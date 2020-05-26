Similar concerns are mounting in Europe, where a growing number of coronavirus outbreaks have been linked to slaughterhouses and meat processing plants in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and Germany.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump threatened on Monday to find a new home for the Republican National Convention because the Democratic governor of North Carolina, where the event is scheduled to take place in August, is still in a “shutdown mood.” Republicans in Florida, which has reopened at a faster pace, are lobbying to move the convention there.
- The World Health Organization announced Monday that it would temporarily remove the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine from coronavirus trials due to safety concerns.
- Middle Eastern nations including Syria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced plans to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions this week. Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have seen a sharp increase in infections since the start of Ramadan, while Syria’s relatively low number of cases is attributed to the country’s low rate of testing.
- Face coverings once again became a partisan issue on Memorial Day, with former vice president Joe Biden wearing a mask while President Trump went without. Trump later shared a tweet from Fox News commentator Brit Hume that mocked Biden for covering up, prompting condemnation from Democrats.
Colorado restaurant that opened for Mother’s Day sues governor, state officials over shutdown orders
A Colorado restaurant that lost its license after defying a statewide shutdown order by packing its dining room with customers over Mother’s Day weekend struck back at state officials with a lawsuit filed on Friday.
The owners of C&C Coffee & Kitchen in Castle Rock sued Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and its director, and the local tri-county health department in Douglas County District Court. They are represented by Randy Corporon, a Denver attorney who also hosts a conservative talk radio show.
The lawsuit alleges that coronavirus-related restrictions deprived restaurant owners Jesse and April Arellano “of their livelihood and ability to operate their business after they simply allowed customers onto their premises to serve food and beverages.” The lawsuit also claims that the governor’s statewide restrictions have been based on “fluctuating, often inaccurate projections” of the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video captured on May 10 showed the Castle Rock restaurant filled with customers sitting shoulder-to-shoulder without masks and standing in a line that wrapped around the dining room.
Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg— Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020
After the Mother’s Day incident, the state and county health department suspended the restaurant’s license. Polis said at a news conference that the business posed an "immediate health hazard” and would likely be closed for at least 30 days. The lawsuit claims the Arellanos “have suffered devastating and possibly insurmountable financial hardship,” because of the state’s actions.
Polis on Monday announced that Colorado restaurants would be able to reopen dining rooms beginning May 27, but only at half-capacity or a maximum of 50 customers at a time.
The Arellanos opened their second location in Colorado Springs for dine-in service on Sunday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. That cafe is in El Paso County, where state and local public health officials allowed restaurants to open dining rooms this weekend ahead of the statewide re-opening. The Castle Rock location is still closed due to its license suspension, the owners said on Facebook.
Ban on large protests makes pandemic a ‘great time’ to build a pipeline, Alberta’s energy minister says
Alberta’s energy minister said that the coronavirus pandemic is an opportune moment for building pipelines because large group protests are banned, the Canadian Press first reported.
Sonya Savage made the controversial remark during a Friday taping of a podcast hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors, where she was asked about the status of an ongoing pipeline project.
"Now is a great time to be building a pipeline because you can’t have protests of more than 15 people,” Savage said, prompting her interviewer to laugh. She went on to say that the ongoing economic crisis meant that “people are not going to have tolerance and patience for protests that get in the way of people working.”
Alberta recently eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings to allow groups of up to 50 people. A spokesman for Savage told the Canadian Press that the energy minister respects the right to hold “lawful protests,” but did not indicate whether her remark should be taken as a joke.
“Wait, she said the true part out loud,” the environmentalist writer Bill McKibben tweeted on Monday. “They’re literally using covid as a cover to build pipelines because they know protest is impossible.”
LATAM Airlines files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.
Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group S.A. announced early Tuesday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States amid a decrease in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it will resize its operations, but will continue to fly “as conditions permit.”
#WeWillContinueToFly as we reorganize under U.S. Chapter 11 protection to navigate COVID-19 impacts, transforming our business to adapt to a new and evolving way of flying, and ensure long-term sustainability. Learn more: https://t.co/ZdWAGGhr9U pic.twitter.com/bjYigYxcf1— LATAM USA (@LATAMAirlinesUS) May 26, 2020
“As we have adapted to new realities in the past, we are confident that LATAM will be able to succeed in the post-COVID-19 context and continue to serve Latin America, connecting the region with the world,” Ignacio Cueto, Chairman of LATAM’s Board of Directors said in a statement Tuesday morning.
The company’s shareholders, including Qatar Airways and the Cueto and Amaro families, have promised to provide $900 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. At the time of filing, the company had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand, the statement said.
The company said it is also reviewing its options in Chile, Brazil, Colombia and Peru to secure financing to protect jobs and minimize further disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay are not included in the filing.
Customers should expect existing and future tickets to be honored as the airline continues to offer cargo and passenger flights, the statement said.
Africa is continent least-affected by covid-19 so far, says WHO chief
Several months into the global coronavirus pandemic, Africa remains the least-affected continent in the world, said the head of the World Health Organization on Monday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, noted that the continent had just 1.5 percent of the world’s reported cases and just 0.1 percent of its deaths.
He noted that the low numbers could be in part due to lower testing capacity in Africa — though 51 countries there now can test compared to just 40 some 10 weeks earlier — and many cases may have been missed.
