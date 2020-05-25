Please Note

A warm Memorial Day weekend has prompted a shedding of inhibitions across America, as crowds gather at newly-reopened beaches and videos of packed pools and patios at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks show that many revelers are ignoring social distancing guidelines. The scenes highlight how a lack of consistent messaging from local, state and federal officials has left people on their own to decide whether to follow public health recommendations.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Sunday froze U.S. entry for foreigners who have been in Brazil within 14 days of seeking admittance. The Latin American nation has reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases to date, and is still struggling to enact social distancing measures. The White House’s new restrictions, which include an exemption for U.S. permanent residents and their immediate family members, go into place after midnight on Friday.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Trump tweeted Sunday that schools “should be opened ASAP,” putting him at odds with the country’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s push to reopen schools in June is running into steep resistance.
  • As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears 100,000, Trump spent the weekend golfing, urging Americans to go to church while not attending himself.
  • Grocery stores are generally not required to disclose coronavirus cases involving employees, and some are being criticized for keeping local health officials in the dark.
  • Armed protesters at the Kentucky state capitol hung Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy during a Sunday “Freedom Rally.”
  • The front lines of the coronavirus are increasingly found in rural areas that are home to prisons and meatpacking plants, and have few hospital beds.
  • With few new cases, New Zealand is now allowing gatherings of up to 100 starting Friday, with big implications for houses of worship, weddings and funerals.

