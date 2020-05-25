Meanwhile, President Trump on Sunday froze U.S. entry for foreigners who have been in Brazil within 14 days of seeking admittance. The Latin American nation has reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases to date, and is still struggling to enact social distancing measures. The White House’s new restrictions, which include an exemption for U.S. permanent residents and their immediate family members, go into place after midnight on Friday.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump tweeted Sunday that schools “should be opened ASAP,” putting him at odds with the country’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s push to reopen schools in June is running into steep resistance.
- As the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears 100,000, Trump spent the weekend golfing, urging Americans to go to church while not attending himself.
- Grocery stores are generally not required to disclose coronavirus cases involving employees, and some are being criticized for keeping local health officials in the dark.
- Armed protesters at the Kentucky state capitol hung Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy during a Sunday “Freedom Rally.”
- The front lines of the coronavirus are increasingly found in rural areas that are home to prisons and meatpacking plants, and have few hospital beds.
- With few new cases, New Zealand is now allowing gatherings of up to 100 starting Friday, with big implications for houses of worship, weddings and funerals.
Despite surging infections, India resumes domestic flights after a two-month lockdown
NEW DELHI — India resumed domestic flight operations Monday after a strict two-month lockdown during which all air travel, aside from cargo and repatriation flights, had been suspended.
New flying rules include compulsory web check-in and thermal screening at entry gates. Flyers have been instructed to report two hours ahead of their flights and wear face-masks throughout the journey. Baggage has been limited to one handbag and one check-in bag.
A self-declaration form or the government’s coronavirus contact tracing app, Arogya Setu, is needed to prove the passengers are safe to travel. People who’ve tested positive in the last two months or those from containment zones, where a cluster of cases have been reported, are not allowed to travel. Elderly people and pregnant women have been advised not to travel.
Airlines have to ensure that the cabin crew is in full protective gear and are not allowed to serve meals or magazines onboard. Passengers have been advised to minimize the use of toilets.
New Delhi: Passengers queue up to enter IGI T3 airport, as domestic flights resume today pic.twitter.com/1GMrKUFFSN— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 25, 2020
To avoid a price surge, the civil aviation ministry has capped the fares based on flying time. Only certain sectors have been opened up with a gradual increase in flights expected in the coming days.
The move came amid a daily surge in infections that have pushed India into the 10 worst-hit countries list. With over 138,000 cases, it has surpassed Iran, once a virus hotspot. Many states remain apprehensive about the reopening of flights and have instituted a patchwork of rules, which include institutional or home quarantine for up to two weeks. Maharashtra, a large state in western India, which accounts for nearly 36 percent of the cases in the country has permitted only 25 flights to land and the same number to take off, according to ANI news agency.
The first few hours of the resumption were marred by confusion and cancellations, given the restrictions by the state authorities.
Republicans sue Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom over plan to send mail ballots to all voters
Republicans are suing Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his executive order directing election officials to send mail-in ballots to all California voters in November, the latest salvo in an ongoing battle over how to hold an election in the midst of a global pandemic.
The lawsuit was filed Sunday by the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party, who argue that Newsom’s plan could encourage fraud and lead to ballots being mailed to inactive voters who have passed away. Newsom’s office has contended that the measure is necessary to prevent crowding at polling places.
Ronna McDaniel, the RNC’s chairwoman, tweeted on Sunday that Newsom’s order was a “power grab” and a “recipe for disaster” that would lead to decreased voter confidence.
As states across the country announce plans to ramp up access to mail-in ballots in time for the November presidential election, the G.O.P. has questioned their legal authority to do so. President Trump has claimed without evidence that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud, and last week threatened to “hold up” federal funding to Nevada and Michigan over their plans to promote absentee ballots.
A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told the San Francisco Chronicle that the lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Eastern District of California, was “just another part of Trump’s political smear campaign against voting by mail.”
South African president lifts restrictions amid surge in cases, warns pandemic will ‘get much worse’
Despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases, South Africa will ease restrictions on June 1 and allow most sectors of the economy to reopen, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday.
South Africa has reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases to date, the most in Africa. Nearly a third were recorded in the past week, Ramaphosa said. He warned that citizens should expect those numbers to “rise even further and even faster,” and that the lifting of restrictions should not be taken as a sign that the threat passed.
“The coronavirus pandemic in South Africa is going to get much worse before it gets better,” he said.
Moving into “level three” on June 1 will mean the end of South Africa’s curfew, as well as the bans on alcohol sales and outdoor exercise. Millions of people will return to work, and schools will gradually begin to reopen.
Most large gatherings will remain banned, and Ramaphosa said that parts of the country with a rapid influx in cases could return to strict lockdown measures if their health care systems become overtaxed.
