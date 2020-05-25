NEW DELHI — India resumed domestic flight operations Monday after a strict two-month lockdown during which all air travel, aside from cargo and repatriation flights, had been suspended.

New flying rules include compulsory web check-in and thermal screening at entry gates. Flyers have been instructed to report two hours ahead of their flights and wear face-masks throughout the journey. Baggage has been limited to one handbag and one check-in bag.

A self-declaration form or the government’s coronavirus contact tracing app, Arogya Setu, is needed to prove the passengers are safe to travel. People who’ve tested positive in the last two months or those from containment zones, where a cluster of cases have been reported, are not allowed to travel. Elderly people and pregnant women have been advised not to travel.

Airlines have to ensure that the cabin crew is in full protective gear and are not allowed to serve meals or magazines onboard. Passengers have been advised to minimize the use of toilets.

New Delhi: Passengers queue up to enter IGI T3 airport, as domestic flights resume today pic.twitter.com/1GMrKUFFSN — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 25, 2020

To avoid a price surge, the civil aviation ministry has capped the fares based on flying time. Only certain sectors have been opened up with a gradual increase in flights expected in the coming days.

The move came amid a daily surge in infections that have pushed India into the 10 worst-hit countries list. With over 138,000 cases, it has surpassed Iran, once a virus hotspot. Many states remain apprehensive about the reopening of flights and have instituted a patchwork of rules, which include institutional or home quarantine for up to two weeks. Maharashtra, a large state in western India, which accounts for nearly 36 percent of the cases in the country has permitted only 25 flights to land and the same number to take off, according to ANI news agency.