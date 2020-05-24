Please Note

BREAKING: Citing coronavirus concerns, President Trump on Sunday suspended entry for foreigners who have been in Brazil within 14 days prior to seeking U.S. admittance. Brazil has reported more than 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, as health experts warned reopening the country could bring a resurgence of cases, White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said on “Fox News Sunday” she was “very concerned” some people were neglecting to maintain a safe, six-foot distance during the Memorial Day weekend. “Let’s even in public make sure that we’re doing everything that we need to do to make it safe for others,” she said.

Even as the death toll in the United States climbed toward 100,000, the warm weather and holiday festivities drew large crowds to some of the country’s outdoor attractions. People flocked to beaches in Maryland and New Jersey, and video of vacationers flouting social distancing guidelines in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks was shared widely on social media.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The governor of Arkansas said over the weekend that his state was facing a “second peak” in infections after a cluster emerged at a high school pool party.
  • Many local health officials told The Washington Post they have been left in the dark as clusters of cases have emerged in supermarkets coast to coast.
  • As the death toll nears 100,000, covid-19 has made a fundamental shift in who it touches and where it reaches in the United States.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by an influential adviser accused of breaking Britain’s lockdown, despite widespread calls for the senior aide’s removal.
  • Italy’s Catholics, emerging from one of the most rigid lockdowns in the West — one that saw a historic halt to religious ceremonies — returned to Mass on Sunday.
  • The director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology said allegations that the virus leaked from her facility were “pure fabrication.”