South Africa has been in a state of lockdown since late March, and concerns about the pandemic’s worsening impact on the country’s economy has translated into political pressure to call off the shutdown measures.
South Korea’s night clubbers and bar hoppers will now have to log in with QR-codes to aid in contract tracing
SEOUL — The South Korean government will be introducing QR code-based customer logs at bars and night clubs to facilitate contact tracing following mass infections at those establishments.
Since a coronavirus cluster emerged around nightlife spots at Seoul’s Itaewon district earlier this month, more than 200 cases linked to the cluster have been reported. South Korea’s health authorities designated bars, karaokes and nightclubs as “high-risk venues.”
“We are introducing a QR-code based electronic customer log in order to procure an accurate database of visitors and promptly operate the infection control network,” South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Sunday. “We experienced a lot of difficulties investigating the Itaewon club outbreak because many people entered false information in the visitors’ log.”
Some of Itaewon’s virus hotspots were identified as gay bars, which could have put off customers from providing their personal information in a country where homosexuality is still largely a taboo.
In wake of the outbreak at Itaewon, South Korean health authorities tracked down the clubgoers using credit card-statements, mobile phone data and CCTV footage.
Along with mass testing, the aggressive contact tracing regime of South Korea has been credited as a contributor to the country’s early success in virus control. However, the vast amount of personal data collected and disclosed by health authorities also raised concerns about privacy infringement.
Minister Park said the new digital log will be managed under protocols to protect the integrity of the collected data. Personally identifying information will be encrypted on the database which only authorized officials can access and the data will be deleted after a four-week expiry deadline.
The new log system will be implemented next month following a demonstration period, according to the Health Ministry.
University of Michigan president says changes to fall semester likely to stay in place through spring
Any restrictions on in-person classes and dorm life that the University of Michigan enacts for the fall semester will likely stay in place through the spring, the university’s president says.
Mark Schlissel, an immunologist by training, told the Wall Street Journal that the university will decide in the next few weeks whether students can return to campus for classes this fall. Since the advent of flu season could make the winter months even more dangerous, it’s unlikely that things will return to normal in the spring, he said.
“Any decision we make for this coming fall is likely going to be the case for the whole academic year. What’s going to be different in January?” he said.
Schlissel told the paper that there will be no fall football season if the university doesn’t resume on-campus instruction. That isn’t a foregone conclusion, though, because university officials are trying to make the campus as safe as weathering out the pandemic at home. That may mean quarantining some students from coronavirus hot spots when they arrive, and introducing widespread testing and mandatory personal protective equipment.
Universities across the country have announced widely differing plans for the fall semester, with some, like the California State University System, moving to entirely virtual instruction. The president of Alabama’s Auburn University, meanwhile, announced earlier this month that students could expect a normal fall semester, complete with football games, fraternity and sorority events and open classes.
On weekend dedicated to war dead, Trump tweets insults, promotes baseless claims and plays golf
As the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000 Americans this Memorial Day weekend, President Trump derided and insulted perceived enemies and promoted a baseless conspiracy theory, in between rounds of golf.
In a flurry of tweets and retweets Saturday and Sunday, Trump mocked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s weight, ridiculed the looks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and called former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton a “skank.”
He revived long-debunked speculation that a television host with whom Trump has feuded may have killed a woman and asserted without evidence that mail-in voting routinely produces ballot stuffing.
He made little mention of the sacrifice Americans honor on Memorial Day or the grim toll of the virus.
New Zealand will allow gatherings of up to 100, including funerals and church services
New Zealand is taking another step to lighten coronavirus-related restrictions by allowing gatherings of up to 100 people to resume on Friday.
The relaxed guidelines mean that churches will be allowed to hold services, and funerals will no longer be limited to less than 10 attendees, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a Monday news conference. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place, though, meaning that there can be no packed dance floors at bars and clubs. Similarly, weddings can take place as long as attendees maintain a six-foot distance.
While parties will be allowed as soon as Friday night, hosts should keep a list of everyone who was invited for potential contract-tracing purposes, Ardern said.
Since moving into “Level 3” and easing some restrictions in late April, New Zealand has continued to report as little as one new case per day, and has seen long stretches when no new cases are recorded at all. That level of success in containing the virus means that “we can now make choices others can’t,” Ardern said Monday.
New Zealand has reported just over 1,500 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths to date, and is keeping travel bans in place to prevent visitors from bringing new coronavirus cases to the island nation. Ardern on Monday said that her cabinet would decide by June 22 whether to move into “Level 1″ and ease most domestic restrictions.
Some churches tentatively open as Memorial Day crowds descend on tourist hot spots
No holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer. No hymnals or holy water. And no congregating with friends outside after services.
