As coronavirus deaths in the United States neared 100,000, President Trump went golfing at his privately owned course in Sterling, Va., Saturday morning, signaling that it was all right for the country to resume normal activities, even in an area hit hard by the pandemic.

It was the first time Trump has golfed at one of his properties since early March when the outbreak intensified and states began issuing stay-home orders.

Here are some significant developments:

