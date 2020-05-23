Here are some significant developments:
- Trump’s move to block travel from Europe in March triggered chaos and a surge of passengers from the outbreak’s center.
- China reported no new confirmed cases on Saturday, while the number of official infections in Brazil continued to soar.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to fire his chief aide, who allegedly flouted social distancing rules.
- British researchers warned the pandemic may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states.
- Rental car company Hertz announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, making the firm another victim of the economic shutdown.
Germany’s Bundesliga soccer has a model for how sports can return amid coronavirus. The world is watching.
Since it kicked off its first post-coronavirus match last week, Germany’s Bundesliga has been cheered by fans at home here and closely watched from abroad. It has offered sports-hungry spectators a chance to enjoy some professional competition while other leagues are still out of action, and it could become a model for how to resume sports around the world.
But soccer at its core remains a team sport in which close body contact is often unavoidable. There remain questions about whether the Bundesliga’s rules for testing, quarantines and limiting contact will be enough to ensure a full and fair rest of the season. And some of Germany’s most hardcore soccer fans say teams are putting financial interests ahead of what’s best for players, supporters and the game.
Dozens of members of reopened German church infected after services
After Germany reopened places of worship this month, congregants of an Evangelical Baptist church in Frankfurt gathered in prayer on May 10. Less than two weeks — or one incubation period — later, more than 40 members of the church are now infected with the coronavirus, the German press agency DPA reported.
The deputy chairman of the local congregation, Wladimir Pritzkau, told DPA that six people are currently hospitalized, though the city’s health department told Reuters that only one person had been admitted. The church is now holding services exclusively online.
German authorities are investigating another possible cluster of seven infections that reportedly emerged from a restaurant in the country’s northwest. Restaurants in Germany reopened two weeks ago with social distancing and contact tracing measures in place. If confirmed, this would be the first such case of the virus spreading inside a newly reopened restaurant, the Associated Press reported.
President Trump has urged businesses and houses of worship in the United States to reopen, labeling the latter as “essential” in a move seen as mindful of his evangelical Christian voting base.
On Saturday a French court struck down the government’s ban on places of worship opening before June 2, after stores and businesses were allowed to reopen last week. Religious leaders said it would take some time for them to put in place required social distancing precautions.
In Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected, is set to reopen Sunday after shutting in March.
Spain to kickstart soccer league in June, allow international tourists in July
Spain will restart its premier soccer league in June and reopen its borders to tourists in July, the country’s prime minister said Saturday during a news conference.
“The hardest part is over,” said Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, according to Spain’s El Pais. “We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Now the epicenter has moved to other parts of the planet, as is happening, for example, on the American continent.”
Spain imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns on March 14 to contain the virus, which has killed over 28,000 people there, according to official tallies. Once one of the world’s hardest coronavirus-hit places, Spain is emerging from the crisis and slowly reopening its economy and communities in a multiphased de-escalation plan.
Sánchez did not provide further details about what measures the government will put in place at borders and at the matches to prevent the virus from resurging.
Germany this month allowed its Bundesliga soccer league to return to stadiums devoid of fans, among other restrictions. When Greece reopens its borders next month to nonessential travel, all tourists will be tested for the virus. The United Kingdom, in contrast, plans to impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine for most travelers when its borders resume, as do countries including New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, the United States and Spain itself, already.
Trump golfs for first time since early March
President Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, his first visit to one of his privately owned courses since the coronavirus outbreak intensified in early March.
The president’s return to one of his properties signals to the country permission to resume normal activities, even in a region that has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the nation.
Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said several times during a press briefing Friday that there were safe ways to participate in outdoor activities over this holiday weekend, specifically mentioning golf.
In the same briefing, Birx shared nationwide data that showed D.C. and its suburbs had the highest rate in the country of people testing positive for covid-19.
China reports no new confirmed cases; Brazil’s infections rise to second highest
China, the initial epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, reported no new confirmed cases on Saturday, while the number of official infections in Brazil continued to soar to the world’s second-highest count behind the United States.
Though experts question the credibility of both China’s and Brazil’s coronavirus counts, even if understatements, the numbers underscore how swiftly the virus has wrought global havoc — and what more could await in subsequent waves.
In Latin America, both Brazil and Mexico this week reported record high daily counts of new positive cases. While the leaders of both countries have faced criticism for imposing only limited lockdowns, even in nearby countries with more restrictions, like Peru, Chile and Ecuador, infections are still rising and overcrowding hospitals, the Associated Press reported. Brazil overtook Russia on Friday with the world’s second-highest number of infections.
