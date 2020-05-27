“She was just beautiful,” David Williams remembered.

The two talked, dated and married. More than two decades later, Williams describes his wife with rich detail: She was compassionate and frequently sent money to her family in Guatemala. She was incredibly diligent, working two jobs at grocery store chains Market Basket and Walmart. She had a green thumb, spending lunch breaks in the foliage aisle at work and keeping a lush garden at home.

“She was such a wonderful woman that plants reacted well to her,” Williams said. “She, in life, just had this bear hug of love. Little children, small animals, plants — everything reacted well to her.”

The couple worked at grocery stores near their Salem home: Vitalina Williams as a cashier at a Market Basket in Salem and security at a Walmart in Lynn, while David Williams stocked shelves at a Market Basket in Danvers. When the pandemic hit the United States in March, they were concerned but needed to pick up extra hours to pay bills. Both were given gloves but no masks. By the end of March, both were sick with covid-19. He recovered quickly, but her condition continued to deteriorate. On March 28, she was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. A week later, she died. Vitalina Williams was 59.

“As somebody who shared everything with her, it rattles in the back of my head, ‘did I give it to her?’ ” he said. “‘Did I get it first and give it to her or did she give it to me?' To be honest, I don’t know.”

The Williamses’ jobs were deemed essential — putting them at grave risk of infection. At least 5,500 grocery store employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since late March, according to a recent Washington Post investigation , and 100 workers have died of the virus. Vitalina Williams was one of the first. In both her jobs, she had face-to-face contact with shoppers, working as a cashier at the Market Basket and reviewing customers’ receipts as they exited the Walmart.

David Williams stocks shelves, constantly changing out his latex gloves as he wears holes into them. He isn’t sure if his wife regularly wore gloves or if she caught the virus at work. But two other employees at the Market Basket location where Vitalina Williams worked tested positive at the time she died.

The day before she was hospitalized, there were more than 1,000 cases in the state of Massachusetts. The next day, there were over 4,200.

“Nobody really knew the extent of this,” David Williams said.

It wasn’t until after Vitalina Williams died that more resources became available to grocery store workers. Citing her death, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) wrote to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on April 8, requesting that the state designate grocery store workers as emergency personnel, making them eligible for personal protective equipment and free coronavirus testing. Nine days later, Baker ordered expanded testing for grocery store workers.

Market Basket started limiting the number of customers in the store on April 2, after Vitalina Williams was already hospitalized.

“For the protection of workers we are closely monitoring the public health recommendations and have continually made refinements and added elements,” Justine Griffin, a spokeswoman for the chain, wrote in a statement.

Market Basket installed plexiglass barriers at the registers and gave masks to workers who didn’t have any the weekend after Vitalina Williams died.

Walmart provided gloves and masks for workers after Vitalina Williams was sick, The Daily Item reported.

Despite receiving more protective equipment since going back to work, David Williams wishes that his wife could have been better guarded against the virus.

“Why does she have to be the example?” he asked. “Why couldn’t it have been someone else?”

The two were married for 19 years, their partnership beginning soon after that first meeting on the street in Salem in 1998. He convinced her to share her phone number as she was catching the train. On the first date — Easter Sunday — David made her a classic American Easter dinner with mashed potatoes, ham and squash.

“The full nine yards,” he said. “I wanted to impress her.”

It was the start of them cooking together. He showed her his shake 'n bake chicken recipe. She adapted the American dishes he would teach her, adding spinach to his mother’s lasagna recipe. As the one who managed the couple’s finances, Vitalina Williams was economical when she cooked. She used the juicy cherry tomatoes from her garden to make enough tomato sauce to last through winter. She waited until the whole turkeys sold at her grocery store were cut up and put on sale before she bought them.

When the couple first married, both worked two jobs, about 70 hours a week each, for three years until they had saved enough to buy her dream home: a two-family house in Salem with a unit they could rent for income. It had a view of a boatyard on the west shore of Marblehead, where sailboats bobbed in the water, and with enough space for her garden.

Vitalina Williams kept two jobs to pay for the house and also send money back to her family in Tecpán, Guatemala. She was one of 10 siblings from an indigenous Mayan family, her brother, Romeo Jiatz, told CNN . She returned to see family for a month every year, often bringing presents such as candy or clothing. Her family was grateful for her generosity.

“The people who have to put their lives at risk right now, like Vitalina, are the ones who absolutely need that income,” Jiatz told CNN. “This shows that there are two hugely unequal worlds.”

David Williams told The Post he fully expected that he would die first — and that when he did, she would move back to Guatemala.

“My life with her only touch[ed] part of her life,” he said. “She was around for 37 years before she met me. [She] grew up in a Third World country that was in a civil war for most of the time she lived there.”

Men in his family have a history of heart failure, so he was hoping to leave her the house. She could sell it, he thought, and return to her family.

When the pandemic struck, Vitalina Williams feared her husband’s heart condition would increase his risk of getting sick.