More than two months after much of the United States shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, some houses of worship are beginning to reopen their doors, albeit with a long list of social distancing guidelines in place.
The reopenings have been cheered by President Trump, who vowed on Friday to “override” any governors who do not allow the immediate resumption of in-person religious services.
Trump wants schools open ‘ASAP’ — here are the responses
After a morning of golf, President Trump was up late Sunday night tweeting, this time about the reopening of America’s schools, most of which were closed in March during the covid-19 pandemic.
At 10:41 p.m., Trump tweeted: “Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available. @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews”
Shortly before Trump tweeted, Steve Hilton of Fox News happened to be talking about that very subject, urging schools to reopen “schools now before you do even more needless damage.”
An hour after Trump’s Sunday night schools tweet, it had nearly 11,000 retweets, nearly 37,000 “likes,” and many tweets commenting about the idea of reopening schools, most of them criticizing the idea as well as the wording of Trump’s tweet.
Memorial Day weekend draws large crowds and reminders about social distancing
The combination of warm weather, a long weekend, and lockdown-induced fatigue have lead to large crowds at beaches and pools, prompting officials to warn that now is not the time to let up on social distancing.
Large crowds mobbed the boardwalk in Ocean City, Md., while law enforcement in Volusia County, Fla., said it was “one of the busiest weekends” in recent years. Viral videos showed partygoers in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks drinking and tanning while listening to Lizzo at a crowded pool bar. Thousands headed to Tybee Island, Ga., to kick off the start of summer, and beaches outside Tampa filled up so fast that police began turning people away at 11 a.m.
In Boca Raton, Fla., beachgoers sat practically shoulder-to-shoulder on the sand on Saturday, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Only about 10 percent wore masks.
White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said on “Fox News Sunday” she was “very concerned” that some people were not maintaining a safe, six-foot distance from others and emphasized that it was possible to golf, hike, play tennis, and go to the beach without violating public health guidelines.
"Let’s even in public make sure that we’re doing everything that we need to do to make it safe for others,” she said.
Iditarod champion has been stuck in Alaska since his sled dog race due to virus disruptions
The winner of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a storied event in Alaska, is hoping to finally fly home to Norway after coronavirus restrictions and flight cancellations left him stuck for months, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Thomas Waerner and his 16 dogs prevailed in the race mid-March in the town of Nome, Ala, as the coronavirus was spreading throughout the United States. Waerner hasn’t been able to return to his family, stranded like so many travelers by the pandemic.
Airlines have had to adjust to precipitous declines in demand, and borders around the world have shut. On Sunday President Trump announced new impending virus-driven travel restrictions on many foreign nationals who have recently been in Brazil.
Waerner is eager to get back to his wife and five children, having missed his now-10-year’s birthday, according to the Daily News. Now he may get his chance on an old aircraft expected to leave Fairbanks next month for an aviation museum in Norway.
“We are hitchhiking … We are so lucky,” Waerner told the Alaskan newspaper.
“My wife has been taking care of 35 dogs, the kids, and working as a veterinarian,” he added. And so, when he returns to Norway, “‘yes, dear,’ will be the answer for everything.”
As death toll nears 100,000, covid-19 has made shift in who it touches and where it reaches in America
The novel coronavirus arrived in an Indiana farm town mid-planting season and took root faster than the fields of seed corn, infecting hundreds and killing dozens. It tore though a pork processing plant and spread outward in a desolate stretch of the Oklahoma Panhandle. And in Colorado’s sparsely populated eastern plains, the virus erupted in a nursing home and a pair of factories, burning through the crowded quarters of immigrant workers and a vulnerable elderly population.
As the death toll nears 100,000, the disease caused by the virus has made a fundamental shift in who it touches and where it reaches in America, according to a Washington Post analysis of case data and interviews with public health professionals in several states. The pandemic that first struck in major metropolises is now increasingly finding its front line in the country’s rural areas; counties with acres of farmland, cramped meatpacking plants, out-of-the-way prisons and few hospital beds.
Crowds pack venues in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, ignoring social distancing
Vacationers flocked to the Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend, flouting social distancing guidelines as they packed into yacht clubs, outdoor bars and resort pools in the Missouri tourist hot spot.
Images of the revelry rippled across social media, showing people eating, drinking and swimming in close quarters. In one picture shared by the news station KSDK, dozens of people could be seen crammed on an outdoor patio underneath a sign reading, “Please practice social distancing.”
The scenes underscored how some have interpreted the loosening of coronavirus restrictions ahead of the Memorial Day holiday as an invitation to return to a pre-pandemic version of normal. Amid varied and sometimes conflicting orders from state and local officials, people across the country have been left to decide on their own how strictly to follow the rules.