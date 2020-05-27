Twitter appended a fact-check to one of President Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday, directing users to news articles that contradict Trump’s false claim that allowing people to vote by mail will lead to fraudulent election results.
Here are some significant developments:
- Remdesivir, the only known coronavirus treatment, was developed with significant help from taxpayer subsidies. But federal agencies haven’t asserted patent rights to the drug, meaning that manufacturer Gilead will be able to set its own price.
- Partisan battles over wearing face coverings in public continued on Tuesday as President Trump mocked a mask-wearing reporter for being “politically correct.” The presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, called Trump a “fool.”
- House Republican leaders will file a federal lawsuit challenging Democrats’ plan to allow remote voting by proxy for the first time in the chamber’s history.
- Amtrak says it will need an additional $1.5 billion bailout to stay afloat, given the likelihood that ridership will not return to pre-pandemic levels in the new fiscal year beginning in October.
- North Carolina officials are demanding a written safety plan from the organizers of the Republican National Convention to be held in Charlotte as Trump said Gov. Roy Cooper (D) had to guarantee “within a week” it could take place in August as planned.
North Carolina officials request safety plan from RNC
North Carolina officials this week demanded a written safety plan from the organizers of the Republican National Convention, as the state’s Democratic leaders continue to clash with President Trump over the massive gathering slated for August in Charlotte.
“We’re talking about something that’s going to happen three months from now, and we don’t know what our situation is going to be,” Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said at a news conference Tuesday. “We have to have options regarding how this convention is going to be run.”
New cases of the novel coronavirus have been surging in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte. Before the pandemic, Republicans estimated the convention would attract 50,000 visitors.
But on Monday, Trump threatened to move the event elsewhere if Cooper did not immediately agree to a full-capacity gathering. He repeated his complaint Tuesday, saying he needed certainty “within a week” and accusing the governor of “acting very, very slowly and very suspiciously.”
In a letter to RNC organizers on Monday, Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s health and human services secretary, requested a written plan as soon as possible.
Although conversations were still ongoing, she said multiple event options were necessary because the “status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve.”
As of Tuesday, Mecklenburg County had confirmed at least 3,400 infections — more than double any other county in North Carolina — and upward of 73 deaths, the Charlotte Observer reported. A third of the country’s cases were added in the past two weeks.
Asked about Trump’s tweets, Cooper said Tuesday he is “not surprised at anything that happens on Twitter.”
Republican governors in Georgia and Florida both said they would welcome the convention if plans for Charlotte fall through.
After a ‘lost spring,’ U.S. public gardens prepare for an uncertain summer
In recent weeks, Paul Redman has ended his workday by donning walking shoes and traversing the entire breadth of Longwood Gardens, the grand assemblage of conservatories, fountain terraces and gardens in the former du Pont estate in southeastern Pennsylvania.
For Redman, the botanical garden’s chief executive, the daily walks have brought home the two paradoxical realities of the past few weeks: the beauty of the Mid-Atlantic spring in a highly cultivated setting, and the total absence of visitors to soak it in.
“This is what we do. We share the beauty that we create,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking.” Of at least 600 public gardens across the United States, large and small, all but a handful have been closed since mid-March, when the coronavirus forced us to stay at home.
Coronavirus is forcing Uber to return to its start-up roots
SAN FRANCISCO — Sabrina Wang, a D.C. commuter who used to take Uber or Lyft multiple times per week, says she can no longer fathom sharing a ride pool.
“I think it’s unimaginable at this point,” said Wang, who works in health policy but is enrolling in medical school this fall. “You don’t know how many rides that person accepted, you don’t know how often they cleaned the services ... you don’t have control over your environment.”
But the 22-year-old does order meals from delivery services such as Uber Eats every couple weeks, taking care to transfer the food to her own containers and reheat it, in accordance with guidance for takeout orders. It’s “not a perfect system,” she said, but “it alleviates most of our worries.”
A third of Americans show signs of clinical anxiety or depression amid pandemic, Census Bureau finds
A third of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression, Census Bureau data shows, the most definitive and alarming sign yet of the psychological toll exacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked questions normally used to screen patients for mental health problems, 24 percent showed clinically significant symptoms of major depressive disorder and 30 percent showed symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder.
The findings suggest a huge jump from before the pandemic. For example, on one question about depressed mood, the percentage reporting such symptoms was double that found in a 2014 national survey.
The troubling statistics were released last week in a tranche of data from the Census Bureau. The agency launched an emergency weekly survey of U.S. households at the end of April to measure the pandemic’s effects on employment, housing, finances, education and health.
Buried within that 20-minute survey, U.S. officials included four questions taken nearly word-for-word from a form used by doctors to screen patients for depression and anxiety. Those answers are providing a real-time window into the country’s collective mental health after three months of fear, isolation, soaring unemployment and continuing uncertainty.
Polls: 20 percent of teachers not likely to return to classrooms if schools reopen this fall
Twenty percent of U.S. teachers say they are not likely to return to their classrooms this fall if schools reopen — and most parents and educators believe that school buildings will open, according to polls published Tuesday.
The polls — one taken of K-12 teachers and the other of parents with school-age children — found that 73 percent of parents and 64 percent of teachers said they believe that children will eventually make up for learning lost because of the disruption of school during the coronavirus crisis. And 63 percent of parents and 65 percent of teachers said they believe school buildings in their areas will reopen this fall.
The largest lockdown in the world is ending. India is bracing for what comes next.
The flight attendants are wearing full protective gear, and some passengers face quarantines at their destinations. But for the first time in months, India’s skies are open.
The resumption of domestic flights this week is a clear signal that India is moving to end the world’s largest lockdown, an unprecedented experiment that affected more than 1.3 billion people. The restrictions caused massive job losses, widespread food insecurity and an exodus of workers from India’s cities.
Now India is bracing for what comes next. While the lockdown slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts say, it did not succeed in flattening the curve. Instead, the number of fresh cases is rising. India ranks fourth in the world in the number of new cases a day: Only Russia, Brazil and the United States are adding more. India has more than 150,000 cases.
Top HHS watchdog being replaced by Trump says inspectors general must work free from political intrusion
The chief watchdog for the Department of Health and Human Services, being replaced as part of President Trump’s purge of inspectors general, told lawmakers on Tuesday that freedom from political intrusion is “a key safeguard for the programs we oversee.”
Christi Grimm, HHS’s principal deputy inspector general, spoke out for the first time since she was excoriated by the president for a report from her office that found “severe shortages” earlier this spring of supplies to help hospitals cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Grimm defended that inquiry and its findings, telling members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that it was warranted, though she said the department has since addressed some of the problems it identified.