view it.
Instead, Trump — who publicly prizes strength and symbols of masculinity including height, firm handshakes and deep voices — suggested he considers it unseemly or unpresidential to be seen in a mask. Trump said he had worn a mask in another area of the plant, “where they preferred it,” but declined to wear one in view of the cameras.
Sweden is still a long way from achieving herd immunity after rejecting lockdown measures
Sweden is still a long way from achieving herd immunity, according to a new study from the country’s public health agency.
The Scandinavian nation made a controversial bet to avoid large-scale lockdowns, keeping schools, restaurants and even nightclubs open as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines. Last month, Sweden’s ambassador to the United States, Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter, said that the gamble was paying off and that Stockholm was on track to reach herd immunity as soon as May.
But according to data released Wednesday by Sweden’s Public Health Authority, only 7.3 percent of people in Stockholm had developed the antibodies required to fight covid-19 by late April. That’s nowhere near the 60 percent that some experts anticipate being the threshold for herd immunity.
The dispiriting report comes as rising death tolls are calling Sweden’s unorthodox methods into question. The nation now has a higher overall per-capita death rate than Norway, Denmark and Finland, all of which imposed strict lockdowns. One recent analysis found that between May 12 and May 19, Sweden had the highest per-capita number of coronavirus deaths in all of Europe.
Betsy DeVos defends decision to direct stimulus money to private schools
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced bipartisan resistance Thursday to her decision to direct federal stimulus money away from high-poverty public schools and to private schools serving wealthy students.
It’s one of several examples of DeVos using the relief funding to advance her longtime goals, including taxpayer support for private and religious schools. On Thursday, she defended her controversial decision on how to distribute the federal money.
She also has used $180 million from the stimulus fund for a “microgrant” program for parents to pay for educational expenses, including private school tuition. Critics say they are akin to vouchers.
Young adults are also affected by Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, doctors say
Recent public health warnings about a severe and puzzling inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus have focused on children. But some doctors say they are also seeing the illness, similar to Kawasaki disease, in a few young adults.
A 20-year-old is being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego; a 25-year-old has been diagnosed at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center; and several patients in their early 20s are hospitalized with the syndrome at NYU Langone in New York City.
Jennifer Lighter, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at NYU Langone, said younger children with the condition seem to have symptoms that look more like traditional Kawasaki, which is characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels. But teens and young adults have more of an “overwhelming” response involving the heart and multiple organs.
Catholics and Lutherans in Minnesota plan to buck their state’s governor and reopen churches May 26
Leaders of two of Minnesota’s largest faith groups are planning to resume indoor worship services next week in defiance of the governor’s order, saying it’s “extreme and prejudicial” to put religious gatherings in a reopening category similar to that of tattoo parlors or hair salons and subject them to limits stricter than those placed on retail stores.
In a conference-call news conference Thursday, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, Catholic leader for the state, and the Rev. Lucas Woodford, president of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, said they were fine with restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Now that there is a reopening plan, however, they said they can’t accept gathering limits for worship that surpass those affecting places such as the Mall of America.
2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million
The Trump administration, top Republicans and powerful corporate lobbyists mounted fresh opposition Thursday to extending enhanced unemployment benefits to the growing number of Americans who are out of work, raising the prospect of significant cuts to their weekly checks unless lawmakers act by the end of July.
The latest round of threats came hours after the U.S. government released dour new jobless figures showing an additional 2.4 million Americans sought unemployment aid just last week, further compounding an economic crisis that already rivals the Great Depression in its severity. Over the span of nine weeks, more than 38 million Americans have filed unemployment claims across the country because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump uses official travel to gain campaign edge in swing states as he seeks to move past pandemic
Since resuming their travel schedules, President Trump and Vice President Pence have focused on battleground states crucial to their reelection chances, staging official government events at a time when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his top surrogates say they are unable to safely return to the campaign trail.
Trump and Pence have used recent trips to thank factory and health-care workers and set the stage for reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but their itineraries have highlighted the political imperatives that have informed their response to the crisis.
The president’s trips, in particular, have taken on clear campaign overtones as he pushes for states to move beyond the pandemic and restart their economies despite continuing public health concerns and the rising death toll. Supporters have lined the streets to greet his motorcade as they hold American flags and Trump campaign signs, disregarding social distancing rules and outnumbering a smaller set of protesters.