Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) on Friday defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic after the Trump administration criticized the city’s stay-at-home orders as excessive.

“We’re not guided by politics in this. We’re guided by science, we’re guided by collaboration,” Garcetti said in an evening news conference. “There’s no games, there’s nothing else going on.

“I want people to shift their mind-set from those of us who did the right things and were hardcore about closing,” he added. “We’re able to do this and save lives.”

Garcetti was responding to a letter he received Friday from Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who wrote that the Justice Department was concerned “about what may be an arbitrary and heavy-handed approach to continuing stay-at-home requirements."

Dreiband took issue with suggestions from city officials that some restrictions could remain in place for months. He said the department “does not seek to dictate how cities and counties” deal with the deadly disease but warned that “there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”

Garcetti in March issued a stay-at-home order for Los Angeles, where federal officials have noted that new infections do not appear to have significantly subsided despite extensive containment measures. More than 2,000 people have died of covid-19 in Los Angeles County, representing more than half of the state’s pandemic fatalities.