On Saturday, new cases in India topped 6,000 for a second-day in a row as the country began to ease its very strict two-month lockdown that left millions of migrant workers stranded.
In the Middle East, many governments reimposed movement restrictions and issued stern warnings urging people to stay at home during the Eid al-Fitr holiday set to start Sunday. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which cases in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states spiked amid somewhat eased restrictions.
With restaurants closed, CDC warns of increasingly aggressive rodents
With restaurants and cafes around the country closed amid stay-home orders, rats are becoming more brazen in their search for new food sources, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday.
Dumpsters are no longer overflowing with food scraps, and rodents are finding slim pickings. Rats in particular have grown more aggressive in how they look for food, prompting CDC to issue guidance on how to deter them.
Health officials recommend people keep garbage cans covered and make sure bird and pet food is locked away. Home and business owners should also seal small holes that could provide access to rodents and remove heavy vegetation, CDC said.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been reports of rat cannibalism and infanticide in New York, as well as upticks in rat complaints in residential areas — including in Chicago — as humans produce more food waste at home. Roving rat armies, including one captured on camera scavenging New Orleans’s empty streets, are concerning to the CDC, which says rodents can carry disease.
Rats can transmit food-borne illnesses such as salmonella, and their urine can also worsen allergies and asthma, especially in children, Jim Fredericks, chief entomologist at the National Pest Management Association, previously told The Post.
The CDC said that people who follow established cleaning guidelines can avoid exposure to rodent-borne diseases.
GOP governor offers emotional plea to the anti-mask crowd: Stop this senseless culture war
As states across the country have gradually pushed forward with reopening in recent weeks, protesters representing a small but apparently growing movement — especially within the Republican Party — have continued to push for it to go faster. And one very visible thing has somehow turned into a perceived political statement: wearing a mask.
A reporter at a Minnesota news station — one who happens to be a an old college friend of mine — was even harassed this week for wearing a mask while covering these protests.
Across the border in North Dakota, though, GOP Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday offered a plea to stop the madness.
Los Angeles mayor defends city against DOJ criticism of coronavirus restrictions
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) on Friday defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic after the Trump administration criticized the city’s stay-at-home orders as excessive.
“We’re not guided by politics in this. We’re guided by science, we’re guided by collaboration,” Garcetti said in an evening news conference. “There’s no games, there’s nothing else going on.
“I want people to shift their mind-set from those of us who did the right things and were hardcore about closing,” he added. “We’re able to do this and save lives.”
Garcetti was responding to a letter he received Friday from Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who wrote that the Justice Department was concerned “about what may be an arbitrary and heavy-handed approach to continuing stay-at-home requirements."
Dreiband took issue with suggestions from city officials that some restrictions could remain in place for months. He said the department “does not seek to dictate how cities and counties” deal with the deadly disease but warned that “there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”
Garcetti in March issued a stay-at-home order for Los Angeles, where federal officials have noted that new infections do not appear to have significantly subsided despite extensive containment measures. More than 2,000 people have died of covid-19 in Los Angeles County, representing more than half of the state’s pandemic fatalities.
The mayor has eased some restrictions over the past several weeks, allowing beaches, golf courses and hiking trails to reopen and permitting retailers to offer curbside service.
Working mothers are being forced to choose between their kids and their careers
If day cares closed because of the novel coronavirus, Aimee Rae Hannaford expected her family to fare better than most. She worked full time as the chief executive of a tech company while her husband stayed home. He’d been taking some time off from his own tech career, managing a rental property while considering his options. He could look after their 3-year-old son, she thought — at least for a while.
“That lasted a grand total of three days,” Hannaford said.
Once her son was home full time, she realized they’d need a different solution. She was holed up in the guest room, wielding dual-monitors at her desk. Her husband was exhausted. “I can’t do it,” she remembers him saying: “I can’t watch him for this long.”
Nearly every state had historic levels of unemployment last month, new data shows
The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the economies of Nevada, Michigan and Hawaii, leaving roughly one-quarter of each state’s workforce unemployed — and illustrating how the shutdown has disproportionately walloped some parts of the country more than others.
The three states have been the hardest hit in the nation, according to the Labor Department, which released on Friday its first breakdown of state unemployment rates during the pandemic. The data reflect the disastrous, and often uneven, effects of darkened factories, halted tourism and other efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. joblessness since the Great Depression.
In the developing world, the coronavirus is killing far more young people
RIO DE JANEIRO — When the coronavirus first came to Brazil and a call went out for volunteers to work the critical care wards, Isabella Rêllo analyzed the risks. She was 28. She lived alone. She didn’t have preexisting conditions.
