Here are some significant developments:
- When the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis is factored in, millennials will have experienced slower economic growth since entering the workforce than any previous generation in U.S. history, according to a Post analysis.
- The House of Representatives made history Wednesday by casting Congress’s first-ever remote floor votes — a change decried by Republican lawmakers who have challenged the constitutionality of the arrangement.
- For the first time since mid-March, Vermont’s hospitals have no covid-19 patients, health officials said Wednesday.
- Small community hospitals in California are coping with an influx of American retirees, dual citizens and expatriates who typically live in Mexico but are crossing the border for medical care.
- Las Vegas casinos will begin reopening June 4, while Disney announced plans to reopen its Florida theme parks in July.
Boris Johnson stands by his rule-bending strategist as lawmakers cry foul
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a tough round of angry queries, serious skepticism and even mockery from British lawmakers on Wednesday over his continued support for his top political strategist, Dominic Cummings, who left his London home when he and his wife were stricken by the novel coronavirus to travel 260 miles to a family home.
Cummings and his alleged flouting of strict lockdown rules at the peak of the epidemic have dominated news cycles here for five days. The scandal has cost Johnson support in the polls, raised questions about fair play, and created backlash over the lockdown, just when the government is trying to convince parents that it’s safe to send their children back to school.
Even tabloids that traditionally back Tory leaders have lashed into Cummings and Johnson, with the Daily Mail’s front page asking, “What Planet Are They On?”
The U.S. death toll has reached 100,000, exposing the nation’s vulnerabilities and dangerous divide
One hundred thousand Americans dead in less than four months.
It’s as if every person in Edison, N.J., or Kenosha, Wis., died. It’s half the population of Salt Lake City or Grand Rapids, Mich. It’s about 20 times the number of people killed in homicides in that length of time, about twice the number who die of strokes.
The death toll from the coronavirus passed that hard-to-fathom marker on Wednesday, which slipped by like so many other days in this dark spring, one more spin of the Earth, one more headline in a numbing cascade of grim news.
