Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Less than four months after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States, the pandemic has claimed more than 100,000 lives. The grim milestone comes as experts are warning that the virus may never go away, even after a vaccine is developed.

“Eventually, everyone is going to know someone who got infected or died from this virus,” Michael T. Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told The Washington Post.

Here are some significant developments:

  • When the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis is factored in, millennials will have experienced slower economic growth since entering the workforce than any previous generation in U.S. history, according to a Post analysis.
  • The House of Representatives made history Wednesday by casting Congress’s first-ever remote floor votes — a change decried by Republican lawmakers who have challenged the constitutionality of the arrangement.
  • For the first time since mid-March, Vermont’s hospitals have no covid-19 patients, health officials said Wednesday.
  • Small community hospitals in California are coping with an influx of American retirees, dual citizens and expatriates who typically live in Mexico but are crossing the border for medical care.
  • Las Vegas casinos will begin reopening June 4, while Disney announced plans to reopen its Florida theme parks in July.

Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | How states are reopening | Have you been hospitalized for covid-19? Tell us whether you’ve gotten a bill.