“But even so, Africa appears to have so far been spared the scale of outbreaks we have seen in other regions,” he said, adding that some countries’ experience fighting diseases like polio, measles, Ebola and yellow fever may have helped.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been dire predictions that Africa, with crowded cities and often poor health infrastructure, would be hard hit by the disease, but that does not yet seem to have materialized.
While many cases maybe going undetected, the continent has not seen a huge increase in unexplained deaths, suggesting that even if people are getting covid-19, it is not as fatal as in Europe and the United States.
Africa’s lesser exposure to world travel and trade could also be insulating it for now from the spread of the disease and it has been pointed out that other infectious pandemics eventually spread through the continent, just a year later than in Europe and Asia.
The various efforts to combat the disease across Africa, including travel bans and lockdowns, however, have endangered food supply chains and disrupted essential health services, including vaccination campaigns for other diseases, warned Tedros.
Denmark faces outcry after asking long-distance couples to present photos or love letters
Denmark is allowing couples separated by international borders during the coronavirus pandemic to reunite — but figuring out a way to prove a relationship is legitimate is proving to be a point of contention.
The Scandinavian nation’s borders remain closed to most foreigners. But as of Monday, officials will make an exception for people from Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Germany if they meet certain criteria, like owning a summer home in Denmark. People whose romantic partners live in Denmark qualify if they can prove that they are engaged or have been in a relationship for at least six months.
“They can bring along a photo or a love letter,” deputy police chief Allan Dalager Clausen said, according to Reuters. “I realize these are very intimate things, but the decision to let in the partner ultimately rests on the judgment of the individual police officer.”
Some Danish lawmakers objected, saying that couples had a right to privacy. On Monday, the government hastily retooled its policy to say that only a written declaration would be necessary.
“If you say you are in a relationship and put it in writing, that is enough,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup told reporters, according to Reuters.
That change won’t go into effect for a few days, however. In the meantime, long-distance couples will have to provide private photos, text messages or personal information about their partners before they can reunite.
By July, D.C. region will have testing and tracing capacity to contain virus, officials say
The Washington region is just weeks from having enough testing equipment, laboratory capacity and contact tracers to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, assuming the public cooperates, officials said.
Despite having one of the highest rates in the country of people testing positive for the infection, the region is expected to achieve its desired capacity to conduct testing and tracing in June or early July, according to public health officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
That would fulfill a key requirement for continuing to reopen the economy. For months, the limits on testing and contact tracing have been a principal barrier to resuming business, social and cultural activities.
Three potential obstacles remain, officials said, and all depend on the public’s behavior.
Car break-ins spike as coronavirus keeps drivers at home
As the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home, crime has dropped dramatically in cities across the United States. But there’s one major exception: Unused cars are increasingly becoming a target for thieves.
According to the Associated Press, vehicle larcenies in New York were up by 63 percent from January to mid-May, compared to the same time period last year. Los Angeles saw an increase of nearly 17 percent. Many other police departments across the United States have reported an uptick in car thefts and break-ins.
Drivers freed of their daily commutes are checking their cars less often, according to Austin Police Sgt. Chris Vetrano, whose department saw a 50 percent spike in auto thefts in April. And criminals are looking for a new way to make some easy money.
The one notable exception seems to be in Baltimore, which has historically had a high rate of break-ins. The city saw thefts from cars fall 24 percent from January to May, while the number of stolen vehicles fell by 19 percent, according to the AP. Local law enforcement officials said that the pandemic is allowing residents to spend more time at home and keep an eye on their neighborhoods, while declining call volume means that police have been freed up to patrol the street.
Trump threatens to pull Republican convention out of North Carolina
President Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina — while denying that he wants to hold the convention at his namesake resort in Florida even as some state officials started clamoring for the president’s adopted home state to be the venue.
Accusing North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, of being in a “shutdown mood,” Trump — in a string of early-morning Memorial Day tweets — pressured Cooper to guarantee that “we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena” in Charlotte by the late-August convention.
“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump wrote. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.”
On a day of virtual memorials, some were compelled to pay their respects in person
Kellan Kurfis crouched down and laid an American flag pin at the base of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, below the name of the man who taught his grandfather to be a soldier.
The 9-year-old wore a black mask stretched over his mouth and nose; it was only the family’s second outing this spring, and they were all being careful. But he wanted to come, because his grandfather couldn’t be there this year.
Many Memorial Day commemorations were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic or altered to comply with public health guidelines. Arlington National Cemetery was closed to all but family members. As the U.S. death toll from covid-19 neared 100,000 Monday, the cemetery live-streamed President Trump, Vice President Pence and other leaders participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The National World War II Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., streamed its bell-tolling ceremony and other events online. There were prayers delivered on Facebook and video tributes to the fallen shared on Twitter.
The meat industry is trying to get back to normal. But workers are still getting sick — and shortages may get worse.
Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, has transformed its facilities across the country since legions of its workers started getting sick from the novel coronavirus. It has set up on-site medical clinics, screened employees for fevers at the beginning of their shifts, required the use of face coverings, installed plastic dividers between stations and taken a host of other steps to slow the spread.
Despite those efforts, the number of Tyson employees with the coronavirus has exploded from less than 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today, according to a Washington Post analysis of news reports and public records.