So while older physicians stepped back from the front lines of the coronavirus response, Rêllo stepped up.
Soon Rêllo, a pediatrician, was treating dozens of coronavirus patients. But they weren’t who she’d expected. This patient was only 30 years old. That one was 32. Nearly half the people she was seeing were young, she said, and many were dying. The narrative seared into the global consciousness in the early months of the pandemic — that the virus spared the young and ravaged the elderly — was not what she was watching unfold in Brazil.
Federal appeals court declines to order California to allow in-person religious services
A federal appeals court on Friday declined to lift California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s temporary restrictions on in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic, ruling they did not selectively target religious activities.
“We’re dealing here with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there presently is no known cure,” Judges Barry Silverman and Jacqueline Nguyen of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit wrote in a majority opinion.
The judges went on to quote a U.S. Supreme Court opinion saying that if a court does not use “practical wisdom, it will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact.”
Judge Daniel Collins dissented, saying the state’s prohibition likely violated the First Amendment’s religious protections.
The lawsuit was filed in early May by the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, Calif., which held between three and five Sunday services weekly, attracting as many as 300 congregants each time.
Newsom’s March 19 order instructed residents to stay home except for essential activities. The state designated clergy as essential workers but only if they were holding services “through streaming or other technologies” that supported social distancing.
California is moving forward with its statewide reopening plan, allowing some businesses and social activity to resume but maintaining restrictions on large gatherings, including church services.
Newsom, a Democrat, on Friday pledged to update guidelines for religious gatherings by the beginning of next week after facing mounting pressure from religious groups and following President Trump’s call for states to allow places of worship to open.
In new mobile games, doctors practice dealing with scarce resources and diagnosing coronavirus
Level Ex, a Chicago-based studio that builds mobile games to help medical professionals, has updated two of their games to include education about coronavirus treatment using simulated hospital experiences.
In “Pulm Ex,” a pulmonology game, medical professionals play through a situational strategy game about best practices, such as how to approach scarce resources. “Airway Ex,” an intubation game, now features a puzzle game about diagnosing coronavirus efficiently.
“Doctors, nurses, ENTs and respiratory therapists are getting pulled in to deal with scenarios either they’ve never dealt with before or they haven’t dealt with since their residency,” Level Ex CEO and founder Sam Glassenberg said. “So everyone’s scrambling to get some practice.”
Before the state acted, this Maryland county launched a contact-tracing army
Carrie Moran made the cold call while Maria Ramirez, a Spanish-speaking health assistant, crouched over the speakerphone at the edge of the desk.
“Did they call you yet with your results?” Ramirez said, interpreting for the Maryland man in his 30s on the other end of the line. He said no.
“We’re calling to let you know that you tested positive for covid-19.”
“Sí,” Ramirez repeated.
Thirty-five minutes later, Moran, a school nurse supervisor whose schools are closed because of the pandemic, had notes about the man’s symptoms, his living arrangements, his job and his whereabouts since he fell ill.
Similar calls are being made across the country, from California to Massachusetts. As states start to emerge from the strict shutdowns imposed as part of the effort to fight the novel coronavirus, they are scrambling to hire tens of thousands of people to trace the path of the deadly infection.
Calls for Boris Johnson’s chief aide to resign
LONDON — Boris Johnson faced calls on Saturday to fire his chief aide after he allegedly flouted social distancing rules when he was ill with coronavirus symptoms.
Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief adviser, visited his parents when he was ill with covid-19 symptoms, according to reports in the Guardian and Mirror newspapers, which were splashed across their front pages.
MIRROR: Cummings broke lockdown rules #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aYMgHWi8eC— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 22, 2020
Cummings’s parents live in Durham, about 250 miles away from his home in east London. The government’s guidance at the time was to stay at home except in very limited circumstances.
Opposition lawmakers said that if Cummings had broken the guidelines, then he needed to go.
“It is as simple as that,” said Ed Davey, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats.
Cummings is Johnson’s key adviser and a larger-than-life figure in British politics. His leading role in the 2016 Brexit campaign was portrayed by the actor Benedict Cumberbatch in an HBO film “Brexit: The Uncivil War.”
In late March, Cummings was seen rushing out of 10 Downing Street, shortly after Johnson and Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.
Downing Street said in an emailed statement that at the time Cummings’s family needed help with child care, and so they “went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.”
The statement added that Cummings “believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”
Earlier this month, Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist whose work has been pivotal in the British government’s response to the outbreak, quit his government advisory role after he was found to have breached lockdown rules to meet his married lover.
Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, also resigned from her post after she made two trips to her second home.