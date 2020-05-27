Please Note

As the U.S. death toll nears 100,000, the coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating effect on Americans’ mental health. A third are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression, according to new Census Bureau data that suggest a significant jump in the number of people reporting symptoms since the pandemic struck.

Twitter appended a fact-check to one of President Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday, directing users to news articles that contradict Trump’s false claim that allowing people to vote by mail will lead to fraudulent election results.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Remdesivir, the only known coronavirus treatment, was developed with significant help from taxpayer subsidies. But federal agencies haven’t asserted patent rights to the drug, meaning that manufacturer Gilead will be able to set its own price.
  • Partisan battles over wearing face coverings in public continued on Tuesday as President Trump mocked a mask-wearing reporter for being “politically correct.” The presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, called Trump a “fool.”
  • House Republican leaders will file a federal lawsuit challenging Democrats’ plan to allow remote voting by proxy for the first time in the chamber’s history.
  • Amtrak says it will need an additional $1.5 billion bailout to stay afloat, given the likelihood that ridership will not return to pre-pandemic levels in the new fiscal year beginning in October.
  • North Carolina officials are demanding a written safety plan from the organizers of the Republican National Convention to be held in Charlotte as Trump said Gov. Roy Cooper (D) had to guarantee “within a week” it could take place in August as planned.

